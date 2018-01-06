Moneda

Command line to track cryptocurrency prices

Instalation

npm install -g moneda-cli

Update

New features are being added frequently, you should upgrade often

Usage

# Displays market data for top 15 coins moneda

# Gets price information for a specific coin moneda [coin] # For example moneda XRP

Supported Coins

Ripple (XRP)

Supported Sources

cex.io

