Skip to content

hotrod462/Mikey

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

41 Commits
bin
bin
 
 
core
core
 
 
gui
gui
 
 
mikey
mikey
 
 
recordings
recordings
 
 
resources
resources
 
 
tests
tests
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
main.py
main.py
 
 
main.spec
main.spec
 
 
requirements.txt
requirements.txt
 
 

Repository files navigation

Mikey - Audio Recorder and Transcriber

Mikey is an application for recording audio, transcribing it using the Groq API, and generating meeting notes automatically. With a user-friendly graphical interface built in PyQt, Mikey provides a seamless experience for managing recordings, viewing transcriptions, and exploring saved sessions.

Features

  • Audio Recording: Records audio from WASAPI loopback devices using pyaudiowpatch.
  • Transcription: Transcribes recorded audio using the Groq API (requires a valid GROQ_API_KEY in your environment variables).
  • Meeting Notes Generation: Generates concise meeting notes from the transcription using a conversational model.
  • Recordings Browser: Browse your session recordings with a dedicated two-panel window; the left panel lists session timestamps and the right panel displays the generated transcript.
  • Favicon Support: Custom window icon for a polished appearance.
  • Standalone Executable: Option to build a standalone executable for easy distribution and use without Python environment setup.

Directory Structure

Mikey/
├── core/
│   └── audio_session.py      # High-level session orchestration for recording, transcription, and merging
├── gui/
│   ├── main_window.py        # PyQt-based main GUI for recording, transcription, and managing sessions
│   └── recordings_window.py  # Two-panel recordings browser: left for session timestamps, right for transcript display
├── tmnt/
│   ├── __init__.py           # Legacy initialization for the underlying functionality
│   ├── audio_recorder.py     # AudioRecorder class for capturing audio data
│   └── audio_transcriber.py  # AudioTranscriber class for transcription and meeting notes generation
├── recordings/               # Directory for storing recordings, transcripts, and meeting notes
├── bin/                      # Directory for FFmpeg binaries (included in executable builds)
├── resources/                # Directory for resources like favicon
├── main.py                   # Application entry point (launches the PyQt GUI)
├── README.md                 # Project overview and instructions
├── requirements.txt          # Project dependencies
├── main.spec                 # PyInstaller configuration file
└── .env                      # Environment variables file

Requirements

  • Python 3.7+
  • pyaudiowpatch
  • groq
  • python-dotenv
  • PyQt5
  • [Other dependencies as listed in requirements.txt]

Install dependencies (if using requirements.txt):

pip install -r requirements.txt

Usage

  1. Configure Environment: Create a .env file in the project root directory and set your environment variables, most importantly your GROQ_API_KEY. This file should be in the same directory as main.py.

    GROQ_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE

  2. Launch the Application: Run the following command to launch Mikey's GUI:

    python main.py

    The graphical interface lets you:

    • Select system and microphone audio devices.
    • Start and stop audio recording.
    • View live logs and monitor transcription progress.
    • Open the recordings browser to explore saved sessions and view corresponding transcripts.

Building an Executable

To package Mikey as a standalone executable, PyInstaller is used. The configuration is already set up in main.spec.

Before building, ensure you have FFmpeg binaries in the bin directory. The main.spec (startLine: 5, endLine: 9) is configured to include FFmpeg based on your operating system (Windows, Linux, or macOS). You might need to download FFmpeg and place the executable in the bin folder.

To build the executable, run PyInstaller from the project root:

pyinstaller main.spec

This command will generate a dist folder containing the standalone executable. The .env file and resources/favicon.ico are automatically included in the executable, as configured in main.spec (startLine: 20, endLine: 23).

The executable will be located in dist/MikeyV2_testbuild2 (or a similar name based on the name field in main.spec (startLine: 40)).

Make sure to test your executable on your target platform(s).

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please open an issue or submit a pull request for any bugs, performance improvements, or feature suggestions.

Happy Recording with Mikey!

About

No bot native audio meeting note taker for Windows

drive.google.com/file/d/1TB9SlKFGAGYyyxUAPal139IjKvZfeYE1/view?usp=sharing

Resources

Readme
Activity

Stars

69 stars

Watchers

2 watching

Forks

4 forks
Report repository

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 2

Languages