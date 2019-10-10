Go TSPath
A fast Typescript paths replacer written in Go.
⚡
go-tspath replaces directly Typescript paths aliases into JS files with real paths based on
tsconfig.json, no more runtime replacers.
Screenshot of
go-tspath performing replacements in a Typescript code base project with more than 200 JS files and around 5857 lines of code.
Status
go-tspath was tested replacing custom path aliases in a Typescript medium size project with desired results (shown in screenshot above). But there are some features and more testing cases (community user feedback) to do. So, It can considered as Beta yet. Contributions will be very appreciated.
Installation
Usage
# 1. Build TS files via tsc
# 2. Replace TS paths
go-tspath -config=./tsconfig.replace.json
# 3. Just run your app
# node main.js
Known limitations
- No support for JSON5 format of
tsconfig.json. But works using a dedicated
tsconfig.jsonfile with your custom path aliases. See
sample/tsconfig.replace.json
- Limited
compilerOptionssettings. Only
baseUrl,
pathsand
outDirare supported. See
CompilerOptions struct.
- No support for
tsconfig.jsonfeatures like
extends,
excludeor similar.
Typescript code example
See an example at
sample directory.
API
~> go-tspath --help
Usage of go-tspath:
-config string
Specifies the Typescript configuration file. (default "./tsconfig.json")
Contributions
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in current work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as described below, without any additional terms or conditions.
Feel free to send some Pull request or issue.
License
This work is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).
© 2019 Jose Quintana