Skip to content
main
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

 

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
LICENSE
Initial code commit
Sep 22, 2021
README.md
Update README.md
Jan 28, 2022
csshi
Fix attribute name (#1)
Feb 17, 2022
screenshot.png
Add screenshot
Sep 22, 2021
csshi Install Usage Tips Contribute

README.md

csshi

A ClusterSSH utility (like cssh) for iTerm2.

The command opens an iTerm2 Window and connects over ssh to each specified host in a split pane session, with any text typed or pasted replicated to all panes through iTerm2's 'broadcast' feature. iTerm2's split pane controls are available as normal, so broadcast input can be toggled per-pane, sessions can be restarted, etc.

Screenshot

Install

  • Install the latest iTerm2 however you like.
  • Install python3 e.g. with homebrew:
    $ brew install python3
  • Install the python iterm2 libs through pip:
    $ pip3 install iterm2
  • Clone this repo (or just download the 'csshi' file), make the csshi file executable, and maybe copy or link it to somewhere in your $PATH.
  • Enable the iTerm2 Python API at:
    iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> General -> Magic

Usage

usage: csshi [-h] [-l USERNAME] [-p PORT] [-d] [-J JUMPHOST] [-o OPTIONS]
             [-C COLUMNS]
             destination [destination ...]

Run multiple ssh connections concurrently in an iTerm2 terminal.

positional arguments:
  destination           [user@]host[:port] ssh server specification. Use
                        square brackets around IPv6 IP adresses.

optional arguments:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -l USERNAME, --username USERNAME
                        Login username, overridden per-host by specifying
                        'user@host'
  -p PORT, --port PORT  ssh server port, overridden per-host by specifying
                        'host:port
  -d, --debug           Turn on debugging
  -J JUMPHOST, --jump JUMPHOST
                        ProxyJump host specification, like
                        [user@]jumphost[:port]
  -o OPTIONS, --options OPTIONS
                        Raw ssh options string, e.g. '-i ~/.ssh/id_ansible'
  -C COLUMNS, --columns COLUMNS
                        Maximum number of columns.

Tips

Some preferences to optimise for shell density if you find yourself opening a lot of terminals in one csshi session:

  • Disable pane menubars:
    iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Appearance -> Panes -> Show per-pane title bar with split panes
    You can still access the menu for each pane with Ctrl-click instead of the menubar burger icon
  • Use a small font, like the original misc-fixed 6x13, and disable antialiasing:
    iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Profiles -> Text -> Anti-aliased
  • Decrease the 'Side' and 'Top & bottom' margins:
    iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Appearance -> Panes

Contribute

Throw a PR over, raise an issue, send me an email.

About

ClusterSSH for iTerm2

Topics

ssh iterm osx iterm2 python3 clusterssh

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-2.0 License

Stars

94 stars

Watchers

3 watching

Forks

2 forks

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 2

Languages