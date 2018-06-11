/Jekyll-MarkDown

Markdown blog generator using Jekyll
Jekyll-Markdown

Jekyll-Markdown is a fancy markdown blog generator using jekyll. All your blog posts are edited in pure MarkDown and the blog is responsive on any device.

Getting Started

You can view the template website at: https://lukalafaye.github.io/Jekyll-MarkDown/

Prerequisites

Installing git

Depending on your OS, follow the steps at: https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2/Getting-Started-Installing-Git

Installing Jekyll

Depending on your OS, follow the steps at: https://jekyllrb.com/docs/installation/

Installing

  1. Clone the whole repository from github

This can be done by typing this in a Terminal / GIT CMD

git clone https://github.com/lukalafaye/Jekyll-MarkDown/

Deployment

Running jekyll to make a static web server

To build and make a static server, type this command inside Jekyll-Markdown folder:

jekyll s

Finally, check that the web server is running by typing this address in your web browser:

localhost:4000

Configure the website in _config.yml

nano _config.yml

Built With

  • Jekyll - Static Site Generator
  • MarkDown - Lightweight Markup Language

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Authors

  • Luka Lafaye de Micheaux - Initial work - lukalafaye

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments