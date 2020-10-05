latelier
A project management tool.
Features
- Kanban task board with realtime updates
- Timeline view of tasks and projects
- BPMN diagrams
- Business model canvas sheet for project
- Projects grouped by organization
- Project weather like status
- Permissions per organization & per project
Installation
Docker
Since v2.9.0, Docker images are available on docker hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/jbl2024/latelier .
A docker-compose.yml is also provided.
Meteor
This application is built with Meteor framework.
See https://www.meteor.com/install for installation instructions.
Requirements
The following external dependencies are required:
|Component
|Usage
|Reference
|GraphicsMagick
|Generate thumbnails
|http://www.graphicsmagick.org/
|Pandoc
|Export content to libreoffice & word formats
|https://pandoc.org/
Configuration
Copy
settings-development.json.sample.json to
settings-development.json and update values matching your configuration
Settings:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|generateFixtures
|boolean
|false
|If true, users fixtures are generated at startup
|disableAccountCreation
|boolean
|false
|If true account creation is forbidden
|attachmentsPath
|string
|/tmp/
|Attachment storage path on fs
|avatarsPath
|string
|attachmentsPath
|Avatar storage path on fs
|object
|Email settings
|roles.admin
|[string]
|[]
|Users matching emails will have the admin role
|public.seo.titlePrefix
|string
|l'atelier
|window.title prefix
|public.sso
|object
|{}
|See below
|public.emailVerificationNeeded
|boolean
|false
|If false, no verification email is sent
|public.disableAttachments
|boolean
|false
|If true, attachments are disabled
|public.tracking
|object
|{}
|See below
|public.tracking.matomo
|object
|{}
|See https://github.com/AmazingDreams/vue-matomo#usage
|public.tracking.matomo.enabled
|boolean
|false
|If true, page and search keyword tracking are enabled
|uploadTransport
|string
|ddp
|http or ddp
|notificationsPerUser
|number
|50
|max number of notifications stored per user
|users
|object
|{}
|See below
|elasticApm
|object
|{}
|See below
|digestsRetention
|number
|60
|Number of days to keep in digest
|storage
|object
|{}
|Storage. If empty, fs is used
|auth
|object
|{}
|See below
email:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|from
|string
|noreply@localhost
|From email when sending mail
|prefix
|string
|Subject prefix
users:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|search
|string ("admin", "all")
|all
|Who can search existing users
|invite
|string ("admin", "all")
|all
|Who can invite people
sso:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|enabled
|boolean
|false
|If true, sso is enabled
|string
|null
|email header to match user
elasticApm:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|enabled
|boolean
|false
|If true, elastic-apm is enabled
|options
|object
|{}
|see https://github.com/kschingiz/meteor-elastic-apm
storage:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|type
|string ("s3")
|Storage type
|migrateFromFS
|boolean
|false
|If true, files are moved from FS to storage system at startup (make sure you backup your data before!)
|s3
|object
|{}
|s3 options
s3
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|endpoint
|string
|Storage url (optional)
|key
|string
|key
|secret
|string
|secret
|region
|string
|region
|bucket
|string
|bucket
auth:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|oauth2
|object
|{}
|See below
oauth2:
|Key
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|enabled
|boolean
|false
|If true, oauth2 is enabled
|title
|string
|OAuth2
|Button title
|idMap
|string
|id map
|usernameMap
|string
|preferred_username
|fullnameMap
|string
|given_name
|emailMap
|string
|clientId
|string
|secret
|string
|"
|serverUrl
|string
|/auth
|authEndpoint
|string
|/realms//protocol/openid-connect/auth
|userInfoEndpoint
|string
|/realms//protocol/openid-connect/userinfo
|tokenEndpoint
|string
|/realms//protocol/openid-connect/token
|logoutUrl
|string
|/realms/l/protocol/openid-connect/logout
|logoutRedirectParameter
|string
|redirect_uri
|idTokenWhitelistFields
|string
|[]
Note: tested only with keycloak.
Example:
{
"generateFixtures": false,
"disableAccountCreation": false,
"attachmentsPath": "/tmp/attachments/",
"notificationsPerUser": 50,
"users": {
"search": "admin",
"invite": "admin"
},
"email": {
"from": "noreply@localhost"
},
"roles": {
"admin": ["foo@bar.com"]
},
"public": {
"emailVerificationNeeded": false,
"seo": {
"titlePrefix": "l'atelier"
},
"sso": {
"enabled": true,
"email": "header-email"
},
"uploadTransport": "ddp"
}
}
Fixtures (dev only feature)
If
generateFixtures parameter is set to true, 50 users are created at startup (if user count is <= 2).
Default password for generated users is
password.
Install dependencies
meteor npm install
Start
npm start
Docker development environment
A Dockerfile and a docker-compose are provided to start a development environment.
$ docker-compose --file docker-compose.dev.yml up
will start in dev mode (autorestart, no production build):
- the app container with node & meteor
- mongodb (latest)
- mongoexpress (http://localhost:8081)
- maildev (http://localhost:1080)
When all containers are running, open another terminal to start meteor application:
$ docker-compose --file docker-compose.dev.yml exec app npm run start-dev
After a few minutes, the app will be available at http://localhost
Note: do not forget to create a
settings-development.json file.
Screenshots
License
Apache License 2.0