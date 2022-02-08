Skip to content
1.41.0

1.41.0
Commits to master since this release
Commits since last release

To install the stable build:

Notes

Minimum supported browser versions has been bumped up:

  • Firefox 68
  • Chromium 66
    • Consequently, Opera 53

New

Dark mode

Support for dark mode added to the Settings pane, under the (new) Appearance section:

Screenshot from 2022-02-03 06-54-25

The new setting can be either Auto, Light, or Dark.

In addition, there is a new setting to control the accent color used by uBO throughout its user interface:

Screenshot from 2022-02-03 06-52-53

For example, changing the accent color changes the look of the popup panel:

Screenshot from 2022-02-03 07-17-36 Screenshot from 2022-02-03 07-17-14

Behavior at browser launch

A new setting in "Filter lists" pane to control whether uBO should wait for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity.

Screenshot from 2022-02-06 09-18-17

By default, at browser launch uBO waits for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity so as to ensure web pages are properly filtered at launch.

The new setting allows to opt out of network activity suspension at launch, i.e. allowing web pages to load without waiting for filter lists to be fully loaded, of course at the cost of potentially not filtering properly those web pages.

Closed as fixed:

Chromium-based browsers

Core

Notable commits without an entry in the issue tracker:

Contributors

Yuki2718

