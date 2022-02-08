This commit was signed with the committer’s verified signature .

To install the stable build:

Firefox : Rejected by Mozilla Review Team. The reason is that I did not provide an exact link to the origin of the hsluv-0.1.0.min.js library used by uBO to implement dark theme (uBO's About page does credit the author of the library). A README has been added to 1.41.2 to disclose the exact origin of the library.

: Rejected by Mozilla Review Team. The reason is that I did not provide an exact link to the origin of the hsluv-0.1.0.min.js library used by uBO to implement dark theme (uBO's About page does credit the author of the library). A README has been added to 1.41.2 to disclose the exact origin of the library. Chromium : Submission pending

: Submission pending Edge : Install from Microsoft Store: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/odfafepnkmbhccpbejgmiehpchacaeak The Microsoft Store version of uBO is published by Nik Rolls

: Install from Microsoft Store: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/odfafepnkmbhccpbejgmiehpchacaeak Opera: Install from Opera addons: https://addons.opera.com/en/extensions/details/ublock/

Notes

Minimum supported browser versions has been bumped up:

Firefox 68

Chromium 66 Consequently, Opera 53



New

Dark mode

Support for dark mode added to the Settings pane, under the (new) Appearance section:

The new setting can be either Auto, Light, or Dark.

In addition, there is a new setting to control the accent color used by uBO throughout its user interface:

For example, changing the accent color changes the look of the popup panel:

Behavior at browser launch

A new setting in "Filter lists" pane to control whether uBO should wait for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity.

By default, at browser launch uBO waits for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity so as to ensure web pages are properly filtered at launch.

The new setting allows to opt out of network activity suspension at launch, i.e. allowing web pages to load without waiting for filter lists to be fully loaded, of course at the cost of potentially not filtering properly those web pages.

Closed as fixed:

Chromium-based browsers

Core

Notable commits without an entry in the issue tracker: