Just a handful of things that were helpful to me, or that I developed with other allies, while working at Etsy.

Resources for allies

Start here: THE BEST PDF on allll this stuff at a high level.

Recommended Reading for Allies by Toria Gibbs and Ian Malpass (Code as Craft)

Impact of diversity work, positive and negative, from the book of Gender & Work (PDF)

Sponsorship

How to be a sponsor to members of underrepresented groups

Tips for managers of marginalized people

Slide decks for managers and staff engineers on how to be sponsors, with Venkat Mahalingam

Giving good feedback

Study: Women ask for feedback as often as men—but are less likely to receive it (PDF, look at page 14)

Research: Vague Feedback Is Holding Women Back

How to give more effective feedback

Etsy-specific stuff

The full story of that engmgr photo and their allyship

Difficult conversations manager interview roleplay description with Seth Walker

Different ways we've recognized engineers

Research that Daniel Schauenberg and I did on "returnships"

Thank your local ally: Etsyans' favorite baked goods