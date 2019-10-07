Be notified of new releases
This version improves stability and add 2 new functionalities, in Main Menu, Settings, Accessibility:
-
Always Desktop.
Useful if you are a tablet user, and you prefer Desktop version of websites.
-
Toolbar always on screen
If you have a large screen, and want to keep the address bar always handy without having to scroll.
The toolbar is always on by default if you have Accessibility services. You can change that using this option.
158-1.apk - Stable: compatible 32-bits & 64-bits (all ARM devices)
159-1.apk - Stable: compatible 64-bits
other APKs: Dev builds
This version contains new speed optimizations and fixes minor issues.
The support of shortcuts (special keywords with the exclamation mark symbol) is now extended to all countries and to all search engines. Type: !bangs in the address bar to learn more.
- Fix: Reverse image search and certain cases where the browser was showing "(f).txt".
- Fix: Keyboard buttons (example: on Android TV, or hardware arrow buttons).
- Updated interface when you have > 100 tabs open.
Translations updated in 10+ languages.
- (New) This version improves stability on Adreno GPUs (Galaxy S8/S9+)
142-1.apk - Stable: compatible 32-bits & 64-bits (all ARM devices)
143-1.apk - Stable: compatible 64-bits
other APKs: Dev builds
Kiwi releases are back! We're almost half a million active users.
This version includes fixes (Google Translate language detection, images on the new tab page) and minor changes.
Added support for bangs (shortcuts in the address bar starting with !) in 'US', 'CA', 'GB', 'UK', 'FR', 'DE', 'ES', 'IT', 'IN', 'BR'.
Type !bangs in your address bar to learn more about it (only if you use "Default search" in Settings).
Added support for X64.
Better support for foldable phones.
The project is growing but there is so many things to do and fixes and ideas :) if you are interested to contribute, feel free to reach out on Discord, as I'd like to conduct some experiment to onboard contributors to work with the code of Kiwi ;) (yep)
Keep sharing Kiwi with your friends and stay the best!
Sync is still in the works ;)
Have a great time,
122-1.apk - Stable: compatible 32-bits & 64-bits (all ARM devices)
123-1.apk - Stable: compatible 64-bits
other APKs: Dev builds
This version supports text rewrap / reflow (adapt text based on zoom level).
- Interface and animations are really improved
- Better performance (new GPU driver and 64-bits engine is now in stable!)
New settings:
- Google Translate, Yandex and Baidu (Settings, Translator)
- Possibility to add exceptions / whitelist in content filter
- Support for external download managers
- Show extensions first
- Protect incognito windows
Remember to activate Hide annoying ads in the main menu if you want faster browsing.
Before installing a 64-bits build, make sure your device is compatible 64-bits, otherwise the browser will not be able to start and it may be very difficult to downgrade without reinstalling
114-1.apk - Stable: compatible 32-bits & 64-bits (all ARM devices)
115-1.apk - Stable: compatible 64-bits
other APKs: Dev builds
Have fun!
This version includes the latest security improvements from Chromium (including the FileReader bug CVE-2019-5786)
- Fix for news not appearing correctly in the homepage feed
- Hindi and Chinese Traditional translation
- Minor fixes (ex: view-source: )
Signed using dev key: Kiwi-20190307012729.apk
Signed using release (Play Store) key: 75-1.apk
THERE IS A NEW VERSION HERE: https://github.com/kiwibrowser/android/releases/tag/Eden
This version includes stability improvements and better extensions compatibility.
An issue with downloading PDF files has been resolved, and another issue where the extension window was sometimes connected to the incorrect tab.
You can now import .crx/.zip files and also user scripts (.user.js!) directly on chrome://extensions.
If you want to use or write your own filters, the extensions Nano Defender/Adblocker offer the best compatibility with Kiwi at the moment (according to the community).
81-1.apk (signed using Google key): release
Kiwi-20190419174255.apk (signed using dev key): dev version
This version includes performance and stability fixes.
Most of the changes are behind-the-scenes, this is work to optimize the core of the browser.
- Homepage loads much much much faster
- Fixed crash "Aw Snap!" that happens on some rare configurations.
- Improved stability on Xiaomi devices (GPU crashing)
- Smoother animations (yep!) and user experience.
Dev version: Kiwi-20190303205141.apk
Release version (Play Store): 69-1.apk
Introducing Reachability: (only if the bottom toolbar is enabled).
When you press the Hand icon, it brings the top of the page into reach.
You can enable or disable the option in Settings, Accessibility.
The function is similar to the iOS "Reachability" function.
- TLS 1.3 final support
- Faster homepage loading
- Faster tab closing
- Better battery usage
- Improved ad blocker, popup blocker.
- Added StartPage in search engines (new installs only)
Thank you for using and sharing Kiwi!
Signed using dev key: Kiwi-20190227205747.apk
Signed using release key: 63-1.apk
This version resolves issue of extensions unloading.
On some devices (in particular Xiaomi), extensions may be unloaded by the system when the device wants to optimize memory.
During the optimization, the device (Android) chooses what processes to disable.
In this new release of Kiwi: Kiwi indicates to Android that if Android wants more memory, it should try to avoid disabling the current active tab and the extensions.
If the extensions are disabled by Android, Kiwi will try to reload them.
105-1.apk: Signed using Play Store key
Kiwi-*.apk (arm64-bits recommended for most devices): Signed using dev key
This version includes very significant performance improvements (especially when scrolling, pinching, zooming) and minor fixes.
On some older devices the difference can be very visible.
102-1.apk : Signed using Play Store Key
Other APKs: arm, arm64, x86
arm version is the most popular
arm64 takes more space and is only for recent devices and offers better performance
x86 is only for the rare devices using an x86-compatible processor