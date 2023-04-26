Home Assistant Community Add-on: Nginx Proxy Manager
Manage Nginx proxy hosts with a simple, powerful interface.
About
This add-on enables you to easily forward incoming connections to anywhere, including free SSL, without having to know too much about Nginx or Let’s Encrypt.
Forward your domain to your Home Assistant, add-ons, or websites running at home or anywhere else, straight from a simple, powerful interface.
Want to protect the website with a username/password? Well, it can do that too! Enable authentication and create a list of usernames/password that can access that specific application.
For the power users, you can customize the behavior of each host in the Nginx proxy manager by providing additional Nginx directives.
Support
Got questions?
You have several options to get them answered:
- The Home Assistant Community Add-ons Discord chat server for add-on support and feature requests.
- The Home Assistant Discord chat server for general Home Assistant discussions and questions.
- The Home Assistant Community Forum.
- Join the Reddit subreddit in /r/homeassistant
You could also open an issue here GitHub.
Contributing
This is an active open-source project. We are always open to people who want to use the code or contribute to it.
We have set up a separate document containing our contribution guidelines.
Thank you for being involved!
Authors & contributors
The original setup of this repository is by Franck Nijhof.
For a full list of all authors and contributors, check the contributor's page.
License
