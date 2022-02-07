Ledit

Very simple GPU Rendered text editor without any bullshit.

With keybinds inspired by emacs.

Ledit runs on all 3 major operating systems: GNU/linux, macOS and Windows. if you just want to test the editor then download it from the releases

Motivation

The base motivation was just simply that i wanted to have a look into OpenGL and doing GPU accelerated things, i did not plan to create a text editor from the get go.

After starting to experiment a bit i decided to call this a small side Project and implement a proper editor.

Encodings

Ledit will work correctly with ascii and 2 byte unicode/UTF-8, 3-4 byte unicode characters will not work.

Building

To build ledit you only need CMake and a C/C++ compiler which supports C++17. ledit requires GLFW and freetype2 but these are included in the third-party folder.

GNU/Linux & MacOS

To get the prerequisites run:

./init.sh

Then you can build the executable with

./build_release.sh

For debug builds use build_debug.sh

Windows

Ledit builds with MSVC and does not require a unix betewen layer like Cgywin. You will need at least a recent version of the windows MSVC C++ compiler, its better to install entire visual studio for the sake of the case that vs installer might leave out needed components. then run in a CMD in the folder:

git submodule update --init mkdir Release cd Release cmake .. cmake --build . --config Release

Structure

- src/main.cc: main rendering logic and keyboard callbacks. - src/state.h: logic for controlling and state point. - src/cursor.h: this is the most important file besides main, it manages the text state, what to render and where. and implements all logic components for manipulation. - src/shader.h: manages shader loading. - src/font_atlas.h: font atlas and width calculation. - src/shaders.h: inlined shaders. - src/highlighting.h: simple highlighting engine. - src/languages.h: contains modes for certain languages for highlighting. - src/provider.h: This contains the config parser and providers for folder autocomplete and other related things. - src/selection.h: Small structure to keep track of selection state. - src/la.(cc/h): Vectors implementation for coords and RGBA colors. - third-party: ledit dependencies

There are more but these are self explaining.

Config

ledit can have a config in your home directory ~/.ledit/config.json .

The following values can be set(without the comments)

For the colors there are default values, for the font face either remove it completely or make sure its a valid path.

{ "colors": { "comment_color": [ 127, 127, 127, 127 // Comment color if a active mode is present, in RGBA (0-255) ], "default_color": [ 242, 242, 242, 242 // Default color for text, in RGBA (0-255) ], "keyword_color": [ 153, 25, 51, 255 // Keyword color if a active mode is present, in RGBA (0-255) ], "special_color": [ 51, 51, 204, 255 // Special words color if a active mode is present, in RGBA (0-255) ], "string_color": [ 51, 153, 102, 255 // String literak color if a active mode is present, in RGBA (0-255) ], "background_color": [ 0, 0, 0, 255 // Editor background color RGBA (0-255) ] "selection_color": [ 0, 0, 0, 255 // Selection area color RGBA (0-255) ] "highlight_color": [ 0, 0, 0, 255 // Color of the active line background highlight. RGBA (0-255) ] "number_color": [ 0, 0, 160, 255 // Color used for numbers. RGBA (0-255) ] "line_number_color": [ 0, 0, 160, 255 // Color used for line numbers RGBA (0-255) ] "status_color": [ 0, 0, 160, 255 // Color used for the status line, buffer information RGBA (0-255) ] "minibuffer_color": [ 0, 0, 160, 255 // Color used for the Minibuffer, actions like search, replace, save new and so on. RGBA (0-255) ] }, "window_transparency": true // if the window is allowed to be transparent "font_face": "/Users/liz3/Library/Fonts/FiraCode-Regular.ttf" // TTF font face path }

Info

Here are some infos.

Standard input & output

Ledit can work with stdin/out by passing - as file name, NOTE: saving will print once then exit!

Keybinds

C stands for CTRL, M for alt/meta.

ESC: Escape serves two purposes and behaves a bit like VIM. If you are currently in a minibuffer(command action) that cancels that action, escape again closes the ledit instance. Otherwise this instantly closes the instance. Navigation: C-a - jump to line start. C-e - jump to line end. C-f - advance one character. C-b - reverse one character. C-p - go up one line. C-n - go down one line M-f - jump forward by one word. M-b - jump backwards by one word. More generalised Navigation: C-x-a - jump to file start. C-x-e - jump to to the last line in the file. C-x-g - asks for a line number to jump to. Search: C-s will prompt for input and with enter its then possible to search that term case sensitive! Manipulation: C-d - delete character after the cursor M-d - delete the next word including a whitespace. C-shift-p - move current line up C-shift-n - move current line down C-w - cut selection C-r - replace, first asks for search then for replace\, use SHFT-RET to replace all matches. C-x-/ - If a mode is active either comment or uncomment the cursor line or the selected lines, does not work for raw text mode. Operations: C-x-s - Save to last path, if no path present, ledit will ask for a path. C-x-n - Save to new location, note that this will not overwrite the default save path, to overwrite the default path, save then load. C-x-o - Load new file, this will replace the current file, non existing files will still load but be marked as New Files. C-x-k - switch between open files(buffers) in the session, Note: pressing this again will rotate through files that where open. C-z - Undo. M-w/C-c - Copy C-y/C-v - Paste C-space - Toggles selection mode on and off. Misc: C-x-l - Toggle Line numbers. C-+ - Increase font size C--(-)- decrease font size C-x-0 - Load new font file, note that doing this will persist it in the config. C-x-h - Toggle highlighting of the active line. C-x-m - Switch active mode for current buffer. C-x-w - close current buffer if its not the only one, otherwise use ESC.

LICENSE

Ledit is free software following GPL 2.0.