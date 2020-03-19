Have a question about this project? Sign up for a free GitHub account to open an issue and contact its maintainers and the community.
I have a task. If I call
task
task()
task()
it fires the internal promise twice. Is there a way to make it only fire once?
It fires twice. Say a http request.
Only fire once. The second call returns the same result as the first one.
Use case: I have 3 tasks: t1, t2, t3. tA is called once t1 and t2 is done. tB is called once t1 and t3 is done. tC is called once t2 and t3 is done. With raw promise I could do
t1
t2
t3
tA
tB
tC
Promise.all([
Promise.all([t1, t2]).then(_ => tA)
Promise.all([t2, t3]).then(_ => tC)
Promise.all([t1, t3]).then(_ => tB)
]).then(...)
But with Task
sequence([
pipe(sequence([t1, t2])), chain(_ => tA)),
pipe(sequence([t2, t3]), chain(_ => tC)),
pipe(sequence([t1, t3]), chain(_ => tB)),
])
...
side effects of t1, t2, t3 will be fired twice each.
Honestly not sure. Maybe add a flag to:
A. Somehow make the wrapped promise the same object if they are the same promise.
B. Cache the result of the promise it's the same one.
Async programming to maximise the concurrency.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered:
Looks like memoization is the best option
import { IO } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO'
export function memoize<A>(ma: IO<A>): IO<A> {
let cache: A
let done: boolean = false
return () => {
if (!done) {
cache = ma()
done = true
}
return cache
}
}
Example
import * as T from 'fp-ts/lib/Task'
import * as A from 'fp-ts/lib/Array'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
let counter = 0
const make = (label: string, delay: number): T.Task<string> =>
T.delay(delay)(() => Promise.resolve(`${label}: ${counter++}`))
const t1 = make('t1', 100)
const t2 = make('t2', 200)
const t3 = make('t3', 1000)
const sequence = A.array.sequence(T.task)
export function current() {
console.time('current')
const log = (label: string) => (a: unknown): IO<void> => () => console.timeLog('current', `${label}: ${a}`)
return sequence([
pipe(sequence([t1, t2]), T.chainIOK(log('tA'))),
pipe(sequence([t2, t3]), T.chainIOK(log('tC'))),
pipe(sequence([t1, t3]), T.chainIOK(log('tB')))
])
}
export function desired() {
console.time('desired')
const log = (label: string) => (a: unknown): IO<void> => () => console.timeLog('desired', `${label}: ${a}`)
const mt1 = memoize(t1)
const mt2 = memoize(t2)
const mt3 = memoize(t3)
return sequence([
pipe(sequence([mt1, mt2]), T.chainIOK(log('tA'))),
pipe(sequence([mt2, mt3]), T.chainIOK(log('tC'))),
pipe(sequence([mt1, mt3]), T.chainIOK(log('tB')))
])
}
// current()()
/*
current: 203.234ms tA: t1: 0,t2: 2
current: 1001.999ms tC: t2: 3,t3: 4
current: 1002.507ms tB: t1: 1,t3: 5
*/
desired()()
/*
desired: 202.854ms tA: t1: 0,t2: 1
desired: 1002.817ms tC: t2: 1,t3: 2
desired: 1003.321ms tB: t1: 0,t3: 2
*/
stevemao commented
Mar 19, 2020
