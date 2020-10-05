latelier

A project management tool.

Features

Kanban task board with realtime updates

Timeline view of tasks and projects

BPMN diagrams

Business model canvas sheet for project

Projects grouped by organization

Project weather like status

Permissions per organization & per project

Installation

Docker

Since v2.9.0, Docker images are available on docker hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/jbl2024/latelier .

A docker-compose.yml is also provided.

Meteor

This application is built with Meteor framework.

See https://www.meteor.com/install for installation instructions.

Requirements

The following external dependencies are required:

Component Usage Reference GraphicsMagick Generate thumbnails http://www.graphicsmagick.org/ Pandoc Export content to libreoffice & word formats https://pandoc.org/

Configuration

Copy settings-development.json.sample.json to settings-development.json and update values matching your configuration

Settings:

Key Type Default value Description generateFixtures boolean false If true, users fixtures are generated at startup disableAccountCreation boolean false If true account creation is forbidden attachmentsPath string /tmp/ Attachment storage path on fs avatarsPath string attachmentsPath Avatar storage path on fs email object Email settings roles.admin [string] [] Users matching emails will have the admin role public.seo.titlePrefix string l'atelier window.title prefix public.sso object {} See below public.emailVerificationNeeded boolean false If false, no verification email is sent public.disableAttachments boolean false If true, attachments are disabled public.tracking object {} See below public.tracking.matomo object {} See https://github.com/AmazingDreams/vue-matomo#usage public.tracking.matomo.enabled boolean false If true, page and search keyword tracking are enabled uploadTransport string ddp http or ddp notificationsPerUser number 50 max number of notifications stored per user users object {} See below elasticApm object {} See below digestsRetention number 60 Number of days to keep in digest storage object {} Storage. If empty, fs is used auth object {} See below

email:

Key Type Default value Description from string noreply@localhost From email when sending mail prefix string Subject prefix

users:

Key Type Default value Description search string ("admin", "all") all Who can search existing users invite string ("admin", "all") all Who can invite people

sso:

Key Type Default value Description enabled boolean false If true, sso is enabled email string null email header to match user

elasticApm:

Key Type Default value Description enabled boolean false If true, elastic-apm is enabled options object {} see https://github.com/kschingiz/meteor-elastic-apm

storage:

Key Type Default value Description type string ("s3") Storage type migrateFromFS boolean false If true, files are moved from FS to storage system at startup (make sure you backup your data before!) s3 object {} s3 options

s3

Key Type Default value Description endpoint string Storage url (optional) key string key secret string secret region string region bucket string bucket

auth:

Key Type Default value Description oauth2 object {} See below

oauth2:

Key Type Default value Description enabled boolean false If true, oauth2 is enabled title string OAuth2 Button title idMap string id map usernameMap string preferred_username fullnameMap string given_name emailMap string email clientId string secret string " serverUrl string /auth authEndpoint string /realms//protocol/openid-connect/auth userInfoEndpoint string /realms//protocol/openid-connect/userinfo tokenEndpoint string /realms//protocol/openid-connect/token logoutUrl string /realms/l/protocol/openid-connect/logout logoutRedirectParameter string redirect_uri idTokenWhitelistFields string []

Note: tested only with keycloak.

Example:

{ "generateFixtures": false, "disableAccountCreation": false, "attachmentsPath": "/tmp/attachments/", "notificationsPerUser": 50, "users": { "search": "admin", "invite": "admin" }, "email": { "from": "noreply@localhost" }, "roles": { "admin": ["foo@bar.com"] }, "public": { "emailVerificationNeeded": false, "seo": { "titlePrefix": "l'atelier" }, "sso": { "enabled": true, "email": "header-email" }, "uploadTransport": "ddp" } }

Fixtures (dev only feature)

If generateFixtures parameter is set to true, 50 users are created at startup (if user count is <= 2). Default password for generated users is password .

Install dependencies

meteor npm install

Start

npm start

Docker development environment

A Dockerfile and a docker-compose are provided to start a development environment.

$ docker-compose --file docker-compose.dev.yml up

will start in dev mode (autorestart, no production build):

the app container with node & meteor

mongodb (latest)

mongoexpress (http://localhost:8081)

maildev (http://localhost:1080)

When all containers are running, open another terminal to start meteor application:

$ docker-compose --file docker-compose.dev.yml exec app npm run start-dev

After a few minutes, the app will be available at http://localhost

Note: do not forget to create a settings-development.json file.

License

Apache License 2.0