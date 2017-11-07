/chalktalk

No description, website, or topics provided.
  1. JavaScript 99.8%
  2. Other 0.2%
JavaScript Other
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 28b5513 Nov 7, 2017 @KTRosenberg KTRosenberg Merge pull request #33 from kenperlin/readme-tweak 
Small change to the "Installation and Usage" section of the readme
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
content Simplified declaration of sketchPages. Apr 22, 2017
images Added texture and bump map images to the repository. Dec 2, 2015
lib Added function CT.matrixCopy(a) to lib/CT_Modeler.js Oct 31, 2017
libs Renamed isAnimatingView to isStereoEnabled. When this is flagged-on, … Oct 8, 2015
readme_images Updated README.md with some nice animated gifs and other tweaks Nov 6, 2017
server Ensure server responds with empty string when reading nonexistent dir May 29, 2017
sketch_templates Update template_stub.js Oct 30, 2017
sketches Using blank.js within index.html Oct 29, 2017
sketchlibs Added sketchlibs/valueTable.js. Oct 16, 2017
.gitignore Allow me to specify a project-specific vimrc file while keeping it in… Jan 5, 2017
LICENSE Create LICENSE Nov 6, 2017
README.linux updated linux script and readme Jun 15, 2015
README.md Small change to the "Installation and Usage" section of the readme Nov 7, 2017
index.html Using blank.js within index.html Oct 29, 2017
manifest.json Adding manifest.json for 'installable' web-app on mobile browsers. Mar 13, 2015
run Got rid of all of the old unused code in g.js to support fake drawing. Sep 26, 2015
run.linux updated linux script and readme Jun 15, 2015

README.md

Chalktalk

Chalktalk is a digital presentation and communication language in development at New York University's Future Reality Lab. Using a blackboard-like interface, it allows a presenter to create and interact with animated digital sketches in order to demonstrate ideas and concepts in the context of a live presentation or conversation.

Sketches can display animations and graphics in 2D and 3D…

…link together to demonstrate complex logical connections and behaviors…

…and even be coded live from within Chalktalk itself.

A growing library of sketches--from creatures to math and physics objects--is available, and Chalktalk continues to evolve.

Installation and Usage

Installation instructions can be found in the wiki. A brief tutorial on how to use the system can be found there as well.

Creating and Contributing

Contributions to the core codebase and sketch library are welcome.

To create your own sketch, create a new .js file (nameOfMySketch.js) or copy a template (from sketch_templates) into the sketches directory.

In your file, change the value of this.label and begin customizing your new sketch.

Further information on sketch creation can be found in the wiki.

License

MIT