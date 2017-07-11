Logodrop by Iconscout
A Sketch Plugin to get brand logos right into Sketch App.
Installation
Easy Install
- With Sketch Runner, just go to the install command and search for Logodrop. Runner allows you to manage plugins and do much more to speed up your workflow in Sketch. Download Runner here.
Manual Install
- Download and open Logodrop-master.zip.
- Double click on Logodrop.sketchplugin to install.
Usage
- Run the plugin from the
pluginsmenu or you can use the shortcut
cmd + shift + f
- Search for Logo you want (i.e. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc.)
Drag & Droplogo in Sketch
Log
|Version
|Notes
|v1.0
|First Release.
License
Logodrop is released under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for details.
