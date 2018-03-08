Mater

This is a minimal menubar Pomodoro app written in Electron. It simply runs a 25 minute timer, resets for a 5 minute break, and repeats until you stop it.

Installation

There are binaries built for Mac, Windows, and Linux on the releases page.

Note: Curently, I'm not able to test the Windows and Linux builds, so please open an issue if you have any problems.

Contributions

I don't have plans to add much else at this time, so please open an issue to discuss any feature ideas before implementing them.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/jasonlong/mater $ cd mater $ npm install $ npm start

What's with the name?

I'm a Pixar fan and Mater is awesome. "Like Ta-mater without the ta". Get it?