/crypto-bar

📈 A menu bar app that updates cryptocurrencies prices in real-time
  1. JavaScript 87.7%
  2. CSS 6.2%
  3. HTML 6.1%
JavaScript CSS HTML
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit ffc5f69 Dec 19, 2017 @geraldoramos geraldoramos Merge pull request #11 from geraldoramos/feature/notification_service… 
…_refactoring

Feature/notification service refactoring
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
assets minor styling adjustments and Readme update Dec 19, 2017
notification_service implemented a refactoring of the notification service. Now it's separ… Dec 19, 2017
pricing_service implemented a refactoring of the notification service. Now it's separ… Dec 19, 2017
prompt pricing service refactoring Dec 19, 2017
.gitignore initial commit Dec 17, 2017
LICENSE initial commit Dec 17, 2017
README.md updated Readme with exchange information Dec 19, 2017
config.json included ADA icon Dec 19, 2017
main.js implemented a refactoring of the notification service. Now it's separ… Dec 19, 2017
package-lock.json implemented a refactoring of the notification service. Now it's separ… Dec 19, 2017
package.json implemented a refactoring of the notification service. Now it's separ… Dec 19, 2017
version.html initial commit Dec 17, 2017

README.md

Crypto Bar

A menu bar application built using Electron that updates cryptocurrencies prices in real-time and allows users to create alerts for price changes. Pricing data is updated every minute and uses CCCAGG as the default exchange. The ability to configure a different exchange will be released soon.

Downloading the app

To download the app, click here (currently available for macOS only)

Build the app locally for development (PR's welcome)

First, clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/geraldoramos/crypto-bar.git
cd crypto-bar

Then install and launch:

npm install && electron .

If the command electron is not working, make sure to install electron globally:

npm install electron -g

License

This app is distributed under the Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal license

Follow me on Twitter