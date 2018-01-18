/fsnotes

File system notes manager (lightweight notational velocity reinvention)
Centered images with margins in preview Jan 18, 2018
README.md

Plain text note manager

Lightweight notational velocity reinvention.

FSNotes features:

  • keyboard centric
  • global shortcuts (clipboard save / search field)
  • markdown and RTF markup (files stored on disk as plain/text and rich text)
  • markdown preview mode
  • elastic two pane view (vertical and horizontal layout)
  • blazing fast and lightweight
  • open files in finder / works with external editors (changes seamless live sync with UI)
  • pin/unpin important notes in top
  • synchronization over iCloud Drive / Dropbox / CloudKit (for MAS version)
  • multi folder storage
  • fast copy markdown code to clipboard
  • live markdown highligting with code blocks (over 170 languages)

Markdown files default directory:

~/Library/Containers/co.fluder.FSNotes/Data/Documents/

Of course you can change directory (i.e. Dropbox or iCloud for synchronization)