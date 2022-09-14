On January 15 2019, YouTube decided to discontinue annotations. While the feature was frequently abused, it did have many legitimate use cases, such as games, corrections, and a form of commentary that could be toggled on and off. The removal left many older videos obsolete.

Annotations Restored fixes this by searching for any archived annotation files and displaying them if found.

Installation

Google Chrome / Brave / Opera / Vivaldi

Install from Chrome Webstore

Install from source

Download the latest release of the extension Go to chrome://extensions, enable the "Developer Mode" option in the top right and reload the page. Drag ext.zip onto the window to install it.

Firefox

Install from Firefox Add-ons

Install from source

Download the latest release of the extension Go to about:debugging#addons, click "Load Temporary Add-on" Select ext.zip.

Microsoft Edge

Install from Edge Add-ons

Interesting videos with annotations

Check out the wiki for more.

Contributing

Development

If you'd like to help out by contributing code, you can take a look at the open issues.

There are also a few issues marked as help wanted here.

Translations

Brazilian Portuguese added by @Gersonzao

Polish added by Kamil K

Currently, all other translations in the extension are done by Google Translate and may be inaccurate. Pull requests fixing any incorrect translations or adding new ones are appreciated! The relevant files can be found in the _locales directory.

Donate

Donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to pay for hosting the annotations server.