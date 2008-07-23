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#ifndef
BANNED_H
#define
BANNED_H
/*
* This header lists functions that have been banned from our code base,
* because they're too easy to misuse (and even if used correctly,
* complicate audits). Including this header turns them into compile-time
* errors.
*/
#define
BANNED
(
func
) sorry_##func##_is_a_banned_function
#undef
strcpy
#define
strcpy
(
x
,
y
) BANNED(strcpy)
#undef
strcat
#define
strcat
(
x
,
y
) BANNED(strcat)
#undef
strncpy
#define
strncpy
(
x
,
y
,
n
) BANNED(strncpy)
#undef
strncat
#define
strncat
(
x
,
y
,
n
) BANNED(strncat)
#undef
strtok
#define
strtok
(
x
,
y
) BANNED(strtok)
#undef
strtok_r
#define
strtok_r
(
x
,
y
,
z
) BANNED(strtok_r)
#undef
sprintf
#undef
vsprintf
#define
sprintf
(...) BANNED(sprintf)
#define
vsprintf
(...) BANNED(vsprintf)
#undef
gmtime
#define
gmtime
(
t
) BANNED(gmtime)
#undef
localtime
#define
localtime
(
t
) BANNED(localtime)
#undef
ctime
#define
ctime
(
t
) BANNED(ctime)
#undef
ctime_r
#define
ctime_r
(
t
,
buf
) BANNED(ctime_r)
#undef
asctime
#define
asctime
(
t
) BANNED(asctime)
#undef
asctime_r
#define
asctime_r
(
t
,
buf
) BANNED(asctime_r)
#undef
mktemp
#define
mktemp
(
x
) BANNED(mktemp)
#endif
/* BANNED_H */
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