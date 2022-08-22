A Quicker and better SSH/Telnet/Serial/Shell/Sftp client for DevOps.

Hello WindTerm 🌹, hello world!

We're just beginning! If you want a high performance text editor, you can try WindEdit.

Completely FREE for commercial and non-commercial use without limitations. All released source codes (except thirdparty directory) are provided under the terms of Apache-2.0 license.

See Intro Videos

Linux binary, MacOS binary and Windows binary: https://github.com/kingToolbox/WindTerm/releases

WindTerm is a partial open source project, and the source will be gradually opened.

Open source code includes, but is not limited to, the classes that can be used independently, such as functional, algorithms, gui widgets, etc., as well as functional libraries, such as network, protocols, etc., as well as all types that require open source according to the license.

Any issues and feature requests are welcome.

Please click issues to commit an issue or a feature request.

Please click Discussion to discuss anything about SSH, SFtp, Shell(Linux shell, Windows cmd and powershell), Telnet, Serial and WindTerm.

Main Window (zsh):

Split views:

DigeWhite Theme:

SSH v2, Telnet, Raw Tcp, Serial, Shell protocols implemented. Intro Video

Supports SSH auto execution when session authenticated.

Supports SSH ControlMaster.

Supports SSH ProxyCommand or ProxyJump. Intro Video

Supports SSH agent. Intro Video

Supports SSH auto login with password, public-key, keyboard-interactive, gssapi-with-mic. Intro Video

Supports X11 forwarding. Intro Video

Supports direct/local port forwarding, reverse/remote port forwarding and dynamic port forwarding. Intro Video

Supports XModem, YModem and ZModem. Intro Video

Integrated sftp, scp client, supports download, upload, remove, rename, make new file/directory and so on. Intro Video

Integrated local file manager, supports move to, copy to, copy from, remove, rename, make new file/directory and so on.

Supports Windows Cmd, PowerShell and Cmd, PowerShell as administrator.

Supports Linux bash, zsh, powershell core and so on.

Supports MacOS bash, zsh, powershell core and so on.

Supports vt100, vt220, vt340, vt420, vt520, xterm, xterm-256-colors.

Supports unicode, emojis, true-color, mouse protocol, etc.

Supports auto wrap mode. Intro Video

Protocols and terms can be customed.

All vttest tests have passed except Tektronix 4014.

Supports HTTP and SOCKS5 proxy. Intro Video

Intro Video Supports Jump Server proxy. Intro Video

Intro Video Supports manual and automated session logging. Intro Video

Rename and duplicate session. Intro Video

Restore last sessions and layouts when restart. Intro Video

Supports opening a specific session or set of sessions on startup.

Dynamic memory compression, typically 20% to 90% of the working memory load can be reduced.

High performance, low memory, low latency. Intro Video

The hardware used for generating the data in these benchmarks was

windows 10 - 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory.

WindTerm1.72, WindTerm 1.2, FileZilla 3.48.1, WinSCP 5.17.2 (Build 10278) tests are performed on WSL(Ubuntu 18.04.2).

The version of clients:

Application Version Release Date windterm v1.72 2020-10-25 windterm v1.2 2020-06-15 FileZilla v3.48.1 2020-05-19 WinScp v5.17.2 (Build 10278) 2020-03-09

All test data is for reference only.

Download Time Download Rate Upload Time Upload Rate WindTerm 1.72 (Use high speed transfer) 23s 216.3 MB/s 20s 247.0 MB/s WindTerm 1.72 23s 214.7 MB/s 20s 244.0 MB/s WindTerm 1.2 37s 139.3 MB/s 43s 119.9 MB/s FileZilla 32s 161.1 MB/s 30s 171.8 MB/s WinSCP 81s 63.7 MB/s 91s 56.7 MB/s

Download Time Download Rate Upload Time Upload Rate WindTerm 1.7 26s 3.9 MB/s 13s 8.1 MB/s WindTerm 1.2 32s 3.4 MB/s 10s 10.7 MB/s FileZilla 48s 2.2 MB/s 35s 3.1 MB/s WinSCP 42s 2.6 MB/s 12s 8.9 MB/s

MacOs 10.13 - 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory.

WindTerm 1.72, rxvt, putty, xterm, Windows Terminal tests are performed on WSL(Ubuntu 18.04.2).

Iterm2, kitty, Alacritty tests are performed on MacOS shell,

For WindTerm: No color scheme used in windterm. Color scheme will result in approximately 2% loss and more memory usage. For Alacritty: Only supports up to 100,000 scrollback lines, so every test use "history: 100000" setting and no memory usage measured. For Windows Terminal: Only supports up to 65,535 scrollback lines, so every test use "historySize: 65535" setting and no memory usage measured.

The version of terminals:

Application Version Release Date windterm v1.72 2020-10-25 rxvt-unicode v9.2.2 2016-05-14 putty v0.71 2019-03-16 xterm v3.30 2017-06-20 iterm2 v3.3.6 2019-10-09 alacritty v0.5.0 2020-07-21 kitty v0.14.6 2019-09-25 Windows Terminal v1.3.2651.0 2020-09-22

All test data is for reference only.

The benchmark_randomdata contains 97.6MB random text (102,401,504 bytes, 1,329,878 lines, generated and tested by random_test.sh)

In all cases, three runs were made to warm system caches. The reported numbers are the median of five runs.

Telnet:

Lines of scrollback Data Rate(MB/sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm unlimited 52.1 106.6 rxvt 1,350,000 37.8 842.2 Putty 1,350,000 4.9 733.4 xterm 1,350,000 2.2 3328.4 Windows Terminal + telnet.exe 65,535 0.1 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

SSH:

Lines of scrollback Data Rate(MB/sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm unlimited 41.8 108.5 rxvt 1,350,000 40.2 842.2 Putty 1,350,000 4.8 734.9 xterm 1,350,000 2.3 3328.4 Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 65,535 2.1 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

Shell:

Lines of scrollback Data Rate(MB/sec) Memory Usage(MB) iterm2 unlimited - (Take too long time) more than 1300 kitty unlimited 17.2 2655 Alacritty 100,000 41.3 -

Time(sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm 1.236 16.1 rxvt 5.082 633.3 putty 4.161 551.1 xterm 40.421 2500.7 iterm2 2.116 146.3 Kitty 2.535 2376.5 Alacritty 1.162 Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 23.246 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

Time(sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm 2.287 24.1 rxvt 10.896 1266.6 putty 16.045 1102.6 xterm 68.154 5005.5 iterm2 4.181 383.2 Kitty 5.620 4749.9 Alacritty 2.322 Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 50.381 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

Time(sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm 5.520 68.2 rxvt 27.533 3166.2 putty 45.911 2757.1 xterm - Out of memory iterm2 10.805 1048.3 Kitty - Out of memory Alacritty 5.799 Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 130.371 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

Time(sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm 10.674 133.3 rxvt - Out of memory putty - Out of memory xterm - Out of memory iterm2 20.468 2231.3 Kitty - Out of memory Alacritty 11.598 Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 264.739 Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting

Time(sec) Memory Usage(MB) WindTerm 10.167 0.7 rxvt 9.687 0.1 putty 95.382 0.4 xterm 286.510 0.1 iterm2 25.448 7.4 Kitty 16.104 0.5 Alacritty 11.798 Not measured, use zero scrollback lines setting Windows Terminal + ssh.exe 261.096 Not measured, use zero scrollback lines setting

The hardware used for generating the data in these benchmarks was

For WindTerm: No color scheme used in windterm. Color scheme will result in approximately 2% loss and more memory usage. For other terminals: No memory usage measured because most of them write the history to disk or only support a limited number of lines in memory..

The version of terminals:

Application Version Release Date Windterm v1.9 2020-12-22 Gnome v3.30.2 2018-10-22 Mate Terminal v1.20.2 2019-02-11 Konsole v18.04.0 2019-04-12 Xfce4 Terminal v0.8.7.4 2018-5-15 QTerminal v0.14.1 2019-01-26

All test data is for reference only.

The benchmark_randomdata contains 97.6MB random text (102,401,504 bytes, 1,329,878 lines, generated and tested by random_test.sh)

In all cases, three runs were made to warm system caches. The reported numbers are the median of five runs.

Cost Time WindTerm 1.976s Gnome Terminal 9.781s Mate Terminal 9.841s Konsole 25.050s xfce4 Terminal 10.520s QTerminal 20.763s

n 1,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000

(scrollback lines: 100) WindTerm 0.846s (18.6MB) 1.574s (26.6MB) 4.046s (56.4MB) 8.232s (102.2MB) 7.748s (3.4MB) Gnome Terminal 0.920s 2.152s 5.271s 11.111s 13.109s Mate Terminal 0.822s 1.698s 5.943s 10.920s 12.290s Konsole 1.612s 3.199s 8.157s 16.029s 15.650s xfce4 Terminal 0.870s 2.160s 5.866s 12.089s 13.304s QTerminal 9.272s 18.391s 45.999s 104.277s 17.208s

Considering the network influence on the latency, the following data is from WindEdit. DIGEdit is the text component of WindTerm.

Min Max Avg SD WindEdit 1.9 7.6 2.9 0.8 Windows Notepad 0.9 16.5 7.8 1.8 GVim 0.9 10.4 2.8 1.2

Shortcut Keys List

Release cycle:

4-8 weeks.

Prerelease cycle:

1~2 weeks

Resolve issues as much as possible

Improved Filer

Improved Transfer

Improved Quickbar

SSH Agent Forwaring

New memory allocator and manager and garbage collector (Postponed to a later version )

Command Snippet Description (Postponed to a later version )

SSH GSSAPI Authentication (Postponed to a later version )

SSH Agent (Postponed to a later version )

Search in sessions (Postponed to a later version )

Download: WindTerm 2.5.0 (2022-7-24)

Roadmap of version 2.x:

External tools

Protocols: Mosh Rlogin

Session: Auto Complete Chat mode Log viewer

File transfer: ftp, ftps

Script, macro and plugin stystem

More ...

Release Schedule:

Version Level Target Status Timeline v0.x Basic Basic framework and basic features, but complete a high-performance text editor (WindEdit) as the base, and be able to use them normally. Finished Long long ago ~ Sprint of 2020 v1.x Manual Perfect features and can be used by most developers in their daily work Finished Spring of 2020 ~ Winter of 2020 v2.x Semi automatic Through triggers, macros, events, notifications and so on, developers can be assisted to complete some operations. Developing Spring of 2021 ~ Summer of 2022 v3.x Fully automatic Through plugins, scripts, machine learning and so on, automatically operating with achieving non-attended Planning Summer of 2022 ~ Winter of 2023