



is-a.dev is a service that allows developers to get a sweet-looking .is-a.dev domain for their personal websites.

Announcements & Status Updates

Please join our Discord server for announcements, updates & upgrades, and downtimes regarding the service. Not all of these will be posted on GitHub, however they will always be posted in our Discord server.

Register

How to Register

If you want a more visual guide, check out this blog post.

Fork this repository

Add a new file called your-domain-name.json in the domains folder to register your-domain-name.is-a.dev

in the folder to register Read the documentation If you are applying for NS records please read this.

Your pull request will be reviewed and merged. Make sure to keep an eye on it incase we need you to make any changes!

After the pull request is merged, please allow up to 24 hours for the changes to propagate

Enjoy your new .is-a.dev domain! Please consider leaving us a star ⭐️ to help support us!

NS Records

When applying for NS records, please be aware we already support a wide range of DNS records, so you may not need them.

In your PR, please explain why you need NS records, including examples, to help mitigate potential abuse. Refer to the FAQ for guidelines on allowed usage. Good examples of NS record requests are #17592 and #18026.

Pull requests adding NS records without sufficient reasoning will be closed.

Note You can bypass these requirements1 by donating just $2 here, or via GitHub Sponsors. As a thank-you, you'll also receive a special role in our Discord server! If you donate, email william@is-a.dev or DM @williamharrison on Discord with your receipt and PR link.

Report Abuse

If you find any subdomains being used for abusive purposes, please report them by creating an issue with the relevant evidence.

We are proud to announce that we are supported by Cloudflare's Project Alexandria sponsorship program. We would not be able to operate without their help! 💖