A database of all 8,291 license plates available in the U.S. (50 states + D.C.) as of June / July 2023. This should be considered a snapshot, as license plate offerings change frequently.

This data goes with the story All of the 8,291 License Plates in America, published by Jon Keegan at Beautiful Public Data.

Column Description state State postal code abbreviation. plate_title The title of the plate collected from the agency website. plate_img The filename of the local plate image file. source_img The plate image online at the time of collection. source The page that contains the plate listing.

us-license-plates.csv 1.6MB. 8,303 rows. First row is the header.

You will find the license plate images in /plates with subdirectories named with the postal abbreviation for each state (and D.C.).

Send questions to beautifulpublicdata@gmail.com