OnlySwitch
Menubar is smaller, you only need an All-in-One switch.
Install by Homebrew
brew install only-switch
Manually Download
Communities
Telegram group: https://t.me/OnlySwitchforMac
Discord: https://discord.gg/UzSNpYdPZj
What's the OnlySwitch?
OnlySwitch provides a series of toggle switches to simplify your routine work, such as Hidden desktop icons, dark mode, and hide notch of the new Macbook Pro. The switches show on your status bar, you can control them effortlessly. Switch and Shortcuts items can be customized (remove/add or sort) to show on the list.
Since Version 1.7, Shortcuts can be imported into OnlySwitch.
Since Version 2.0, supports keyboard shortcuts. You can control your all switches and Shortcuts with the keyboard.
Since Version 2.3.6, the Switches Availability (including Player and Hide Menu Bar Icons) is moved to System's menu bar.
Shortcuts Gallery
Everyone can contribute macOS Shortcuts for OnlySwitch now. Please read How to contribute for Shortcuts Gallery. The shared Shortcuts will be displayed here:
Switch list
|Switch
|status
|Switch
|status
|Hide desktop
|finished
|Hide notch
|exist some issues
|Dark mode
|finished
|Low power mode
|require password
|Screen Saver
|finished
|Show Finder Path Bar
|finished
|Night Shift
|finished
|Mute mic
|finished
|Autohide Dock
|finished
|Small launchpad icon
|finished
|Airpods
|finished
|Pomodoro timer
|finished
|Bluetooth
|finished
|Show extension name
|finished
|Xcode cache
|finished
|Show user library folder
|finished
|Autohide Menu Bar
|finished
|Mute
|finished
|Show hidden files
|finished
|Empty pasteboard
|finished
|Radio Station
|finished
|Empty trash
|finished
|Keep awake
|finished
|Show Recent Apps on Dock
|finished
|Spotify
|finished
|Apple Music
|finished
|Screen Test
|finished
|Hide Menu Bar Icons
|partly finished
|FKey
|finished
|Back Noises
|finished
|Dim Screen
|finished
|Eject Discs
|finished
|Hide Windows
|partly finished
Since Version 1.3, switches can be added to or removed from the list.
Shortcuts Actions
|Actions
|status
|Get wallpaper image
|exist some issues
|Get wallpaper url
|finished
|Is dark mode
|finished
|Set dark mode
|finished
Supported Languages
🇺🇳
English, Simplified Chinese, German, Croatian, Turkish, Polish, Filipino, Dutch, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Somali, Korean, French
Welcome to pull requests for these
- support other languages
- fix bugs
If you have other good ideas
Donate
If you like it, help support this app by giving me a cup of tea for me to keep coding.
Hiding new Macbook Notch
The Hide notch switch only shows on the built-in display of M1 Pro/Max Macbook Pro. The switch just controls the current desktop, not all work desktops. Now, the Hide notch switch supports dynamic wallpaper, just the processing takes a much longer time.
AirPods Switch
I use
classOfDevice(2360344) to check if a Bluetooth device is Airpods Pro, but I'm not sure whether other AirPods modules are also 2360344, since I only have two AirPods Pros. If you are using AirPods 1~3, please tell me what the
classOfDevice is. Or I can detect the count of battery value to check if AirPods (when the count is 3, it's AirPods), like AirPods Battery Monitor For MAC OS.
Radio Player
Radio Player supports m3u, and aac stream, but without sound wave effect. Please send me the crash log and stream URL if your Radio Player crashes. You can close the sound wave effect on the Radio setting, and that player is AVPlayer, more stable. In version 2.3.5, the radio play can be set to enable/disabled. If the function is disabled, the switch will be invisible in the list, and the radio player will be unregistered from Now Playing(But I don't know why there will be a little delay. It should be a problem by macOS).
Since Version 2.3.11, the radio list can be exported and imported.
Low Power Mode
Low Power Mode uses Terminal commands that require root access, so the app will ask you to enter the password on every toggle.
Screen Test
In Version 2.3, Only Switch brings a new feature, Screen Test. It provides a pure color view in full-screen mode, you can check dead pixels via it. Press the left and right arrow keys, the color will change from black, white, red, green, and blue. This function also can be used for screen cleaning, as you can see the stains on the screen.
Hide Menu Bar Icons
This feature is new in version 2.3.2. To be honest, Hidden and Dozer are both good apps for this function. Many users install OnlySwitch and them simultaneously, but this also squeezes the menu bar, which is already lacking in space. Therefore, the feature integrates into OnlySwitch. When the switch is on, items on the left of the split(arrow-pointing) icon are hidden. Hold ⌘ (command) and drag the icon to configure the hidden section. If you want to use it no longer, you can disable it in preferences, the split icon will disappear. You also can set the interval of autohide for it here. If your date on the menu bar is truncated when it's on, you can set this: System Preferences -> Dock & Menu Bar -> Clock -> Show date -> always.
Since version 2.3.10, this switch can be controlled via right-click icons.
About Shortcuts
Shortcuts is a powerful iOS app that can help people make fantastic automation functions. It comes to macOS in Monterey as well. Many users are eager OnlySwitch to have more customizable features, and one good news is that the app supports Shortcuts display since Version 1.7. More menubar space, therefore, is saved. In the next versions, OnlySwitch will also provide more Shortcuts actions to improve user experience.
Since Version 2.0, keyboard shortcuts can be set for Shortcuts.
OnlySwitch offers some Shortcuts actions since Version 1.8. For example, you can config your dark mode switch. (Set Appearance action by Shortcuts can also set dark mode, but the appearance status cannot be detected. So, OnlySwitch provides a set dark mode action)
Contributors
@C0d3Br3aker for German translation
@milotype for Croatian translation
@berkbatuhans for Turkish translation
@wrngwrld for volume slider of the radio player
@kpacholak for Polish translation
Alex for Dutch translation
Rosel for Filipino translation
@bellaposa for Italian translation
@kirillyakopov for Russian translation
@kant for syntax issue and Spanish translation
@ShogoKoyama for Japanese translation
@abdorizak for Somali translation
@iosdevted for Korean translation
@BtKent and Ange Lefrère for French translation
License
MIT