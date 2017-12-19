Crypto Bar

A menu bar application built using Electron that updates cryptocurrencies prices in real-time and allows users to create alerts for price changes. Pricing data is updated every minute and uses CCCAGG as the default exchange. The ability to configure a different exchange will be released soon.

Downloading the app

To download the app, click here (currently available for macOS only)

Build the app locally for development (PR's welcome)

First, clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/geraldoramos/crypto-bar.git cd crypto-bar

Then install and launch:

npm install && electron .

If the command electron is not working, make sure to install electron globally:

npm install electron -g

License

This app is distributed under the Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal license

Follow me on Twitter