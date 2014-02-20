AndroBluetooth

AndroBluetooth is a sample Android project to show how to interact with Bluetooth API. This sample project shows how to turn on/off bluetooth, get paired devices, scan devices (discovery) and pair on unpair bluetooth device.

See http://www.londatiga.net/tag/bluetooth for more information.

Developed By

Lorensius W. L. T - lorenz@londatiga.net

Downloads

License