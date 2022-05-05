GraphQL multipart request specification

An interoperable multipart form field structure for GraphQL requests, used by various file upload client/server implementations.

It’s possible to implement:

Nesting files anywhere within operations (usually in variables ).

). Operation batching.

File deduplication.

File upload streams in resolvers.

Aborting file uploads in resolvers.

Multipart form field structure

An “operations object” is an Apollo GraphQL POST request (or array of requests if batching). An “operations path” is an object-path string to locate a file within an operations object.

So operations can be resolved while the files are still uploading, the fields are ordered:

operations : A JSON encoded operations object with files replaced with null . map : A JSON encoded map of where files occurred in the operations. For each file, the key is the file multipart form field name and the value is an array of operations paths. File fields: Each file extracted from the operations object with a unique, arbitrary field name.

Examples

Single file

Operations

{ query : ` mutation($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } } ` , variables : { file : File // a.txt } }

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \ -F operations= ' { "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } } ' \ -F map= ' { "0": ["variables.file"] } ' \ -F 0=@a.txt

Request payload

--------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations" { "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } } --------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map" { "0": ["variables.file"] } --------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="a.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Alpha file content. --------------------------cec8e8123c05ba25--

File list

Operations

{ query : ` mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } } ` , variables : { files : [ File , // b.txt File // c.txt ] } }

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \ -F operations= ' { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } } ' \ -F map= ' { "0": ["variables.files.0"], "1": ["variables.files.1"] } ' \ -F 0=@b.txt \ -F 1=@c.txt

Request payload

--------------------------ec62457de6331cad Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations" { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } } --------------------------ec62457de6331cad Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map" { "0": ["variables.files.0"], "1": ["variables.files.1"] } --------------------------ec62457de6331cad Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="b.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Bravo file content. --------------------------ec62457de6331cad Content-Disposition: form-data; name="1"; filename="c.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Charlie file content. --------------------------ec62457de6331cad--

Batching

Operations

; [ { query : ` mutation($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } } ` , variables : { file : File // a.txt } } , { query : ` mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } } ` , variables : { files : [ File , // b.txt File // c.txt ] } } ]

cURL request

curl localhost:3001/graphql \ -F operations= ' [{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }, { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }] ' \ -F map= ' { "0": ["0.variables.file"], "1": ["1.variables.files.0"], "2": ["1.variables.files.1"] } ' \ -F 0=@a.txt \ -F 1=@b.txt \ -F 2=@c.txt

Request payload

--------------------------627436eaefdbc285 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="operations" [{ "query": "mutation ($file: Upload!) { singleUpload(file: $file) { id } }", "variables": { "file": null } }, { "query": "mutation($files: [Upload!]!) { multipleUpload(files: $files) { id } }", "variables": { "files": [null, null] } }] --------------------------627436eaefdbc285 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="map" { "0": ["0.variables.file"], "1": ["1.variables.files.0"], "2": ["1.variables.files.1"] } --------------------------627436eaefdbc285 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="0"; filename="a.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Alpha file content. --------------------------627436eaefdbc285 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="1"; filename="b.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Bravo file content. --------------------------627436eaefdbc285 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="2"; filename="c.txt" Content-Type: text/plain Charlie file content. --------------------------627436eaefdbc285--

Implementations

Pull requests adding either experimental or mature implementations to these lists are welcome! Strikethrough means the project was renamed, deprecated, or no longer supports this spec out of the box (but might via an optional integration).

Client

Server