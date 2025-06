Kan The open-source project management alternative to Trello.

Roadmap Β· Website Β· Docs Β· Discord

Features πŸ’«

πŸ‘οΈ Board Visibility : Control who can view and edit your boards

: Control who can view and edit your boards 🀝 Workspace Members : Invite members and collaborate with your team

: Invite members and collaborate with your team πŸš€ Trello Imports : Easily import your Trello boards

: Easily import your Trello boards πŸ” Labels & Filters : Organise and find cards quickly

: Organise and find cards quickly πŸ’¬ Comments : Discuss and collaborate with your team

: Discuss and collaborate with your team πŸ“ Activity Log : Track all card changes with detailed activity history

: Track all card changes with detailed activity history 🎨 Templates (coming soon) : Save time with reusable board templates

: Save time with reusable board templates ⚑️ Integrations (coming soon) : Connect your favourite tools

See our roadmap for upcoming features.

Screenshot πŸ‘οΈ

Made With πŸ› οΈ

Local Development πŸ§‘β€πŸ’»

Clone the repository (or fork)

git clone https://github.com/kanbn/kan.git

Install dependencies

pnpm install

Copy .env.example to .env and configure your environment variables Start the development server

pnpm dev

Contributing 🀝

We welcome contributions! Please read our contribution guidelines before submitting a pull request.

License πŸ“

Kan is licensed under the AGPLv3 license.

Contact πŸ“§

For support or to get in touch, please email henry@kan.bn or join our Discord server.