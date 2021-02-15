Traitor

Automatically exploit low-hanging fruit to pop a root shell. Linux privilege escalation made easy!

Traitor packages up a bunch of methods to exploit local misconfigurations and vulnerabilities (including most of GTFOBins) in order to pop a root shell.

It'll exploit most sudo privileges listed in GTFOBins to pop a root shell, as well as exploiting issues like a writable docker.sock . More routes to root will be added over time too.

Usage

Run with no arguments to find potential vulnerabilities/misconfigurations which could allow privilege escalation. Add the -p flag if the current user password is known. The password will be requested if it's needed to analyse sudo permissions etc.

traitor -p

Run with the -a / --any flag to find potential vulnerabilities, attempting to exploit each, stopping if a root shell is gained. Again, add the -p flag if the current user password is known.

traitor -a -p

Run with the -e / --exploit flag to attempt to exploit a specific vulnerability and gain a root shell.

traitor -p -e docker:writable-socket

Getting Traitor

Grab a binary from the releases page, or use go:

CGO_ENABLED=0 go get -u github.com/liamg/traitor/cmd/traitor