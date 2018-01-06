/moneda-cli

Command line to track cryptocurrency prices
Latest commit b0e2cec Jan 6, 2018
Moneda

npm version

Instalation

npm install -g moneda-cli

Update

New features are being added frequently, you should upgrade often

Usage

# Displays market data for top 15 coins
moneda

Market Data

# Gets price information for a specific coin
moneda [coin]

# For example
moneda XRP

Market Data

Supported Coins

  • Ripple (XRP)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Dash
  • Monero (XMR)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • IOTA (MIOTA)
  • Cardano (ADA)
  • Stellar (XLM)
  • NEM (XEM)
  • Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

Supported Sources

  • cex.io
  • gdax
  • kraken.com
  • bitstamp.net
  • CoinMarketCap.com

Product Hunt

Share your thoughts on Product Hunt

Tips

If you'd like to see this tool developed further consider sending over a tip

Coin Wallet Destination Tag
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 34R3g2mybySCY2JSTAk1PsKvbcPX5Jd63P
Ripple (XRP) rE1sdh25BJQ3qFwngiTBwaq3zPGGYcrjp1 20293
Bitcoin (BTC) 38c8kcc4tcZmb7DVn9LScxf4fMjCx3jVbU
Dash 7XKuMxdQyBsLtvaHHuUgYP7o9yDtCqJvt7