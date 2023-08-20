us-license-plates
A database of all 8,291 license plates available in the U.S. (50 states + D.C.) as of June / July 2023. This should be considered a snapshot, as license plate offerings change frequently.
This data goes with the story All of the 8,291 License Plates in America, published by Jon Keegan at Beautiful Public Data.
Data Dictionary
|Column
|Description
|state
|State postal code abbreviation.
|plate_title
|The title of the plate collected from the agency website.
|plate_img
|The filename of the local plate image file.
|source_img
|The plate image online at the time of collection.
|source
|The page that contains the plate listing.
Data
us-license-plates.csv 1.6MB. 8,303 rows. First row is the header.
You will find the license plate images in /plates with subdirectories named with the postal abbreviation for each state (and D.C.).
Send questions to beautifulpublicdata@gmail.com