Jekyll-Markdown
Jekyll-Markdown is a fancy markdown blog generator using jekyll. All your blog posts are edited in pure MarkDown and the blog is responsive on any device.
Getting Started
You can view the template website at: https://lukalafaye.github.io/Jekyll-MarkDown/
Prerequisites
Installing git
Depending on your OS, follow the steps at: https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2/Getting-Started-Installing-Git
Installing Jekyll
Depending on your OS, follow the steps at: https://jekyllrb.com/docs/installation/
Installing
- Clone the whole repository from github
This can be done by typing this in a Terminal / GIT CMD
git clone https://github.com/lukalafaye/Jekyll-MarkDown/
Deployment
Running jekyll to make a static web server
To build and make a static server, type this command inside Jekyll-Markdown folder:
jekyll s
Finally, check that the web server is running by typing this address in your web browser:
localhost:4000
Configure the website in _config.yml
nano _config.yml
Built With
Contributing
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
Authors
- Luka Lafaye de Micheaux - Initial work - lukalafaye
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
Acknowledgments
- Inspiration - Lucas Gruwez - lucasgruwez
- Helping - Arthur Guiot - arguiot