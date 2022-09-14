On January 15 2019, YouTube decided to discontinue annotations. While the feature was frequently abused, it did have many legitimate use cases, such as games, corrections, and a form of commentary that could be toggled on and off. The removal left many older videos obsolete.
Annotations Restored fixes this by searching for any archived annotation files and displaying them if found.
Installation
Google Chrome / Brave / Opera / Vivaldi
Install from Chrome Webstore
Install from source
- Download the latest release of the extension
- Go to chrome://extensions, enable the "Developer Mode" option in the top right and reload the page.
- Drag ext.zip onto the window to install it.
Firefox
Install from Firefox Add-ons
Install from source
- Download the latest release of the extension
- Go to about:debugging#addons, click "Load Temporary Add-on"
- Select ext.zip.
Microsoft Edge
Install from Edge Add-ons
Interesting videos with annotations
- Mario Menu
- Annotation Tetris
- Ace Attorney Translations (only the first video was saved unfortunately)
- SomeGuy Automatic Mario
- TLOC3 *SPECIAL EDITION* Now with Creators' Annotations
- Pop-Up Coin-Op: Space Invaders
Check out the wiki for more.
Contributing
Development
If you'd like to help out by contributing code, you can take a look at the open issues.
There are also a few issues marked as
help wanted here.
Translations
- Brazilian Portuguese added by @Gersonzao
- Polish added by Kamil K
Currently, all other translations in the extension are done by Google Translate and may be inaccurate. Pull requests fixing any incorrect translations or adding new ones are appreciated! The relevant files can be found in the
_locales directory.
Donate
Donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to pay for hosting the annotations server.