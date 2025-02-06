Mikey is an application for recording audio, transcribing it using the Groq API, and generating meeting notes automatically. With a user-friendly graphical interface built in PyQt, Mikey provides a seamless experience for managing recordings, viewing transcriptions, and exploring saved sessions.
- Audio Recording: Records audio from WASAPI loopback devices using
pyaudiowpatch.
- Transcription: Transcribes recorded audio using the Groq API (requires a valid
GROQ_API_KEYin your environment variables).
- Meeting Notes Generation: Generates concise meeting notes from the transcription using a conversational model.
- Recordings Browser: Browse your session recordings with a dedicated two-panel window; the left panel lists session timestamps and the right panel displays the generated transcript.
- Favicon Support: Custom window icon for a polished appearance.
- Standalone Executable: Option to build a standalone executable for easy distribution and use without Python environment setup.
Mikey/
├── core/
│ └── audio_session.py # High-level session orchestration for recording, transcription, and merging
├── gui/
│ ├── main_window.py # PyQt-based main GUI for recording, transcription, and managing sessions
│ └── recordings_window.py # Two-panel recordings browser: left for session timestamps, right for transcript display
├── tmnt/
│ ├── __init__.py # Legacy initialization for the underlying functionality
│ ├── audio_recorder.py # AudioRecorder class for capturing audio data
│ └── audio_transcriber.py # AudioTranscriber class for transcription and meeting notes generation
├── recordings/ # Directory for storing recordings, transcripts, and meeting notes
├── bin/ # Directory for FFmpeg binaries (included in executable builds)
├── resources/ # Directory for resources like favicon
├── main.py # Application entry point (launches the PyQt GUI)
├── README.md # Project overview and instructions
├── requirements.txt # Project dependencies
├── main.spec # PyInstaller configuration file
└── .env # Environment variables file
- Python 3.7+
pyaudiowpatch
groq
python-dotenv
PyQt5
- [Other dependencies as listed in
requirements.txt]
Install dependencies (if using
requirements.txt):
pip install -r requirements.txt
-
Configure Environment: Create a
.envfile in the project root directory and set your environment variables, most importantly your
GROQ_API_KEY. This file should be in the same directory as
main.py.
GROQ_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE
-
Launch the Application: Run the following command to launch Mikey's GUI:
python main.py
The graphical interface lets you:
- Select system and microphone audio devices.
- Start and stop audio recording.
- View live logs and monitor transcription progress.
- Open the recordings browser to explore saved sessions and view corresponding transcripts.
To package Mikey as a standalone executable, PyInstaller is used. The configuration is already set up in
main.spec.
Before building, ensure you have FFmpeg binaries in the
bin directory. The
main.spec (startLine: 5, endLine: 9) is configured to include FFmpeg based on your operating system (Windows, Linux, or macOS). You might need to download FFmpeg and place the executable in the
bin folder.
To build the executable, run PyInstaller from the project root:
pyinstaller main.spec
This command will generate a
dist folder containing the standalone executable. The
.env file and
resources/favicon.ico are automatically included in the executable, as configured in
main.spec (startLine: 20, endLine: 23).
The executable will be located in
dist/MikeyV2_testbuild2 (or a similar name based on the
name field in
main.spec (startLine: 40)).
Make sure to test your executable on your target platform(s).
Contributions are welcome! Please open an issue or submit a pull request for any bugs, performance improvements, or feature suggestions.
Happy Recording with Mikey!