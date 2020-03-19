Skip to content
call the same task twice but only fire internal promise once #1166

stevemao opened this issue Mar 19, 2020 · 1 comment
@stevemao
@stevemao stevemao commented Mar 19, 2020

🚀 Feature request

I have a task. If I call

task()
task()

it fires the internal promise twice. Is there a way to make it only fire once?

Current Behavior

It fires twice. Say a http request.

Desired Behavior

Only fire once. The second call returns the same result as the first one.

Use case: I have 3 tasks: t1, t2, t3. tA is called once t1 and t2 is done. tB is called once t1 and t3 is done. tC is called once t2 and t3 is done. With raw promise I could do

Promise.all([
   Promise.all([t1, t2]).then(_ => tA)
   Promise.all([t2, t3]).then(_ => tC)
   Promise.all([t1, t3]).then(_ => tB)
]).then(...)

But with Task

sequence([
   pipe(sequence([t1, t2])), chain(_ => tA)),
   pipe(sequence([t2, t3]), chain(_ => tC)),
   pipe(sequence([t1, t3]), chain(_ => tB)),
])
...

side effects of t1, t2, t3 will be fired twice each.

Suggested Solution

Honestly not sure. Maybe add a flag to:

A. Somehow make the wrapped promise the same object if they are the same promise.
B. Cache the result of the promise it's the same one.

Who does this impact? Who is this for?

Async programming to maximise the concurrency.

Describe alternatives you've considered

  1. raw promise.
  2. memoization

Additional context

Your environment

Software Version(s)
fp-ts 2.5.0
TypeScript 3.7.5
@gcanti
@gcanti gcanti commented Mar 20, 2020

Use case: I have 3 tasks: t1, t2, t3. tA is called once t1 and t2 is done. tB is called once t1 and t3 is done. tC is called once t2 and t3 is done

Looks like memoization is the best option

import { IO } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO'

export function memoize<A>(ma: IO<A>): IO<A> {
  let cache: A
  let done: boolean = false
  return () => {
    if (!done) {
      cache = ma()
      done = true
    }
    return cache
  }
}

Example

import * as T from 'fp-ts/lib/Task'
import * as A from 'fp-ts/lib/Array'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'

let counter = 0

const make = (label: string, delay: number): T.Task<string> =>
  T.delay(delay)(() => Promise.resolve(`${label}: ${counter++}`))

const t1 = make('t1', 100)
const t2 = make('t2', 200)
const t3 = make('t3', 1000)

const sequence = A.array.sequence(T.task)

export function current() {
  console.time('current')
  const log = (label: string) => (a: unknown): IO<void> => () => console.timeLog('current', `${label}: ${a}`)
  return sequence([
    pipe(sequence([t1, t2]), T.chainIOK(log('tA'))),
    pipe(sequence([t2, t3]), T.chainIOK(log('tC'))),
    pipe(sequence([t1, t3]), T.chainIOK(log('tB')))
  ])
}

export function desired() {
  console.time('desired')
  const log = (label: string) => (a: unknown): IO<void> => () => console.timeLog('desired', `${label}: ${a}`)
  const mt1 = memoize(t1)
  const mt2 = memoize(t2)
  const mt3 = memoize(t3)
  return sequence([
    pipe(sequence([mt1, mt2]), T.chainIOK(log('tA'))),
    pipe(sequence([mt2, mt3]), T.chainIOK(log('tC'))),
    pipe(sequence([mt1, mt3]), T.chainIOK(log('tB')))
  ])
}

// current()()
/*
current: 203.234ms tA: t1: 0,t2: 2
current: 1001.999ms tC: t2: 3,t3: 4
current: 1002.507ms tB: t1: 1,t3: 5
*/
desired()()
/*
desired: 202.854ms tA: t1: 0,t2: 1
desired: 1002.817ms tC: t2: 1,t3: 2
desired: 1003.321ms tB: t1: 0,t3: 2
*/

@gcanti gcanti closed this Mar 24, 2020
