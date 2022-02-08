/ uBlock Public
1.41.0
To install the stable build:
- Firefox: Rejected by Mozilla Review Team. The reason is that I did not provide an exact link to the origin of the hsluv-0.1.0.min.js library used by uBO to implement dark theme (uBO's About page does credit the author of the library). A README has been added to 1.41.2 to disclose the exact origin of the library.
- Chromium: Submission pending
- Edge: Install from Microsoft Store: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/odfafepnkmbhccpbejgmiehpchacaeak
- The Microsoft Store version of uBO is published by Nik Rolls
- Opera: Install from Opera addons: https://addons.opera.com/en/extensions/details/ublock/
Notes
Minimum supported browser versions has been bumped up:
- Firefox 68
- Chromium 66
- Consequently, Opera 53
New
Dark mode
Support for dark mode added to the Settings pane, under the (new) Appearance section:
The new setting can be either Auto, Light, or Dark.
In addition, there is a new setting to control the accent color used by uBO throughout its user interface:
For example, changing the accent color changes the look of the popup panel:
Behavior at browser launch
A new setting in "Filter lists" pane to control whether uBO should wait for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity.
By default, at browser launch uBO waits for all filter lists to be loaded before unsuspending network activity so as to ensure web pages are properly filtered at launch.
The new setting allows to opt out of network activity suspension at launch, i.e. allowing web pages to load without waiting for filter lists to be fully loaded, of course at the cost of potentially not filtering properly those web pages.
Closed as fixed:
Chromium-based browsers
Core
- Logger incorrectly reporting
header=filters
- Picker is broken by quotation mark in attribute
- Use "…" instead of "..."
- Fix bad detection of unnecessary trailing
|
- Unexplained popup block on streamlare
- Scrollbars appear in click2load.html
- Element Zapper denies on a specific website
- Prevent uBO from hiding html or body when matched by a generic cosmetic filter (final fix)
- Dark Mode support
Notable commits without an entry in the issue tracker:
- Add a redirectable script that sets canRunAds true
- Related commit (contributed by @Yuki2718)
- Raise minimum versions of browsers
- Improve dealing with ambiguity in regex-based-looking network filters
- Improve google-analytics shim
- Fix regression causing regex-based filters to be case sensitive
- Add shim for FingerprintJS (aka Fingerprint v3)
- Disable the suspending of network requests when installing the extension
- Do not select background images as best candidate in picker
- Add "blockedDetails" section to troubleshooting information
- Remove "ABP X Files" from stock filter lists
- Add setting to control suspension on network activity at launch
- Make FilterJustOrigin derive from FilterOriginHitSet