Roadmap · Website · Docs · Discord
- 👁️ Board Visibility: Control who can view and edit your boards
- 🤝 Workspace Members: Invite members and collaborate with your team
- 🚀 Trello Imports: Easily import your Trello boards
- 🔍 Labels & Filters: Organise and find cards quickly
- 💬 Comments: Discuss and collaborate with your team
- 📝 Activity Log: Track all card changes with detailed activity history
- 🎨 Templates (coming soon) : Save time with reusable board templates
- ⚡️ Integrations (coming soon) : Connect your favourite tools
See our roadmap for upcoming features.
- Clone the repository (or fork)
git clone https://github.com/kanbn/kan.git
- Install dependencies
pnpm install
- Copy
.env.exampleto
.envand configure your environment variables
- Start the development server
pnpm dev
We welcome contributions! Please read our contribution guidelines before submitting a pull request.
Kan is licensed under the AGPLv3 license.
For support or to get in touch, please email henry@kan.bn or join our Discord server.