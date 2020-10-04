Skip to content

is-a-dev/register

BranchesTags

Repository files navigation

is-a.dev Banner

Domains Open Pull Requests Open Issues
Publish

is-a.dev

is-a.dev is a service that allows developers to get a sweet-looking .is-a.dev domain for their personal websites.

Announcements & Status Updates

Please join our Discord server for announcements, updates & upgrades, and downtimes regarding the service. Not all of these will be posted on GitHub, however they will always be posted in our Discord server.

Discord Server

Register

How to Register

If you want a more visual guide, check out this blog post.

  • Fork this repository
  • Add a new file called your-domain-name.json in the domains folder to register your-domain-name.is-a.dev
  • Read the documentation
    • If you are applying for NS records please read this.
  • Your pull request will be reviewed and merged. Make sure to keep an eye on it incase we need you to make any changes!
  • After the pull request is merged, please allow up to 24 hours for the changes to propagate
  • Enjoy your new .is-a.dev domain! Please consider leaving us a star ⭐️ to help support us!

NS Records

When applying for NS records, please be aware we already support a wide range of DNS records, so you may not need them.

In your PR, please explain why you need NS records, including examples, to help mitigate potential abuse. Refer to the FAQ for guidelines on allowed usage. Good examples of NS record requests are #17592 and #18026.

Pull requests adding NS records without sufficient reasoning will be closed.

Also see: Why are you so strict with NS records?

Note

You can bypass these requirements1 by donating just $2 here, or via GitHub Sponsors. As a thank-you, you'll also receive a special role in our Discord server!

If you donate, email william@is-a.dev or DM @williamharrison on Discord with your receipt and PR link.

Report Abuse

If you find any subdomains being used for abusive purposes, please report them by creating an issue with the relevant evidence.

We are proud to announce that we are supported by Cloudflare's Project Alexandria sponsorship program. We would not be able to operate without their help! 💖

Cloudflare Logo

Footnotes

  1. Requests deemed to be made with malicious intent may be denied, with a refund provided.

About

Grab your own sweet-looking '.is-a.dev' subdomain.

is-a.dev

Topics

dns github-pages website oss foss domain dev cloudflare subdomain developer free free-domain free-for-developers free-for-dev

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 license

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Security policy

Security policy
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

5.4k stars

Watchers

20 watching

Forks

9.8k forks
Report repository

Sponsor this project

  •  
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Contributors 5,000+

+ 6,168 contributors

Languages