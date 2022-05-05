Skip to content

jaydenseric/graphql-multipart-request-spec

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
1 branch 4 tags
Code

Latest commit

@jaydenseric
jaydenseric Merge pull request #63 from andrew-demb/patch-1
28d6448 May 6, 2022
Merge pull request #63 from andrew-demb/patch-1 
Update the Apollo GraphQL POST request format docs URL.
28d6448

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
Setup GitHub Sponsors funding.
December 3, 2019 16:28
.prettierrc
Latest Prettier formatting.
June 29, 2018 09:55
readme.md
Actualize link to apollo doc about POST request stucture
May 5, 2022 09:23
sync-vs-async-graphql-multipart-request-middleware.sketch
Better chart colors.
May 15, 2019 10:29
sync-vs-async-graphql-multipart-request-middleware.svg
Better chart colors.
May 15, 2019 10:29
GraphQL multipart request specification Multipart form field structure Examples Single file Operations cURL request Request payload File list Operations cURL request Request payload Batching Operations cURL request Request payload Implementations Client Server

readme.md

GraphQL multipart request specification

GitHub release

An interoperable multipart form field structure for GraphQL requests, used by various file upload client/server implementations.

It’s possible to implement:

  • Nesting files anywhere within operations (usually in variables).
  • Operation batching.
  • File deduplication.
  • File upload streams in resolvers.
  • Aborting file uploads in resolvers.

Sync vs async GraphQL multipart request middleware

Multipart form field structure

An “operations object” is an Apollo GraphQL POST request (or array of requests if batching). An “operations path” is an object-path string to locate a file within an operations object.

So operations can be resolved while the files are still uploading, the fields are ordered:

  1. operations: A JSON encoded operations object with files replaced with null.
  2. map: A JSON encoded map of where files occurred in the operations. For each file, the key is the file multipart form field name and the value is an array of operations paths.
  3. File fields: Each file extracted from the operations object with a unique, arbitrary field name.

Examples

Single file

Operations

{
  query: `
    mutation($file: Upload!) {
      singleUpload(file: $file) {
        id
      }
    }
  `,
  variables: {
    file: File // a.txt
  }
}

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \
  -F operations='{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }' \
  -F map='{ "0": ["variables.file"] }' \
  -F 0=@a.txt

Request payload

--------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations"

{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }
--------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map"

{ "0": ["variables.file"] }
--------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="a.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Alpha file content.

--------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25--

File list

Operations

{
  query: `
    mutation($files: [Upload!]!) {
      multipleUpload(files: $files) {
        id
      }
    }
  `,
  variables: {
    files: [
      File, // b.txt
      File // c.txt
    ]
  }
}

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \
  -F operations='{ "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }' \
  -F map='{ "0": ["variables.files.0"], "1": ["variables.files.1"] }' \
  -F 0=@b.txt \
  -F 1=@c.txt

Request payload

--------------------------ec62457de6331cad
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations"

{ "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }
--------------------------ec62457de6331cad
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map"

{ "0": ["variables.files.0"], "1": ["variables.files.1"] }
--------------------------ec62457de6331cad
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="b.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Bravo file content.

--------------------------ec62457de6331cad
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="1"; filename="c.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Charlie file content.

--------------------------ec62457de6331cad--

Batching

Operations

;[
  {
    query: `
      mutation($file: Upload!) {
        singleUpload(file: $file) {
          id
        }
      }
    `,
    variables: {
      file: File // a.txt
    }
  },
  {
    query: `
      mutation($files: [Upload!]!) {
        multipleUpload(files: $files) {
          id
        }
      }
    `,
    variables: {
      files: [
        File, // b.txt
        File // c.txt
      ]
    }
  }
]

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \
  -F operations='[{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }, { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }]' \
  -F map='{ "0": ["0.variables.file"], "1": ["1.variables.files.0"], "2": ["1.variables.files.1"] }' \
  -F 0=@a.txt \
  -F 1=@b.txt \
  -F 2=@c.txt

Request payload

--------------------------627436eaefdbc285
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations"

[{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }, { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }]
--------------------------627436eaefdbc285
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map"

{ "0": ["0.variables.file"], "1": ["1.variables.files.0"], "2": ["1.variables.files.1"] }
--------------------------627436eaefdbc285
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="a.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Alpha file content.

--------------------------627436eaefdbc285
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="1"; filename="b.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Bravo file content.

--------------------------627436eaefdbc285
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="2"; filename="c.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain

Charlie file content.

--------------------------627436eaefdbc285--

Implementations

Pull requests adding either experimental or mature implementations to these lists are welcome! Strikethrough means the project was renamed, deprecated, or no longer supports this spec out of the box (but might via an optional integration).

Client

Server

About

A spec for GraphQL multipart form requests (file uploads).

Topics

graphql maintained

Resources

Readme

Stars

897 stars

Watchers

16 watching

Forks

55 forks

Releases 4

Version 2.0.0 Latest
Jan 28, 2018
+ 3 releases

Sponsor this project

 
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Contributors 22

+ 11 contributors