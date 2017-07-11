Logodrop by Iconscout

A Sketch Plugin to get brand logos right into Sketch App.

Installation

Easy Install

With Sketch Runner, just go to the install command and search for Logodrop. Runner allows you to manage plugins and do much more to speed up your workflow in Sketch. Download Runner here.

Manual Install

Download and open Logodrop-master.zip. Double click on Logodrop.sketchplugin to install.

Usage

Run the plugin from the plugins menu or you can use the shortcut cmd + shift + f Search for Logo you want (i.e. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc.) Drag & Drop logo in Sketch

Log

Version Notes v1.0 First Release.

License

Logodrop is released under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for details.

