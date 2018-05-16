Signale

👋 Hackable console logger

Description

Hackable and configurable to the core, signale can be used for logging purposes, status reporting, as well as for handling the output rendering process of other node modules and applications.

Highlights

15 out-of-the-box loggers

Hackable to the core

Clean and beautiful output

Integrated timers

Custom pluggable loggers

Filename, date and timestamp support

Scoped loggers and timers

Simple and minimal syntax

Globally configurable through package.json

Overridable configuration per file and logger

Contents

Install

npm install signale

Usage

Default Loggers

Import signale and start using any of the default loggers.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . success ( ' Operation successful ' ); signale . debug ( ' Hello ' , ' from ' , ' L59 ' ); signale . pending ( ' Write release notes for 1.2.0 ' ); signale . fatal ( new Error ( ' Unable to acquire lock ' )); signale . watch ( ' Recursively watching build directory... ' ); signale . complete ({prefix : ' [task] ' , message : ' Fix issue #59 ' , suffix : ' (@klauscfhq) ' });

Custom Loggers

To create a custom logger define an options object yielding a types field with the logger data and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.

const { Signale } = require ( ' signale ' ); const options = { scope : ' custom ' , types : { remind : { badge : ' ** ' , color : ' yellow ' , label : ' reminder ' }, santa : { badge : ' 🎅 ' , color : ' red ' , label : ' santa ' } } }; const custom = new Signale (options); custom . remind ( ' Improve documentation. ' ); custom . santa ( ' Hoho! You have an unused variable on L45. ' );

Additionally, all default loggers can be overridden to your own preference.

Here is an example where we override the default error and success loggers.

const { Signale } = require ( ' signale ' ); const options = { types : { error : { badge : ' !! ' , color : ' red ' , label : ' fatal error ' }, success : { badge : ' ++ ' , color : ' green ' , label : ' huge success ' } } }; const signale = new Signale (); signale . error ( ' Default Error Log ' ); signale . success ( ' Default Success Log ' ); const custom = new Signale (options); custom . error ( ' Custom Error Log ' ); custom . success ( ' Custom Success Log ' );

The options object can hold the scope and types attributes, where the first corresponds to the name of the scope the logger is reporting from and the second is where the objects named after the custom loggers reside.

scope

Type: String

Name of the scope.

types

Type: Object

Holds the configuration of the custom and default loggers.

badge

Type: String

The icon corresponding to the logger.

label

Type: String

The label used to identify the type of the logger.

color

Type: String

The color of the label, can be any of the foreground colors supported by chalk.

Scoped Loggers

To create a scoped logger from scratch, define the scope field inside the options object and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.

const { Signale } = require ( ' signale ' ); const options = { scope : ' global scope ' }; const global = new Signale (options); global . success ( ' Successful Operation ' );

To create a scoped logger based on an already existing one, use the scope() function, which will return a new signale instance, inheriting all custom loggers, timers and configuration from the initial one.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); const global = signale . scope ( ' global scope ' ); global . success ( ' Hello from the global scope ' ); function foo () { const outer = global . scope ( ' outer ' , ' scope ' ); outer . success ( ' Hello from the outer scope ' ); setTimeout (() => { const inner = outer . scope ( ' inner ' , ' scope ' ); inner . success ( ' Hello from the inner scope ' ); }, 500 ); } foo ();

Timers

Timer are managed by the time() and timeEnd() functions. A unique label can be used to identify a timer on initialization, though if none is provided the timer will be assigned one automatically. In addition, calling the timeEnd() function without a specified label will have as effect the termination of the most recently initialized timer, that was created without providing a label.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . time ( ' test ' ); signale . time (); signale . time (); setTimeout (() => { signale . timeEnd (); signale . timeEnd (); signale . timeEnd ( ' test ' ); }, 500 );

Configuration

Global

To enable global configuration define the options under the signale namespace in your package.json .

The following illustrates all the available options with their respective default values.

{ " signale " : { " displayScope " : true , " displayBadge " : true , " displayDate " : false , " displayFilename " : false , " displayLabel " : true , " displayTimestamp " : false , " underlineLabel " : true , " underlineMessage " : false } }

View all of the available options in detail. displayScope Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the scope name of the logger. displayBadge Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the badge of the logger. displayDate Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the current local date in YY-MM-DD format. displayFilename Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the name of the file that the logger is reporting from. displayLabel Type: Boolean

Default: true Display the label of the logger. displayTimestamp Type: Boolean

Default: false Display the current local time in HH:MM:SS format. underlineLabel Type: Boolean

Default: true Underline the logger label. underlineMessage Type: Boolean

Default: false Underline the logger message.

Local

To enable local configuration call the config() function on your signale instance. Local configurations will always override any pre-existing configuration inherited from package.json .

In the following example, loggers in the foo.js file will run under their own configuration, overriding the package.json one.

// foo.js const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); // Overrides any existing `package.json` config signale . config ({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : false }); signale . success ( ' Hello from the Global scope ' );

Also, scoped loggers can have their own independent configuration, overriding the one inherited by the parent instance or package.json .

// foo.js const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . config ({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : false }); signale . success ( ' Hello from the Global scope ' ); function foo () { // `fooLogger` inherits the config of `signale` const fooLogger = signale . scope ( ' foo scope ' ); // Overrides both `signale` and `package.json` configs fooLogger . config ({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : false , displayDate : true }); fooLogger . success ( ' Hello from the foo scope ' ); } foo ();

API

logger

Type: Function

Can be any default or custom logger.

message

Type: String

Can be one or more comma delimited strings.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . success ( ' Successful operation ' ); // => ✔ success Successful operation signale . success ( ' Successful ' , ' operation ' ); // => ✔ success Successful operation

errorObj

Type: Error Object

Can be any error object.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . error ( new Error ( ' Unsuccessful operation ' )); // => ✖ error Error: Unsuccessful operation // at Module._compile (module.js:660:30) // at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:671:10) // ...

messageObj

Type: Object

Can be an object holding the prefix , message and suffix attributes, with prefix and suffix always prepended and appended respectively to the logged message .

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . complete ({prefix : ' [task] ' , message : ' Fix issue #59 ' , suffix : ' (@klauscfhq) ' }); // => [task] ☒ complete Fix issue #59 (@klauscfhq)

Defines the scope name of the logger.

name

Type: String

Can be one or more comma delimited strings.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); const foo = signale . scope ( ' foo ' ); const fooBar = signale . scope ( ' foo ' , ' bar ' ); foo . success ( ' foo ' ); // => [foo] › ✔ success foo fooBar . success ( ' foo bar ' ); // => [foo] [bar] › ✔ success foo bar

Clears the scope name of the logger.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); const foo = signale . scope ( ' foo ' ); foo . success ( ' foo ' ); // => [foo] › ✔ success foo foo . unscope (); foo . success ( ' foo ' ); // => ✔ success foo

Sets the configuration of an instance overriding any existing global or local configuration.

settingsObj

Type: Object

Can hold any of the documented options.

// foo.js const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . config ({ displayFilename : true , displayTimestamp : true , displayDate : true }); signale . success ( ' Successful operations ' ); // => [2018-5-15] [11:12:38] [foo.js] › ✔ success Successful operations

Return Type: String

Sets a timers and accepts an optional label. If none provided the timer will receive a unique label automatically.

Returns a string corresponding to the timer label.

label

Type: String

Label corresponding to the timer. Each timer must have its own unique label.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . time (); // => ▶ timer_0 Initialized timer... signale . time (); // => ▶ timer_1 Initialized timer... signale . time ( ' label ' ); // => ▶ label Initialized timer...

Return Type: Object

Deactivates the timer to which the given label corresponds. If no label is provided the most recent timer, that was created without providing a label, will be deactivated.

Returns an object {label, span} holding the timer label and the total running time.

label

Type: String

Label corresponding to the timer, each timer has its own unique label.

const signale = require ( ' signale ' ); signale . time (); // => ▶ timer_0 Initialized timer... signale . time (); // => ▶ timer_1 Initialized timer... signale . time ( ' label ' ); // => ▶ label Initialized timer... signale . timeEnd (); // => ◼ timer_1 Timer run for: 2ms signale . timeEnd (); // => ◼ timer_0 Timer run for: 2ms signale . timeEnd ( ' label ' ); // => ◼ label Timer run for: 2ms

Development

For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.

Fork the repository and clone it to your machine

Navigate to your local fork: cd signale

Install the project dependencies: npm install or yarn install

or Lint code for errors: npm test or yarn test

Team

Klaus Sinani (@klauscfhq)

License

MIT