Create and store notes to your git repository!

https://gitnoter.com

GitNoter

GitNoter is a web application that allows users to store notes in their git repository. This is a frontend project built using mainly react (typescript), redux-toolkit & mui components. GitNoter API is the backend implementation of REST APIs which are used by this react app.

Features

Login with GitHub.

Create, edit, delete, organize & explore notes easily with a nice & clean user interface.

Markdown format supported allowing users to add hyperlink, table, headings, code blocks, blockquote... etc inside notes.

Editor allows preview of markdown.

Quickly copy code from the code section using copy to clipboard button.

Store notes directly at the root or use folders to organize them (nesting supported).

Explore all the notes from a specific directory with single click.

All the notes are stored inside user's github repository.

Notes are cached to avoid additional API calls.

URLs can be bookmarked.

Local Development Setup

Prerequisites

Node.js version 18 or above

Start the server

npm install npm start

This will start the react app in the development mode. Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

Run tests

npm test

This will execute all the tests and also prints the code coverage percentage.

Contribution Guidelines

Every Contribution Makes a Difference

Read the Contribution Guidelines before you contribute.

Contributors