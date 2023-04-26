Home Assistant Community Add-on: Nginx Proxy Manager

Manage Nginx proxy hosts with a simple, powerful interface.

About

This add-on enables you to easily forward incoming connections to anywhere, including free SSL, without having to know too much about Nginx or Let’s Encrypt.

Forward your domain to your Home Assistant, add-ons, or websites running at home or anywhere else, straight from a simple, powerful interface.

Want to protect the website with a username/password? Well, it can do that too! Enable authentication and create a list of usernames/password that can access that specific application.

For the power users, you can customize the behavior of each host in the Nginx proxy manager by providing additional Nginx directives.

📚 Read the full add-on documentation

Support

Got questions?

You have several options to get them answered:

You could also open an issue here GitHub.

Contributing

This is an active open-source project. We are always open to people who want to use the code or contribute to it.

We have set up a separate document containing our contribution guidelines.

Thank you for being involved! 😍

Authors & contributors

The original setup of this repository is by Franck Nijhof.

For a full list of all authors and contributors, check the contributor's page.

