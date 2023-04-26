Skip to content

Home Assistant Community Add-on: Nginx Proxy Manager

Manage Nginx proxy hosts with a simple, powerful interface.

About

This add-on enables you to easily forward incoming connections to anywhere, including free SSL, without having to know too much about Nginx or Let’s Encrypt.

Forward your domain to your Home Assistant, add-ons, or websites running at home or anywhere else, straight from a simple, powerful interface.

Want to protect the website with a username/password? Well, it can do that too! Enable authentication and create a list of usernames/password that can access that specific application.

For the power users, you can customize the behavior of each host in the Nginx proxy manager by providing additional Nginx directives.

Support

Got questions?

You have several options to get them answered:

You could also open an issue here GitHub.

Contributing

This is an active open-source project. We are always open to people who want to use the code or contribute to it.

We have set up a separate document containing our contribution guidelines.

Thank you for being involved! 😍

Authors & contributors

The original setup of this repository is by Franck Nijhof.

For a full list of all authors and contributors, check the contributor's page.

We have got some Home Assistant add-ons for you

Want some more functionality to your Home Assistant instance?

We have created multiple add-ons for Home Assistant. For a full list, check out our GitHub Repository.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019-2023 Franck Nijhof

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

About

Nginx Proxy Manager - Home Assistant Community Add-ons

