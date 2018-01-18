Plain text note manager
Lightweight notational velocity reinvention.
FSNotes features:
- keyboard centric
- global shortcuts (clipboard save / search field)
- markdown and RTF markup (files stored on disk as plain/text and rich text)
- markdown preview mode
- elastic two pane view (vertical and horizontal layout)
- blazing fast and lightweight
- open files in finder / works with external editors (changes seamless live sync with UI)
- pin/unpin important notes in top
- synchronization over iCloud Drive / Dropbox / CloudKit (for MAS version)
- multi folder storage
- fast copy markdown code to clipboard
- live markdown highligting with code blocks (over 170 languages)
Markdown files default directory:
~/Library/Containers/co.fluder.FSNotes/Data/Documents/
Of course you can change directory (i.e. Dropbox or iCloud for synchronization)