AndroBluetooth is a sample Android project to show how to interact with Bluetooth API.

AndroBluetooth is a sample Android project to show how to interact with Bluetooth API. This sample project shows how to turn on/off bluetooth, get paired devices, scan devices (discovery) and pair on unpair bluetooth device.

See http://www.londatiga.net/tag/bluetooth for more information.

Copyright 2014 Lorensius W. L. T

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

   http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

