README.md

Uptime Kuma

GitHub Sponsors

It is a self-hosted monitoring tool like "Uptime Robot".

🥔 Live Demo

Try it!

https://demo.uptime.kuma.pet

It is a temporary live demo, all data will be deleted after 10 minutes. The server is located in Tokyo, so if you live far from there, it may affect your experience. I suggest that you should install and try it out for the best demo experience.

VPS is sponsored by Uptime Kuma sponsors on Open Collective! Thank you so much!

Features

  • Monitoring uptime for HTTP(s) / TCP / HTTP(s) Keyword / Ping / DNS Record / Push / Steam Game Server / Docker Containers.
  • Fancy, Reactive, Fast UI/UX.
  • Notifications via Telegram, Discord, Gotify, Slack, Pushover, Email (SMTP), and 90+ notification services, click here for the full list.
  • 20 second intervals.
  • Multi Languages
  • Multiple Status Pages
  • Map Status Page to Domain
  • Ping Chart
  • Certificate Info
  • Proxy Support
  • 2FA available

🔧 How to Install

🐳 Docker

docker run -d --restart=always -p 3001:3001 -v uptime-kuma:/app/data --name uptime-kuma louislam/uptime-kuma:1

⚠️ Please use a local volume only. Other types such as NFS are not supported.

Browse to http://localhost:3001 after starting.

💪🏻 Non-Docker

Required Tools:

# Update your npm to the latest version
npm install npm -g

git clone https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma.git
cd uptime-kuma
npm run setup

# Option 1. Try it
node server/server.js

# (Recommended) Option 2. Run in background using PM2
# Install PM2 if you don't have it: 
npm install pm2 -g && pm2 install pm2-logrotate

# Start Server
pm2 start server/server.js --name uptime-kuma

Browse to http://localhost:3001 after starting.

More useful PM2 Commands

# If you want to see the current console output
pm2 monit

# If you want to add it to startup
pm2 save && pm2 startup

Advanced Installation

If you need more options or need to browse via a reverse proxy, please read:

https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/wiki/%F0%9F%94%A7-How-to-Install

🆙 How to Update

Please read:

https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/wiki/%F0%9F%86%99-How-to-Update

🆕 What's Next?

I will mark requests/issues to the next milestone.

https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/milestones

Project Plan:

https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/projects/1

❤️ Sponsors

Thank you so much! (GitHub Sponsors will be updated manually. OpenCollective sponsors will be updated automatically, the list will be cached by GitHub though. It may need some time to be updated)

🖼 More Screenshots

Light Mode:

Status Page:

Settings Page:

Telegram Notification Sample:

Motivation

  • I was looking for a self-hosted monitoring tool like "Uptime Robot", but it is hard to find a suitable one. One of the close ones is statping. Unfortunately, it is not stable and no longer maintained.
  • Want to build a fancy UI.
  • Learn Vue 3 and vite.js.
  • Show the power of Bootstrap 5.
  • Try to use WebSocket with SPA instead of REST API.
  • Deploy my first Docker image to Docker Hub.

If you love this project, please consider giving me a .

🗣️ Discussion

Issues Page

You can discuss or ask for help in issues.

Subreddit

My Reddit account: u/louislamlam.
You can mention me if you ask a question on Reddit. r/Uptime kuma

Contribute

Beta Version

Check out the latest beta release here: https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/releases

Bug Reports / Feature Requests

If you want to report a bug or request a new feature, feel free to open a new issue.

Translations

If you want to translate Uptime Kuma into your language, please read: https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/tree/master/src/languages

Feel free to correct my grammar in this README, source code, or wiki, as my mother language is not English and my grammar is not that great.

Pull Requests

If you want to modify Uptime Kuma, this guideline may be useful for you: https://github.com/louislam/uptime-kuma/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md

