GraphQL IDE for better development workflows (GraphQL Subscriptions, interactive docs & collaboration).

You can download the desktop app or use the web version at graphqlbin.com: Demo

Features

✨ Context-aware autocompletion & error highlighting

Context-aware autocompletion & error highlighting 📚 Interactive, multi-column docs (keyboard support)

Interactive, multi-column docs (keyboard support) ⚡️ Supports real-time GraphQL Subscriptions

FAQ

How is this different from GraphiQL?

GraphQL Playground uses components of GraphiQL under the hood but is meant as a more powerful GraphQL IDE enabling better (local) development workflows. Compared to GraphiQL, the GraphQL Playground ships with the following additional features:

Interactive, multi-column schema documentation

Automatic schema reloading

Support for GraphQL Subscriptions

Query history

Configuration of HTTP headers

Tabs

See the following question for more additonal features.

What's the difference between the desktop app and the web version?

The desktop app is the same as the web version but includes these additional features:

Support for graphql-config enabling features like multi-environment setups.

Double click on *.graphql files.

How does GraphQL Bin work?

You can easily share your Playgrounds with others by clicking on the "Share" button and sharing the generated link. You can think about GraphQL Bin like Pastebin for your GraphQL queries including the context (endpoint, HTTP headers, open tabs etc).

You can also find the announcement blog post here.

Code Usage

First you need to install graphql-playground via NPM. Then choose one of the following options to use the Playground in your own app/server.

yarn add graphql-playground

As React Component

GraphQL Playground provides a React component responsible for rendering the UI, which should be provided with a function for fetching from GraphQL, we recommend using the fetch standard API.

import React from ' react ' import ReactDOM from ' react-dom ' import Playground from ' graphql-playground ' import fetch from ' isomorphic-fetch ' function graphQLFetcher ( graphQLParams ) { return fetch ( window . location . origin + ' /graphql ' , { method : ' post ' , headers : { ' Content-Type ' : ' application/json ' }, body : JSON . stringify (graphQLParams), }). then ( response => response . json ()) } ReactDOM . render ( < Playground fetcher = {graphQLFetcher} / > , document . body )

As Express Middleware

Properties

Express middleware supports the following properties:

options endpointUrl [ string ] - the GraphQL endpoint url.



Usage

import express from ' express ' import { express as playground } from ' graphql-playground/middleware ' const app = express () app . use ( ' /playground ' , playground ({ endpointUrl : ' /graphql ' })) app . listen ( 3000 )

As Hapi Middleware

Properties

Hapi middleware supports the following properties:

options path [ string ] - the Playground middleware url playgroundOptions endpointUrl [ string ] - the GraphQL endpoint url.



Usage

import hapi from ' hapi ' import { hapi as playground } from ' graphql-playground/middleware ' const server = new Hapi.Server () server . connection ({ port : 3001 }) server . register ({ register : playground, options : { path : ' /playground ' , endpointUrl : ' /graphql ' } },() => server . start ())

As Koa Middleware

Properties

Koa middleware supports the following properties:

options endpointUrl [ string ] - the GraphQL endpoint url.



Usage

import Koa from ' koa ' import KoaRouter from ' koa-router ' import { koa as playground } from ' graphql-playground/middleware ' const app = new Koa () const router = new KoaRouter () router . all ( ' /playground ' , playground ({ endpointUrl : ' /graphql ' })) app . use ( router . routes ()) app . use ( router . allowedMethods ()) app . listen ( 3001 )

Development

This is a mono-repo setup containing packages for the graphql-playground and graphql-playground-electron .

$ cd packages/graphql-playground $ yarn $ yarn start

Open localhost:3000

Join our Slack community if you run into issues or have questions. We love talking to you!