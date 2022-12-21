Particle Life Simulation

A simple program to simulate primitive Artificial Life using simple rules of attraction or repulsion among atom-like particles, producing complex self-organzing life-like patterns. Excluding the GUI elements, the code is less than a page. The video tutorial and walkthrough are available below.

https://youtu.be/0Kx4Y9TVMGg

Interface (C++ version)

Example Results

Some Interesting Patterns to Reproduce:

You do not need to be exact with the parameters to reproduce these patterns. The best way to get interesting patterns is to first try random parameter explorations, once you find an interesting pattern, try fine-tuning it gradually. To avoid becoming stuck at a local maximum, you can make some occasional big parameter jumps. In this way interesting and different patterns shall keep poping up.

To use:

Download this repo. unzip the file then go to /particle_life/bin/ folder and click on particle_life.exe

The source code is available in C++, JavaScript, and Python. Watch this YouTube video for a walkthrough tutorial: https://youtu.be/0Kx4Y9TVMGg

If you would like to contribute to the C++ program, the core algorithm is the first 100 lines of code at: "/particle_life/src/ofApp.cpp". The rest are GUI components and rendering controls which are provided by the openFrameworks library an opensource and easy-to-use image rendering library.

To start, download this repository then download openFrameworks library from here: https://openframeworks.cc/. Use openFramework's projectGenerator and import /particle_life/ folder to the project.

Alternatively, generate a new openFramework project and add ofxGui. Once the project files are generated replace the /src/ folder with the one provided here.

You can now compile the C++ code on your machine.

Other Ports:

The JavaScript code is as simple as this:

Also, look at the particle_life.html file for a more optimized version - thanks to those who have contributed.

< canvas id =" life " width =" 500 " height =" 500 " > </ canvas > < script > //Hunar Ahmad @ brainxyz m = document . getElementById ( "life" ) . getContext ( "2d" ) ; draw = ( x , y , c , s ) => { m . fillStyle = c ; m . fillRect ( x , y , s , s ) ; } ; atoms = [ ] ; atom = ( x , y , c ) => { return { x : x , y : y , vx : 0 , vy : 0 , color : c } ; } ; random = ( ) => { return Math . random ( ) * 400 + 50 ; } ; create = ( number , color ) => { group = [ ] ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < number ; i ++ ) { group . push ( atom ( random ( ) , random ( ) , color ) ) ; atoms . push ( group [ i ] ) ; } return group ; } ; rule = ( atoms1 , atoms2 , g ) => { for ( let i = 0 ; i < atoms1 . length ; i ++ ) { fx = 0 ; fy = 0 ; for ( let j = 0 ; j < atoms2 . length ; j ++ ) { a = atoms1 [ i ] ; b = atoms2 [ j ] ; dx = a . x - b . x ; dy = a . y - b . y ; d = Math . sqrt ( dx * dx + dy * dy ) ; if ( d > 0 && d < 80 ) { F = ( g * 1 ) / d ; fx += F * dx ; fy += F * dy ; } } a . vx = ( a . vx + fx ) * 0.5 ; a . vy = ( a . vy + fy ) * 0.5 ; a . x += a . vx ; a . y += a . vy ; if ( a . x <= 0 || a . x >= 500 ) { a . vx *= - 1 ; } if ( a . y <= 0 || a . y >= 500 ) { a . vy *= - 1 ; } } } ; yellow = create ( 200 , "yellow" ) ; red = create ( 200 , "red" ) ; green = create ( 200 , "green" ) ; update = ( ) => { rule ( green , green , - 0.32 ) ; rule ( green , red , - 0.17 ) ; rule ( green , yellow , 0.34 ) ; rule ( red , red , - 0.1 ) ; rule ( red , green , - 0.34 ) ; rule ( yellow , yellow , 0.15 ) ; rule ( yellow , green , - 0.2 ) ; m . clearRect ( 0 , 0 , 500 , 500 ) ; draw ( 0 , 0 , "black" , 500 ) ; for ( i = 0 ; i < atoms . length ; i ++ ) { draw ( atoms [ i ] . x , atoms [ i ] . y , atoms [ i ] . color , 5 ) ; } requestAnimationFrame ( update ) ; } ; update ( ) ; </ script >

This project was inspired by: Jeffery Ventrella's Clusters http://www.ventrella.com/Clusters/. I do not have access to Ventrella's code but I guess the main difference of this project from the other particle life projects is that I did not implement collision detection and this made simulating thousands of particles possible in real-time. Also, I added GUI controls to change the parameters in real-time allowing easy fine-tuning and exploration, hence, I was able to find some never-seen-before patterns emerge form some extremely simple models of relations. The code here is probably an order of magnitude simpler than any other Artificial Life codes out there because I started this code solely as an educational material for non-programmers and general audience to prove the point that complexity can arise from simplicity.