AndroBluetooth
AndroBluetooth is a sample Android project to show how to interact with Bluetooth API. This sample project shows how to turn on/off bluetooth, get paired devices, scan devices (discovery) and pair on unpair bluetooth device.
See http://www.londatiga.net/tag/bluetooth for more information.
Developed By
- Lorensius W. L. T - lorenz@londatiga.net
Downloads
- AndroBluetooth.apk (APK file)
