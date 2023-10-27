Skip to content

Kan

The open-source project management alternative to Trello.

Roadmap · Website · Docs · Discord

License

Features 💫

  • 👁️ Board Visibility: Control who can view and edit your boards
  • 🤝 Workspace Members: Invite members and collaborate with your team
  • 🚀 Trello Imports: Easily import your Trello boards
  • 🔍 Labels & Filters: Organise and find cards quickly
  • 💬 Comments: Discuss and collaborate with your team
  • 📝 Activity Log: Track all card changes with detailed activity history
  • 🎨 Templates (coming soon) : Save time with reusable board templates
  • ⚡️ Integrations (coming soon) : Connect your favourite tools

See our roadmap for upcoming features.

Screenshot 👁️

hero-dark

Made With 🛠️

Local Development 🧑‍💻

  1. Clone the repository (or fork)
git clone https://github.com/kanbn/kan.git
  1. Install dependencies
pnpm install
  1. Copy .env.example to .env and configure your environment variables
  2. Start the development server
pnpm dev

Contributing 🤝

We welcome contributions! Please read our contribution guidelines before submitting a pull request.

License 📝

Kan is licensed under the AGPLv3 license.

Contact 📧

For support or to get in touch, please email henry@kan.bn or join our Discord server.

The open source Trello alternative.

