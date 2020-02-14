Permalink
Join GitHub today
GitHub is home to over 40 million developers working together to host and review code, manage projects, and build software together.Sign up
Find file
Copy path
graphql-spring-boot/example-graphql-tools/src/test/java/com/graphql/sample/boot/GraphQLToolsSampleApplicationTest.java
Find file
Copy path
|package com.graphql.sample.boot;
|import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.ObjectMapper;
|import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.node.ObjectNode;
|import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLResponse;
|import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLTestTemplate;
|import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLTest;
|import org.junit.Ignore;
|import org.junit.Test;
|import org.junit.runner.RunWith;
|import org.springframework.beans.factory.annotation.Autowired;
|import org.springframework.test.context.junit4.SpringRunner;
|import java.io.IOException;
|import static graphql.Assert.assertNotNull;
|import static org.junit.Assert.assertEquals;
|import static org.junit.Assert.assertTrue;
|import java.util.ArrayList;
|import java.util.List;
|@RunWith(SpringRunner.class)
|@GraphQLTest
|public class GraphQLToolsSampleApplicationTest {
|@Autowired
|private GraphQLTestTemplate graphQLTestTemplate;
|@Test
|@Ignore
|public void get_comments() throws IOException {
|GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.postForResource("graphql/post-get-comments.graphql");
|assertNotNull(response);
|assertTrue(response.isOk());
|assertEquals("1", response.get("$.data.post.id"));
|}
|@Test
|public void get_comments_withFragments() throws IOException {
|List<String> fragments = new ArrayList<>();
|fragments.add("graphql/all-comment-fields-fragment.graphql");
|GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.postForResource("graphql/post-get-comments-with-fragment.graphql", fragments);
|assertNotNull(response);
|assertTrue(response.isOk());
|assertEquals("1", response.get("$.data.post.id"));
|}
|@Test
|public void create_post() throws IOException {
|ObjectNode variables = new ObjectMapper().createObjectNode();
|variables.put("text", "lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
|GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.perform("graphql/create-post.graphql", variables);
|assertNotNull(response);
|assertNotNull(response.get("$.data.createPost.id"));
|}
|}