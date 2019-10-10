Go TSPath

A fast Typescript paths replacer written in Go. ⚡

go-tspath replaces directly Typescript paths aliases into JS files with real paths based on tsconfig.json , no more runtime replacers.

Screenshot of go-tspath performing replacements in a Typescript code base project with more than 200 JS files and around 5857 lines of code.

Status

go-tspath was tested replacing custom path aliases in a Typescript medium size project with desired results (shown in screenshot above). But there are some features and more testing cases (community user feedback) to do. So, It can considered as Beta yet. Contributions will be very appreciated.

Installation

🚀 Download the latest go-tspath binary for your specific platform at go-tspath/releases.

Usage

# 1. Build TS files via tsc # 2. Replace TS paths go-tspath -config=./tsconfig.replace.json # 3. Just run your app # node main.js

Known limitations

No support for JSON5 format of tsconfig.json . But works using a dedicated tsconfig.json file with your custom path aliases. See sample/tsconfig.replace.json

. But works using a dedicated file with your custom path aliases. See Limited compilerOptions settings. Only baseUrl , paths and outDir are supported. See CompilerOptions struct .

settings. Only , and are supported. See . No support for tsconfig.json features like extends , exclude or similar.

Typescript code example

See an example at sample directory.

API

~ > go-tspath --help Usage of go-tspath: -config string Specifies the Typescript configuration file. (default " ./tsconfig.json " )

Contributions

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in current work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as described below, without any additional terms or conditions.

Feel free to send some Pull request or issue.

License

This work is primarily distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).

© 2019 Jose Quintana