package com.graphql.sample.boot;
import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.ObjectMapper;
import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.node.ObjectNode;
import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLResponse;
import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLTestTemplate;
import com.graphql.spring.boot.test.GraphQLTest;
import org.junit.Ignore;
import org.junit.Test;
import org.junit.runner.RunWith;
import org.springframework.beans.factory.annotation.Autowired;
import org.springframework.test.context.junit4.SpringRunner;
import java.io.IOException;
import static graphql.Assert.assertNotNull;
import static org.junit.Assert.assertEquals;
import static org.junit.Assert.assertTrue;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
@RunWith(SpringRunner.class)
@GraphQLTest
public class GraphQLToolsSampleApplicationTest {
@Autowired
private GraphQLTestTemplate graphQLTestTemplate;
@Test
@Ignore
public void get_comments() throws IOException {
GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.postForResource("graphql/post-get-comments.graphql");
assertNotNull(response);
assertTrue(response.isOk());
assertEquals("1", response.get("$.data.post.id"));
}
@Test
public void get_comments_withFragments() throws IOException {
List<String> fragments = new ArrayList<>();
fragments.add("graphql/all-comment-fields-fragment.graphql");
GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.postForResource("graphql/post-get-comments-with-fragment.graphql", fragments);
assertNotNull(response);
assertTrue(response.isOk());
assertEquals("1", response.get("$.data.post.id"));
}
@Test
public void create_post() throws IOException {
ObjectNode variables = new ObjectMapper().createObjectNode();
variables.put("text", "lorem ipsum dolor sit amet");
GraphQLResponse response = graphQLTestTemplate.perform("graphql/create-post.graphql", variables);
assertNotNull(response);
assertNotNull(response.get("$.data.createPost.id"));
}
}
