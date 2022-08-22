WindTerm
A Quicker and better SSH/Telnet/Serial/Shell/Sftp client for DevOps.
Hello WindTerm 🌹, hello world!
We're just beginning! If you want a high performance text editor, you can try WindEdit.
License
Completely FREE for commercial and non-commercial use without limitations. All released source codes (except thirdparty directory) are provided under the terms of Apache-2.0 license.
Introduction
See Intro Videos
Download
Linux binary, MacOS binary and Windows binary: https://github.com/kingToolbox/WindTerm/releases
Source Code
WindTerm is a partial open source project, and the source will be gradually opened.
Open source code includes, but is not limited to, the classes that can be used independently, such as functional, algorithms, gui widgets, etc., as well as functional libraries, such as network, protocols, etc., as well as all types that require open source according to the license.
Issues and feature requests
Any issues and feature requests are welcome.
Please click issues to commit an issue or a feature request.
Please click Discussion to discuss anything about SSH, SFtp, Shell(Linux shell, Windows cmd and powershell), Telnet, Serial and WindTerm.
Screenshots
Main Window (zsh):
Split views:
DigeWhite Theme:
Features
SSH, Telnet, Tcp, Shell, Serial
- SSH v2, Telnet, Raw Tcp, Serial, Shell protocols implemented. Intro Video
- Supports SSH auto execution when session authenticated.
- Supports SSH ControlMaster.
- Supports SSH ProxyCommand or ProxyJump. Intro Video
- Supports SSH agent. Intro Video
- Supports SSH auto login with password, public-key, keyboard-interactive, gssapi-with-mic. Intro Video
- Supports X11 forwarding. Intro Video
- Supports direct/local port forwarding, reverse/remote port forwarding and dynamic port forwarding. Intro Video
- Supports XModem, YModem and ZModem. Intro Video
- Integrated sftp, scp client, supports download, upload, remove, rename, make new file/directory and so on. Intro Video
- Integrated local file manager, supports move to, copy to, copy from, remove, rename, make new file/directory and so on.
- Supports Windows Cmd, PowerShell and Cmd, PowerShell as administrator.
- Supports Linux bash, zsh, powershell core and so on.
- Supports MacOS bash, zsh, powershell core and so on.
GUI
- Supports Windows, MacOS and Linux.
- Supports Multilingual User Interface.
- Supports Unicode 13.
- Session dialog and session tree. Intro Video
- Auto Completion. Intro Video
- Free Type Mode. Intro Video
- Focus Mode. Intro Video
- Sync Input. Intro Video
- Enhanced protection of the session username and password. Intro Video
- Command palette. Intro Video
- Command sender. Intro Video
- Explorer Pane. Intro Video
- Shell Pane.
- Quick Bar. Intro Video
- Paste Dialog. Intro Video
- Local and remote modes with vim keybindings. (Using Shift+Enter key to switch between remote and local mode) Intro Video
- Supports time stamp, folding, outlining, split views.
- Supports powerline in Linux and PowerShell, e.g. Oh-My-Zsh, Oh-My-Posh. Intro Image
- Supports color schemes like vscode. Intro Video
- Supports searching and previewing. Intro Video
- Supports highlighting the opening and closing delimiter, such as (), [], {} and the customed delimiters. Intro Video
- Supports changing the UI theme. Intro Video
- Supports setting the tab color. Intro Video
- Supports searching over the opened tabs. Intro Video
- Supports closing tabs to the right.
- Supports setting the windows transparency. Intro video
- Supports select-to-copy, right-click-to-paste or middle-click-to-paste.
- Supports searching text online with Google, Bing, Github, Stackoverflow, Wikipedia and DuckDuckGo. Intro video
- Supports hiding mouse cursor while typing.
- Supports locking screen. Intro video
Term
- Supports vt100, vt220, vt340, vt420, vt520, xterm, xterm-256-colors.
- Supports unicode, emojis, true-color, mouse protocol, etc.
- Supports auto wrap mode. Intro Video
- Protocols and terms can be customed.
- All vttest tests have passed except Tektronix 4014.
Session
- Supports HTTP and SOCKS5 proxy. Intro Video
- Supports Jump Server proxy. Intro Video
- Supports manual and automated session logging. Intro Video
- Rename and duplicate session. Intro Video
- Restore last sessions and layouts when restart. Intro Video
- Supports opening a specific session or set of sessions on startup.
Performance
- Dynamic memory compression, typically
20%to
90%of the working memory load can be reduced.
- High performance, low memory, low latency. Intro Video
Sftp Performance
The hardware used for generating the data in these benchmarks was
windows 10 - 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory.
WindTerm1.72, WindTerm 1.2, FileZilla 3.48.1, WinSCP 5.17.2 (Build 10278) tests are performed on WSL(Ubuntu 18.04.2).
The version of clients:
|Application
|Version
|Release Date
|windterm
|v1.72
|2020-10-25
|windterm
|v1.2
|2020-06-15
|FileZilla
|v3.48.1
|2020-05-19
|WinScp
|v5.17.2 (Build 10278)
|2020-03-09
All test data is for reference only.
5GB huge file (5,154,830 KB), generated by random data
|Download Time
|Download Rate
|Upload Time
|Upload Rate
|WindTerm 1.72 (Use high speed transfer)
|23s
|216.3 MB/s
|20s
|247.0 MB/s
|WindTerm 1.72
|23s
|214.7 MB/s
|20s
|244.0 MB/s
|WindTerm 1.2
|37s
|139.3 MB/s
|43s
|119.9 MB/s
|FileZilla
|32s
|161.1 MB/s
|30s
|171.8 MB/s
|WinSCP
|81s
|63.7 MB/s
|91s
|56.7 MB/s
4400 files, 16 folders (107,042 KB), unzipped from vim-7.4.1049.zip
|Download Time
|Download Rate
|Upload Time
|Upload Rate
|WindTerm 1.7
|26s
|3.9 MB/s
|13s
|8.1 MB/s
|WindTerm 1.2
|32s
|3.4 MB/s
|10s
|10.7 MB/s
|FileZilla
|48s
|2.2 MB/s
|35s
|3.1 MB/s
|WinSCP
|42s
|2.6 MB/s
|12s
|8.9 MB/s
Terminal Performance
The hardware used for generating the data in these benchmarks was
windows 10 - 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory.
MacOs 10.13 - 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory.
WindTerm 1.72, rxvt, putty, xterm, Windows Terminal tests are performed on WSL(Ubuntu 18.04.2).
Iterm2, kitty, Alacritty tests are performed on MacOS shell,
For WindTerm: No color scheme used in windterm. Color scheme will result in approximately 2% loss and more memory usage.
For Alacritty: Only supports up to 100,000 scrollback lines, so every test use "history: 100000" setting and no memory usage measured.
For Windows Terminal: Only supports up to 65,535 scrollback lines, so every test use "historySize: 65535" setting and no memory usage measured.
The version of terminals:
|Application
|Version
|Release Date
|windterm
|v1.72
|2020-10-25
|rxvt-unicode
|v9.2.2
|2016-05-14
|putty
|v0.71
|2019-03-16
|xterm
|v3.30
|2017-06-20
|iterm2
|v3.3.6
|2019-10-09
|alacritty
|v0.5.0
|2020-07-21
|kitty
|v0.14.6
|2019-09-25
|Windows Terminal
|v1.3.2651.0
|2020-09-22
All test data is for reference only.
Test Command: "cat ./benchmark_randomdata"
The benchmark_randomdata contains 97.6MB random text (102,401,504 bytes, 1,329,878 lines, generated and tested by random_test.sh)
In all cases, three runs were made to warm system caches. The reported numbers are the median of five runs.
- Telnet:
|Lines of scrollback
|Data Rate(MB/sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|unlimited
|52.1
|106.6
|rxvt
|1,350,000
|37.8
|842.2
|Putty
|1,350,000
|4.9
|733.4
|xterm
|1,350,000
|2.2
|3328.4
|Windows Terminal + telnet.exe
|65,535
|0.1
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
- SSH:
|Lines of scrollback
|Data Rate(MB/sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|unlimited
|41.8
|108.5
|rxvt
|1,350,000
|40.2
|842.2
|Putty
|1,350,000
|4.8
|734.9
|xterm
|1,350,000
|2.3
|3328.4
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|65,535
|2.1
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
- Shell:
|Lines of scrollback
|Data Rate(MB/sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|iterm2
|unlimited
|- (Take too long time)
|more than 1300
|kitty
|unlimited
|17.2
|2655
|Alacritty
|100,000
|41.3
|-
Test command: "time seq 1 n" (n = [1000000, 2000000, 5000000, 10000000], scrollback lines: unlimited)
n = 1,000,000
|Time(sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|1.236
|16.1
|rxvt
|5.082
|633.3
|putty
|4.161
|551.1
|xterm
|40.421
|2500.7
|iterm2
|2.116
|146.3
|Kitty
|2.535
|2376.5
|Alacritty
|1.162
|Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|23.246
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
n = 2,000,000
|Time(sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|2.287
|24.1
|rxvt
|10.896
|1266.6
|putty
|16.045
|1102.6
|xterm
|68.154
|5005.5
|iterm2
|4.181
|383.2
|Kitty
|5.620
|4749.9
|Alacritty
|2.322
|Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|50.381
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
n = 5,000,000
|Time(sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|5.520
|68.2
|rxvt
|27.533
|3166.2
|putty
|45.911
|2757.1
|xterm
|-
|Out of memory
|iterm2
|10.805
|1048.3
|Kitty
|-
|Out of memory
|Alacritty
|5.799
|Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|130.371
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
n = 10,000,000
|Time(sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|10.674
|133.3
|rxvt
|-
|Out of memory
|putty
|-
|Out of memory
|xterm
|-
|Out of memory
|iterm2
|20.468
|2231.3
|Kitty
|-
|Out of memory
|Alacritty
|11.598
|Not measured, use 100,000 scrollback lines setting
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|264.739
|Not measured, use 65,535 scrollback lines setting
n = 10,000,000 scrollback = 30 Lines
|Time(sec)
|Memory Usage(MB)
|WindTerm
|10.167
|0.7
|rxvt
|9.687
|0.1
|putty
|95.382
|0.4
|xterm
|286.510
|0.1
|iterm2
|25.448
|7.4
|Kitty
|16.104
|0.5
|Alacritty
|11.798
|Not measured, use zero scrollback lines setting
|Windows Terminal + ssh.exe
|261.096
|Not measured, use zero scrollback lines setting
Linux Terminal Performance
The hardware used for generating the data in these benchmarks was
Debian 10 Vm - 4cpu and 4GB memory.
For WindTerm: No color scheme used in windterm. Color scheme will result in approximately 2% loss and more memory usage.
For other terminals: No memory usage measured because most of them write the history to disk or only support a limited number of lines in memory..
The version of terminals:
|Application
|Version
|Release Date
|Windterm
|v1.9
|2020-12-22
|Gnome
|v3.30.2
|2018-10-22
|Mate Terminal
|v1.20.2
|2019-02-11
|Konsole
|v18.04.0
|2019-04-12
|Xfce4 Terminal
|v0.8.7.4
|2018-5-15
|QTerminal
|v0.14.1
|2019-01-26
All test data is for reference only.
Test Command: "cat ./benchmark_randomdata"
The benchmark_randomdata contains 97.6MB random text (102,401,504 bytes, 1,329,878 lines, generated and tested by random_test.sh)
In all cases, three runs were made to warm system caches. The reported numbers are the median of five runs.
|Cost Time
|WindTerm
|1.976s
|Gnome Terminal
|9.781s
|Mate Terminal
|9.841s
|Konsole
|25.050s
|xfce4 Terminal
|10.520s
|QTerminal
|20.763s
Test command: "time seq 1 n" (n = [1000000, 2000000, 5000000, 10000000], scrollback lines: unlimited)
|n
|1,000,000
|2,000,000
|5,000,000
|10,000,000
|10,000,000
(scrollback lines: 100)
|WindTerm
|0.846s (18.6MB)
|1.574s (26.6MB)
|4.046s (56.4MB)
|8.232s (102.2MB)
|7.748s (3.4MB)
|Gnome Terminal
|0.920s
|2.152s
|5.271s
|11.111s
|13.109s
|Mate Terminal
|0.822s
|1.698s
|5.943s
|10.920s
|12.290s
|Konsole
|1.612s
|3.199s
|8.157s
|16.029s
|15.650s
|xfce4 Terminal
|0.870s
|2.160s
|5.866s
|12.089s
|13.304s
|QTerminal
|9.272s
|18.391s
|45.999s
|104.277s
|17.208s
Latency
Considering the network influence on the latency, the following data is from WindEdit. DIGEdit is the text component of WindTerm.
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|SD
|WindEdit
|1.9
|7.6
|2.9
|0.8
|Windows Notepad
|0.9
|16.5
|7.8
|1.8
|GVim
|0.9
|10.4
|2.8
|1.2
Roadmap
Release cycle:
4-8 weeks.
Prerelease cycle:
1~2 weeks
Roadmap of v2.6 (Late-August, for reference only)
- Resolve issues as much as possible
- Improved Filer
- Improved Transfer
- Improved Quickbar
- SSH Agent Forwaring
- New memory allocator and manager and garbage collector (Postponed to a later version )
- Command Snippet Description (Postponed to a later version )
- SSH GSSAPI Authentication (Postponed to a later version )
- SSH Agent (Postponed to a later version )
- Search in sessions (Postponed to a later version )
Download: WindTerm 2.5.0 (2022-7-24)
Roadmap of version 2.x:
- External tools
- Protocols:
- Mosh
- Rlogin
- Session:
- Auto Complete
- Chat mode
- Log viewer
- File transfer:
- ftp, ftps
- Script, macro and plugin stystem
- More ...
Release Schedule:
|Version
|Level
|Target
|Status
|Timeline
|v0.x
|Basic
|Basic framework and basic features, but complete a high-performance text editor (WindEdit) as the base, and be able to use them normally.
|Finished
|Long long ago ~ Sprint of 2020
|v1.x
|Manual
|Perfect features and can be used by most developers in their daily work
|Finished
|Spring of 2020 ~ Winter of 2020
|v2.x
|Semi automatic
|Through triggers, macros, events, notifications and so on, developers can be assisted to complete some operations.
|Developing
|Spring of 2021 ~ Summer of 2022
|v3.x
|Fully automatic
|Through plugins, scripts, machine learning and so on, automatically operating with achieving non-attended
|Planning
|Summer of 2022 ~ Winter of 2023
Acknowledgement
|Contribution
|EvoWebFrance
|French translation
|kvnklk
|German translation
|Lemonawa
|Simplified Chinese translation
|LuxNegra
|French translation
|MosamXu
|Simplified Chinese translation