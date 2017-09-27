GraphQL IDE for better development workflows (GraphQL Subscriptions, interactive docs & collaboration).
You can download the desktop app or use the web version at graphqlbin.com: Demo
Features
✨Context-aware autocompletion & error highlighting 📚Interactive, multi-column docs (keyboard support) ⚡️Supports real-time GraphQL Subscriptions
FAQ
GraphiQL?How is this different from
GraphQL Playground uses components of GraphiQL under the hood but is meant as a more powerful GraphQL IDE enabling better (local) development workflows. Compared to GraphiQL, the GraphQL Playground ships with the following additional features:
- Interactive, multi-column schema documentation
- Automatic schema reloading
- Support for GraphQL Subscriptions
- Query history
- Configuration of HTTP headers
- Tabs
See the following question for more additonal features.
What's the difference between the desktop app and the web version?
The desktop app is the same as the web version but includes these additional features:
- Support for graphql-config enabling features like multi-environment setups.
- Double click on
*.graphqlfiles.
How does GraphQL Bin work?
You can easily share your Playgrounds with others by clicking on the "Share" button and sharing the generated link. You can think about GraphQL Bin like Pastebin for your GraphQL queries including the context (endpoint, HTTP headers, open tabs etc).
You can also find the announcement blog post here.
Code Usage
First you need to install
graphql-playground via NPM. Then choose one of the following options to use the Playground in your own app/server.
yarn add graphql-playground
As React Component
GraphQL Playground provides a React component responsible for rendering the UI, which should be provided with a function for fetching from GraphQL, we recommend using the fetch standard API.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Playground from 'graphql-playground'
import fetch from 'isomorphic-fetch'
function graphQLFetcher(graphQLParams) {
return fetch(window.location.origin + '/graphql', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(graphQLParams),
}).then(response => response.json())
}
ReactDOM.render(<Playground fetcher={graphQLFetcher} />, document.body)
As Express Middleware
Properties
Express middleware supports the following properties:
options
endpointUrl[
string] - the GraphQL endpoint url.
-
Usage
import express from 'express'
import { express as playground } from 'graphql-playground/middleware'
const app = express()
app.use('/playground', playground({ endpointUrl: '/graphql' }))
app.listen(3000)
As Hapi Middleware
Properties
Hapi middleware supports the following properties:
options
path[
string] - the Playground middleware url
playgroundOptions
endpointUrl[
string] - the GraphQL endpoint url.
-
-
Usage
import hapi from 'hapi'
import { hapi as playground } from 'graphql-playground/middleware'
const server = new Hapi.Server()
server.connection({
port: 3001
})
server.register({
register: playground,
options: {
path: '/playground',
endpointUrl: '/graphql'
}
},() => server.start())
As Koa Middleware
Properties
Koa middleware supports the following properties:
options
endpointUrl[
string] - the GraphQL endpoint url.
-
Usage
import Koa from 'koa'
import KoaRouter from 'koa-router'
import { koa as playground } from 'graphql-playground/middleware'
const app = new Koa()
const router = new KoaRouter()
router.all('/playground', playground({
endpointUrl: '/graphql'
}))
app.use(router.routes())
app.use(router.allowedMethods())
app.listen(3001)
Development
This is a mono-repo setup containing packages for the
graphql-playground and
graphql-playground-electron.
$ cd packages/graphql-playground
$ yarn
$ yarn start
Open localhost:3000
Help & Community
Join our Slack community if you run into issues or have questions. We love talking to you!