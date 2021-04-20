I'm used to using this package and monocle-ts together to enable me to traverse over arrays. Typically I do const itemTraversal = fromTraversable(array)<Item>() to construct the traversal, but it seems the array instance has been deprecated. Docs now say to "Use small, specific instances instead." What does that mean? What smaller, specific instance of an array is there?
I suggest some documentation on how to do this. For what it's worth, the monocle-ts docs still use this deprecated array in its fromTraversable example.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered:
I have a related doubt about using TE.taskEither, considering the import * as TE from 'fp-ts/lib/TaskEither. This seems deprecated with the same message to Use small, specific instances instead.`. Where should that small instance be imported from?
Specifically, I'm using it to run a sequence of taskEithers like this:
kylegoetz commented
Apr 20, 2021
I'm used to using this package and
monocle-tstogether to enable me to traverse over arrays. Typically I do
const itemTraversal = fromTraversable(array)<Item>()to construct the traversal, but it seems the
arrayinstance has been deprecated. Docs now say to "Use small, specific instances instead." What does that mean? What smaller, specific instance of an array is there?
I suggest some documentation on how to do this. For what it's worth, the monocle-ts docs still use this deprecated
arrayin its
fromTraversableexample.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: