OnlySwitch

Install by Homebrew

brew install only-switch

Manually Download

Download the app

Communities

Telegram group: https://t.me/OnlySwitchforMac

Discord: https://discord.gg/UzSNpYdPZj

What's the OnlySwitch?

OnlySwitch provides a series of toggle switches to simplify your routine work, such as Hidden desktop icons, dark mode, and hide notch of the new Macbook Pro. The switches show on your status bar, you can control them effortlessly. Switch and Shortcuts items can be customized (remove/add or sort) to show on the list.

Since Version 1.7, Shortcuts can be imported into OnlySwitch.

Since Version 2.0, supports keyboard shortcuts. You can control your all switches and Shortcuts with the keyboard.

Since Version 2.3.6, the Switches Availability (including Player and Hide Menu Bar Icons) is moved to System's menu bar.

Shortcuts Gallery

Everyone can contribute macOS Shortcuts for OnlySwitch now. Please read How to contribute for Shortcuts Gallery. The shared Shortcuts will be displayed here:

Switch list

Switch status Switch status Hide desktop finished Hide notch exist some issues Dark mode finished Low power mode require password Screen Saver finished Show Finder Path Bar finished Night Shift finished Mute mic finished Autohide Dock finished Small launchpad icon finished Airpods finished Pomodoro timer finished Bluetooth finished Show extension name finished Xcode cache finished Show user library folder finished Autohide Menu Bar finished Mute finished Show hidden files finished Empty pasteboard finished Radio Station finished Empty trash finished Keep awake finished Show Recent Apps on Dock finished Spotify finished Apple Music finished Screen Test finished Hide Menu Bar Icons partly finished FKey finished Back Noises finished Dim Screen finished Eject Discs finished Hide Windows partly finished

Since Version 1.3, switches can be added to or removed from the list.

Shortcuts Actions

Actions status Get wallpaper image exist some issues Get wallpaper url finished Is dark mode finished Set dark mode finished

Supported Languages 🇺🇳

English, Simplified Chinese, German, Croatian, Turkish, Polish, Filipino, Dutch, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Somali, Korean, French

Welcome to pull requests for these

support other languages

fix bugs

If you have other good ideas 💡 , feel free to send an E-mail to me.

🚀 The future plan is to make OnlySwitch become a toolkit-sharing platform. OnlySwitch will allow developers to distribute javascript code to create more features. @AruSeito and I are implementing this plan. If you are also interested in it, feel free to join us.

Hiding new Macbook Notch

The Hide notch switch only shows on the built-in display of M1 Pro/Max Macbook Pro. The switch just controls the current desktop, not all work desktops. Now, the Hide notch switch supports dynamic wallpaper, just the processing takes a much longer time.

AirPods Switch

I use classOfDevice (2360344) to check if a Bluetooth device is Airpods Pro, but I'm not sure whether other AirPods modules are also 2360344, since I only have two AirPods Pros. If you are using AirPods 1~3, please tell me what the classOfDevice is. Or I can detect the count of battery value to check if AirPods (when the count is 3, it's AirPods), like AirPods Battery Monitor For MAC OS.

Radio Player

Radio Player supports m3u, and aac stream, but without sound wave effect. Please send me the crash log and stream URL if your Radio Player crashes. You can close the sound wave effect on the Radio setting, and that player is AVPlayer, more stable. In version 2.3.5, the radio play can be set to enable/disabled. If the function is disabled, the switch will be invisible in the list, and the radio player will be unregistered from Now Playing(But I don't know why there will be a little delay. It should be a problem by macOS).

Since Version 2.3.11, the radio list can be exported and imported.

Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode uses Terminal commands that require root access, so the app will ask you to enter the password on every toggle.

Screen Test

In Version 2.3, Only Switch brings a new feature, Screen Test. It provides a pure color view in full-screen mode, you can check dead pixels via it. Press the left and right arrow keys, the color will change from black, white, red, green, and blue. This function also can be used for screen cleaning, as you can see the stains on the screen.

Hide Menu Bar Icons

This feature is new in version 2.3.2. To be honest, Hidden and Dozer are both good apps for this function. Many users install OnlySwitch and them simultaneously, but this also squeezes the menu bar, which is already lacking in space. Therefore, the feature integrates into OnlySwitch. When the switch is on, items on the left of the split(arrow-pointing) icon are hidden. Hold ⌘ (command) and drag the icon to configure the hidden section. If you want to use it no longer, you can disable it in preferences, the split icon will disappear. You also can set the interval of autohide for it here. If your date on the menu bar is truncated when it's on, you can set this: System Preferences -> Dock & Menu Bar -> Clock -> Show date -> always.

Since version 2.3.10, this switch can be controlled via right-click icons.

About Shortcuts

Shortcuts is a powerful iOS app that can help people make fantastic automation functions. It comes to macOS in Monterey as well. Many users are eager OnlySwitch to have more customizable features, and one good news is that the app supports Shortcuts display since Version 1.7. More menubar space, therefore, is saved. In the next versions, OnlySwitch will also provide more Shortcuts actions to improve user experience.

Since Version 2.0, keyboard shortcuts can be set for Shortcuts.

OnlySwitch offers some Shortcuts actions since Version 1.8. For example, you can config your dark mode switch. (Set Appearance action by Shortcuts can also set dark mode, but the appearance status cannot be detected. So, OnlySwitch provides a set dark mode action)

Reference

Contributors

@C0d3Br3aker for German translation

@milotype for Croatian translation

@berkbatuhans for Turkish translation

@wrngwrld for volume slider of the radio player

@kpacholak for Polish translation

Alex for Dutch translation

Rosel for Filipino translation

@bellaposa for Italian translation

@kirillyakopov for Russian translation

@kant for syntax issue and Spanish translation

@ShogoKoyama for Japanese translation

@abdorizak for Somali translation

@iosdevted for Korean translation

@BtKent and Ange Lefrère for French translation

License

MIT