A ClusterSSH utility (like cssh) for iTerm2.

The command opens an iTerm2 Window and connects over ssh to each specified host in a split pane session, with any text typed or pasted replicated to all panes through iTerm2's 'broadcast' feature. iTerm2's split pane controls are available as normal, so broadcast input can be toggled per-pane, sessions can be restarted, etc.

Install

Install the latest iTerm2 however you like.

Install python3 e.g. with homebrew:

$ brew install python3

Install the python iterm2 libs through pip:

$ pip3 install iterm2

Clone this repo (or just download the 'csshi' file), make the csshi file executable, and maybe copy or link it to somewhere in your $PATH.

Enable the iTerm2 Python API at:

iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> General -> Magic

Usage

usage: csshi [-h] [-l USERNAME] [-p PORT] [-d] [-J JUMPHOST] [-o OPTIONS] [-C COLUMNS] destination [destination ...] Run multiple ssh connections concurrently in an iTerm2 terminal. positional arguments: destination [user@]host[:port] ssh server specification. Use square brackets around IPv6 IP adresses. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -l USERNAME, --username USERNAME Login username, overridden per-host by specifying 'user@host' -p PORT, --port PORT ssh server port, overridden per-host by specifying 'host:port -d, --debug Turn on debugging -J JUMPHOST, --jump JUMPHOST ProxyJump host specification, like [user@]jumphost[:port] -o OPTIONS, --options OPTIONS Raw ssh options string, e.g. '-i ~/.ssh/id_ansible' -C COLUMNS, --columns COLUMNS Maximum number of columns.

Tips

Some preferences to optimise for shell density if you find yourself opening a lot of terminals in one csshi session:

Disable pane menubars:

iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Appearance -> Panes -> Show per-pane title bar with split panes

You can still access the menu for each pane with Ctrl-click instead of the menubar burger icon

Use a small font, like the original misc-fixed 6x13, and disable antialiasing:

iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Profiles -> Text -> Anti-aliased

iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Profiles -> Text -> Anti-aliased

-> -> -> -> Decrease the 'Side' and 'Top & bottom' margins:

iTerm2 -> Preferences... -> Appearance -> Panes

Contribute

Throw a PR over, raise an issue, send me an email.