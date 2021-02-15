Skip to content

/ traitor

Automatic Linux privesc via exploitation of low-hanging fruit e.g. gtfobins ⬆️ ☠️

915 stars 34 forks
Star
Watch
main
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 1 tag
Go to file
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@liamg
liamg Merge pull request #12 from liamg/liamg-patch-1
c58f330 Feb 15, 2021
Merge pull request #12 from liamg/liamg-patch-1 
Update README.md
c58f330

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github/workflows
release tweaking
Feb 12, 2021
cmd/traitor
Initial commit
Jan 24, 2021
internal
more gtfobins
Feb 13, 2021
pkg
finish adding first pass of gtfobins
Feb 14, 2021
vendor
add vendor
Feb 12, 2021
.gitignore
improvements for docker exploit
Jan 27, 2021
Makefile
release tweaking
Feb 12, 2021
README.md
Update README.md
Feb 15, 2021
demo.gif
update gif
Feb 14, 2021
go.mod
add gtfobins mechanism
Feb 11, 2021
go.sum
add gtfobins mechanism
Feb 11, 2021

README.md

Traitor

Automatically exploit low-hanging fruit to pop a root shell. Linux privilege escalation made easy!

Traitor packages up a bunch of methods to exploit local misconfigurations and vulnerabilities (including most of GTFOBins) in order to pop a root shell.

Demo

It'll exploit most sudo privileges listed in GTFOBins to pop a root shell, as well as exploiting issues like a writable docker.sock. More routes to root will be added over time too.

Usage

Run with no arguments to find potential vulnerabilities/misconfigurations which could allow privilege escalation. Add the -p flag if the current user password is known. The password will be requested if it's needed to analyse sudo permissions etc.

traitor -p

Run with the -a/--any flag to find potential vulnerabilities, attempting to exploit each, stopping if a root shell is gained. Again, add the -p flag if the current user password is known.

traitor -a -p

Run with the -e/--exploit flag to attempt to exploit a specific vulnerability and gain a root shell.

traitor -p -e docker:writable-socket

Getting Traitor

Grab a binary from the releases page, or use go:

CGO_ENABLED=0 go get -u github.com/liamg/traitor/cmd/traitor

If the machine you're attempting privesc on cannot reach GitHub to download the binary, and you have no way to upload the binary to the machine over SCP/FTP etc., then you can try base64 encoding the binary on your machine, and echoing the base64 encoded string to | base64 -d > /tmp/traitor on the target machine, remembering to chmod +x it once it arrives.

About

Automatic Linux privesc via exploitation of low-hanging fruit e.g. gtfobins ⬆️ ☠️

Topics

exploit infosec privilege-escalation security-tools privesc hackthebox gtfobins redteam-tools

Resources

Readme

Releases 1

Release v0.0.1 Latest
Feb 14, 2021

Languages