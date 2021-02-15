Traitor
Automatically exploit low-hanging fruit to pop a root shell. Linux privilege escalation made easy!
Traitor packages up a bunch of methods to exploit local misconfigurations and vulnerabilities (including most of GTFOBins) in order to pop a root shell.
It'll exploit most sudo privileges listed in GTFOBins to pop a root shell, as well as exploiting issues like a writable
docker.sock. More routes to root will be added over time too.
Usage
Run with no arguments to find potential vulnerabilities/misconfigurations which could allow privilege escalation. Add the
-p flag if the current user password is known. The password will be requested if it's needed to analyse sudo permissions etc.
traitor -p
Run with the
-a/
--any flag to find potential vulnerabilities, attempting to exploit each, stopping if a root shell is gained. Again, add the
-p flag if the current user password is known.
traitor -a -p
Run with the
-e/
--exploit flag to attempt to exploit a specific vulnerability and gain a root shell.
traitor -p -e docker:writable-socket
Getting Traitor
Grab a binary from the releases page, or use go:
CGO_ENABLED=0 go get -u github.com/liamg/traitor/cmd/traitor
If the machine you're attempting privesc on cannot reach GitHub to download the binary, and you have no way to upload the binary to the machine over SCP/FTP etc., then you can try base64 encoding the binary on your machine, and echoing the base64 encoded string to
| base64 -d > /tmp/traitor on the target machine, remembering to
chmod +x it once it arrives.