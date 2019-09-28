/
Keycode.hs
Latest commit
HistoryHistory
417 lines (400 loc) · 8.57 KB
/
Keycode.hs
File metadata and controls
417 lines (400 loc) · 8.57 KB
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
{-# LANGUAGE DeriveAnyClass, CPP #-}
{-|
Module : KMonad.Keyboard.Keycode
Description : Description of all possible keycodes.
Copyright : (c) David Janssen, 2019
License : MIT
Maintainer : janssen.dhj@gmail.com
Stability : experimental
Portability : portable
'Keycode's are represented as a large enum lining up the keycodes defined in the Linux headers.
-}
module KMonad.Keyboard.Keycode
( -- * The core Keycode type
-- $typ
Keycode(..)
-- * Naming utilities to refer to Keycodes
-- $names
, keyNames
)
where
import KMonad.Prelude
import qualified KMonad.Util.MultiMap as Q
import qualified RIO.HashSet as S
import qualified RIO.Text as T
import qualified RIO.Text.Partial as T (head)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- $typ
--
-- 'Keycode's are defined as a large ADT that mimics the keycodes from the Linux
-- headers:
-- https://github.com/torvalds/linux/blob/master/include/uapi/linux/input-event-codes.h.
--
-- Anywhere there are missing regions in the linux headers, we've defined
-- @MissingXX@ values for the ADT.
--
-- Calling 'RIO.Partial.toEnum' on a Linux keycode value should produce the
-- corresponding 'Keycode' value and vice-versa.
-- | The 'Keycode' datatype, as an 'Enum' of all the values a 'Keycode' can take.
data Keycode
= KeyReserved
| KeyEsc
| Key1
| Key2
| Key3
| Key4
| Key5
| Key6
| Key7
| Key8
| Key9
| Key0
| KeyMinus
| KeyEqual
| KeyBackspace
| KeyTab
| KeyQ
| KeyW
| KeyE
| KeyR
| KeyT
| KeyY
| KeyU
| KeyI
| KeyO
| KeyP
| KeyLeftBrace
| KeyRightBrace
| KeyEnter
| KeyLeftCtrl
| KeyA
| KeyS
| KeyD
| KeyF
| KeyG
| KeyH
| KeyJ
| KeyK
| KeyL
| KeySemicolon
| KeyApostrophe
| KeyGrave
| KeyLeftShift
| KeyBackslash
| KeyZ
| KeyX
| KeyC
| KeyV
| KeyB
| KeyN
| KeyM
| KeyComma
| KeyDot
| KeySlash
| KeyRightShift
| KeyKpAsterisk
| KeyLeftAlt
| KeySpace
| KeyCapsLock
| KeyF1
| KeyF2
| KeyF3
| KeyF4
| KeyF5
| KeyF6
| KeyF7
| KeyF8
| KeyF9
| KeyF10
| KeyNumLock
| KeyScrollLock
| KeyKp7
| KeyKp8
| KeyKp9
| KeyKpMinus
| KeyKp4
| KeyKp5
| KeyKp6
| KeyKpPlus
| KeyKp1
| KeyKp2
| KeyKp3
| KeyKp0
| KeyKpDot
| Missing84
| KeyZenkakuHankaku
| Key102nd
| KeyF11
| KeyF12
| KeyRo
| KeyKatakana
| KeyHiragana
| KeyHenkan
| KeyKatakanaHiragana
| KeyMuhenkan
| KeyKpjpcomma
| KeyKpEnter
| KeyRightCtrl
| KeyKpSlash
| KeySysRq
| KeyRightAlt
| KeyLinefeed
| KeyHome
| KeyUp
| KeyPageUp
| KeyLeft
| KeyRight
| KeyEnd
| KeyDown
| KeyPageDown
| KeyInsert
| KeyDelete
| KeyMacro
| KeyMute
| KeyVolumeDown
| KeyVolumeUp
| KeyPower
| KeyKpEqual
| KeyKpPlusMinus
| KeyPause
| KeyScale
| KeyKpComma
| KeyHangeul
| KeyHanja
| KeyYen
| KeyLeftMeta
| KeyRightMeta
| KeyCompose
| KeyStop
| KeyAgain
| KeyProps
| KeyUndo
| KeyFront
| KeyCopy
| KeyOpen
| KeyPaste
| KeyFind
| KeyCut
| KeyHelp
| KeyMenu
| KeyCalc
| KeySetup
| KeySleep
| KeyWakeUp
| KeyFile
| KeySendFile
| KeyDeleteFile
| KeyXfer
| KeyProg1
| KeyProg2
| KeyWww
| KeyMsDos
| KeyCoffee
| KeyDirection
| KeyCycleWindows
| KeyMail
| KeyBookmarks
| KeyComputer
| KeyBack
| KeyForward
| KeyCloseCd
| KeyEjectCd
| KeyEjectCloseCd
| KeyNextSong
| KeyPlayPause
| KeyPreviousSong
| KeyStopCd
| KeyRecord
| KeyRewind
| KeyPhone
| KeyIso
| KeyConfig
| KeyHomepage
| KeyRefresh
| KeyExit
| KeyMove
| KeyEdit
| KeyScrollUp
| KeyScrollDown
| KeyKpLeftParen
| KeyKpRightParen
| KeyNew
| KeyRedo
| KeyF13
| KeyF14
| KeyF15
| KeyF16
| KeyF17
| KeyF18
| KeyF19
| KeyF20
| KeyF21
| KeyF22
| KeyF23
| KeyF24
| Missing195
| Missing196
| Missing197
| Missing198
| Missing199
| KeyPlayCd
| KeyPauseCd
| KeyProg3
| KeyProg4
| KeyDashboard
| KeySuspend
| KeyClose
| KeyPlay
| KeyFastForward
| KeyBassBoost
| KeyPrint
| KeyHp
| KeyCamera
| KeySound
| KeyQuestion
| KeyEmail
| KeyChat
| KeySearch
| KeyConnect
| KeyFinance
| KeySport
| KeyShop
| KeyAlterase
| KeyCancel
| KeyBrightnessDown
| KeyBrightnessUp
| KeyMedia
| KeySwitchVideoMode
| KeyKbdIllumToggle
| KeyKbdIllumDown
| KeyKbdIllumUp
| KeySend
| KeyReply
| KeyForwardMail
| KeySave
| KeyDocuments
| KeyBattery
| KeyBluetooth
| KeyWlan
| KeyUwb
| KeyUnknown
| KeyVideoNext
| KeyVideoPrev
| KeyBrightnessCycle
| KeyBrightnessZero
| KeyDisplayOff
| KeyWimax
| Missing247
| Missing248
| Missing249
| Missing250
| Missing251
| Missing252
| Missing253
| Missing254
| Missing255
#ifdef darwin_HOST_OS
| KeyFn
| KeyLaunchpad
| KeyMissionCtrl
| KeySpotlight
| KeyDictation
#endif
deriving (Eq, Show, Bounded, Enum, Ord, Generic, Hashable)
instance Display Keycode where
textDisplay c = (\t -> "<" <> t <> ">") . fromMaybe (tshow c)
$ minimumByOf (_Just . folded) cmpName (keyNames ^. at c)
where cmpName a b =
-- Prefer the shortest, and if equal, lowercased version
case compare (T.length a) (T.length b) of
EQ -> compare (T.head b) (T.head a)
o -> o
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- $sets
-- | The set of all existing 'Keycode'
kcAll :: S.HashSet Keycode
kcAll = S.fromList [minBound .. maxBound]
-- | The set of all 'Keycode' that are not of the MissingXX pattern
kcNotMissing :: S.HashSet Keycode
kcNotMissing = S.fromList $ kcAll ^.. folded . filtered (T.isPrefixOf "Key" . tshow)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- $names
-- | Helper function to generate easy name maps
nameKC :: Foldable t
=> (Keycode -> Text)
-> t Keycode
-> Q.MultiMap Keycode Text
nameKC f = Q.mkMultiMap . map go . toList
where go k = (k, [f k, T.toLower $ f k])
-- | A collection of 'Keycode' to 'Text' mappings
keyNames :: Q.MultiMap Keycode Text
keyNames = mconcat
[ nameKC tshow kcAll
, nameKC (T.drop 3 . tshow) kcNotMissing
, aliases
]
-- | A collection of useful aliases to refer to keycode names
aliases :: Q.MultiMap Keycode Text
aliases = Q.mkMultiMap
[ (KeyEnter, ["ret", "return", "ent"])
, (KeyMinus, ["min", "-"])
, (KeyEqual, ["eql", "="])
, (KeySleep, ["zzz"])
, (KeySpace, ["spc"])
, (KeyPageUp, ["pgup"])
, (KeyPageDown, ["pgdn"])
, (KeyInsert, ["ins"])
, (KeyDelete, ["del"])
, (KeyVolumeUp, ["volu"])
, (KeyVolumeDown, ["voldwn", "vold"])
, (KeyBrightnessUp, ["brup", "bru"])
, (KeyBrightnessDown, ["brdown", "brdwn", "brdn"])
, (KeyLeftAlt, ["lalt", "alt"])
, (KeyRightAlt, ["ralt"])
, (KeyCompose, ["comp", "cmps", "cmp"])
, (KeyLeftShift, ["lshift", "lshft", "lsft", "shft", "sft"])
, (KeyRightShift, ["rshift", "rshft", "rsft"])
, (KeyLeftCtrl, ["lctrl", "lctl", "ctl"])
, (KeyRightCtrl, ["rctrl", "rctl"])
, (KeyLeftMeta, ["lmeta", "lmet", "met"])
, (KeyRightMeta, ["rmeta", "rmet"])
, (KeyBackspace, ["bks", "bspc"])
, (KeyCapsLock, ["caps"])
, (Key102nd, ["102d", "lsgt", "nubs"])
, (KeyForward, ["fwd"])
, (KeyScrollLock, ["scrlck", "slck"])
, (KeyScrollUp, ["scrup", "sup"])
, (KeyScrollDown, ["scrdn", "sdwn", "sdn"])
, (KeyPrint, ["prnt"])
, (KeyWakeUp, ["wkup"])
, (KeyLeft, ["lft"])
, (KeyRight, ["rght"])
, (KeyLeftBrace, ["lbrc", "["])
, (KeyRightBrace, ["rbrc", "]"])
, (KeySemicolon, ["scln", ";"])
, (KeyApostrophe, ["apos", "'", "apo"])
, (KeyGrave, ["grv", "`"])
, (KeyBackslash, ["bksl", "\\"]) -- NOTE: "\\" here is a 1char string, the first \ is consumed by Haskell as an escape character
, (KeyComma, ["comm", ","])
, (KeyDot, ["."])
, (KeySlash, ["/"])
, (KeyNumLock, ["nlck"])
, (KeyKpSlash, ["kp/"])
, (KeyKpEnter, ["kprt"])
, (KeyKpPlus, ["kp+"])
, (KeyKpAsterisk, ["kp*"])
, (KeyKpMinus, ["kp-"])
, (KeyKpDot, ["kp."])
, (KeySysRq, ["ssrq", "sys"])
, (KeyKbdIllumDown, ["bldn"])
, (KeyKbdIllumUp, ["blup"])
, (KeyNextSong, ["next"])
, (KeyPlayPause, ["pp"])
, (KeyPreviousSong, ["prev"])
#ifdef darwin_HOST_OS
, (KeyLaunchpad, ["lp"])
, (KeyMissionCtrl, ["mctl"])
, (KeySpotlight, ["spot"])
, (KeyDictation, ["dict"])
#endif
]