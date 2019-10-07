Kiwi releases are back! We're almost half a million active users.

This version includes fixes (Google Translate language detection, images on the new tab page) and minor changes.

Added support for bangs (shortcuts in the address bar starting with !) in 'US', 'CA', 'GB', 'UK', 'FR', 'DE', 'ES', 'IT', 'IN', 'BR'.

Type !bangs in your address bar to learn more about it (only if you use "Default search" in Settings).

Added support for X64.

Better support for foldable phones.

The project is growing but there is so many things to do and fixes and ideas :) if you are interested to contribute, feel free to reach out on Discord, as I'd like to conduct some experiment to onboard contributors to work with the code of Kiwi ;) (yep)

Keep sharing Kiwi with your friends and stay the best!

Sync is still in the works ;)

Have a great time,

122-1.apk - Stable: compatible 32-bits & 64-bits (all ARM devices)

123-1.apk - Stable: compatible 64-bits

other APKs: Dev builds