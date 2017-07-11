/logodrop

A Sketch Plugin to get brand logos right into Sketch App.
  1. CSS 70.8%
  2. Ruby 20.8%
  3. JavaScript 6.6%
  4. HTML 1.7%
  5. Shell 0.1%
CSS Ruby JavaScript HTML Shell

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit f407d64 Jul 11, 2017 @tarunmangukiya tarunmangukiya Preview GIF
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Logodrop.sketchplugin/Contents Sketch Runner added in Readme Jul 11, 2017
apps/Logodrop/Contents Sketch Runner added in Readme Jul 11, 2017
public Removed extra manifest.json files Jul 10, 2017
src Added Appcast file for updates Jul 10, 2017
.gitattributes Initial Commit Jun 29, 2017
.gitignore Box Sizing Change and Right click disabled Jul 9, 2017
LICENSE Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
Logodrop-128x128.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
Logodrop-192x192.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
Logodrop-256x256.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
Logodrop-64x64.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
README.md Preview GIF Jul 11, 2017
logodrop-by-iconscout-cover.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
logodrop-by-iconscout.png Changed Name to Logodrop & assets Jul 9, 2017
package.json Added Appcast file for updates Jul 10, 2017
preview.gif Preview GIF Jul 11, 2017

README.md

Logodrop by Iconscout

A Sketch Plugin to get brand logos right into Sketch App.

Logodrop Sketch Plugin by Iconscout Logodrop Sketch Plugin by Iconscout

Installation

Easy Install

  • With Sketch Runner, just go to the install command and search for Logodrop. Runner allows you to manage plugins and do much more to speed up your workflow in Sketch. Download Runner here.

Manual Install

  1. Download and open Logodrop-master.zip.
  2. Double click on Logodrop.sketchplugin to install.

Usage

  1. Run the plugin from the plugins menu or you can use the shortcut cmd + shift + f
  2. Search for Logo you want (i.e. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc.)
  3. Drag & Drop logo in Sketch

Log

Version Notes
v1.0 First Release.

Powered by

Iconscout API

License

Logodrop is released under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for details.

Contact