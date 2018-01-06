Moneda
Command line to track cryptocurrency prices
Instalation
npm install -g moneda-cli
Update
New features are being added frequently, you should upgrade often
Usage
# Displays market data for top 15 coins
moneda
# Gets price information for a specific coin
moneda [coin]
# For example
moneda XRP
Supported Coins
- Ripple (XRP)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Dash
- Monero (XMR)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- IOTA (MIOTA)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Stellar (XLM)
- NEM (XEM)
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
Supported Sources
- cex.io
- gdax
- kraken.com
- bitstamp.net
- CoinMarketCap.com
Product Hunt
Share your thoughts on Product Hunt
Tips
If you'd like to see this tool developed further consider sending over a tip
|Coin
|Wallet
|Destination Tag
|Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
|34R3g2mybySCY2JSTAk1PsKvbcPX5Jd63P
|Ripple (XRP)
|rE1sdh25BJQ3qFwngiTBwaq3zPGGYcrjp1
|20293
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|38c8kcc4tcZmb7DVn9LScxf4fMjCx3jVbU
|Dash
|7XKuMxdQyBsLtvaHHuUgYP7o9yDtCqJvt7