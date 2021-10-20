Awesome Linux Software

🐧 This repo is a collection of AWESOME Linux applications and tools for any users/developers.

🐧 Feel free to contribute / star / fork / pull request . Any recommendations and suggestions are welcome.

Acknowledgement: Everything written below is from my own experience in college and after reading various materials. I am neither a professional nor an expert, but a passionate student. Anyone can open a discussion in the issue section, or a pull request if something should be modified or added.

Brazilian Portuguese version : here.

Chinese version : here or here.

Spanish version : here or here

Thai version : here.

Table of Contents

Applications

Audio

Chat Clients

3rd party Client

Caprine - Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app.

All-in-One Client

Franz - Franz is a free messaging app that combines many chat & messaging services into one application.

Chat Client Utilities

Red Discord Bot - Red Discord Bot is a self-hosted music/chat/trivia bot that can run on a Raspberry Pi and a variety of OS's. It's extensible through a system of "Cogs" that allow it to do more.

IRC Client

HexChat - HexChat is an IRC client based on XChat, but unlike XChat it’s completely free for both Windows and Unix-like system.

Official Client

BeeBEEP - BeeBEEP is an open source, peer to peer, lan messenger. You can talk and share files with anyone inside your local area network. You don't need a server, just download, unzip and start it. Simple, fast and secure.

Element - A glossy Matrix collaboration client for the web.

Slack - real-time messaging, archiving and search for modern teams.

Telegram - A messaging app with a focus on speed and security, it’s super fast, simple and free.

Weechat - WeeChat is a fast, light and extensible chat client.

Data Backup and Recovery

Back In Time - A simple backup tool for Linux, inspired by "flyback project".

Deja Dup - A simple backup tool with built-in encryption. Duplicacy - Duplicacy is a new generation cross-platform cloud backup tool based on the idea of Lock-Free Deduplication. CLI version is free for personal use and is open-source, GUI and commercial use require licensing.

Test Disk - TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software. Timeshift - TimeShift is a system restore utility which takes incremental snapshots of the system using rsync and hard-links. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes that were made to the system after the snapshot was taken. Snapshots can be taken manually or at regular intervals using scheduled jobs.

Desktop Customization

Desktop Themes

Desktop Widgets and Theme Utilities

Conky - Conky is a free, light-weight system monitor for X, that displays any kind of information on your desktop.

Gnome Look - A website that hosts a Large amounts of community created icons, shell themes, fonts, and many more assets that can be used to customize your Gnome desktop environment.

Hardcode Tray - This script fixes hardcoded tray icons in Linux by automatically detecting your default theme, the right icon size, the hard-coded applications, the right icons for each indicator and fix them.

OCS store - Desktop app of openDesktop.org, which is one of the largest communities where developers and artists share applications, themes and other content.

Lemonbar - Super fast, lightweight, and mnml status bar for Linux. Wpgtk - A universal theming software for all themes defined in text files, compatible with all terminals, with default themes for GTK2, GTK+, openbox and Tint2 that uses pywal as it's core for colorscheme generation.

Desktop Icon Packs

Development

Android

Anbox - Run Android applications on any GNU/Linux operating system.

Code::Blocks - Code::Blocks is a free C/C++ and Fortran IDE built to meet the most demanding needs of its users. It is designed to be very extensible and fully configurable.

CLion - A cross-platform and powerful IDE for C/C++. QT Creator - Fully-stocked cross-platform integrated development environment for easy creation of connected devices, UIs and applications.

Database

Cassandra - Apache Cassandra database is the right choice when you need scalability and high availability without compromising performance. Linear scalability and proven fault-tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.

CouchDB - Seamless multi-master sync, that scales from Big Data to Mobile, with an Intuitive HTTP/JSON API and designed for Reliability. DataGrip - DataGrip is a cross-platform IDE that is aimed at DBAs and developers working with SQL databases. It has built-in drivers that support DB2, Derby, H2, HSQLDB, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, Sqlite and Sybase.

DBeaver - A universal database client supporting multiple platforms and databases.

MariaDB - One of the most popular database servers. Made by the original developers of MySQL. MongoDB - MongoDB is a free and open-source cross-platform document-oriented database program, uses JSON-like documents with schemas.

OmniDB - Browser-based tool that visually create, manage, and view databases. OracleDB - Object-relational database management system produced and marketed by Oracle Corporation, one of the most trusted and widely-used relational database engines.

Percona MongoDB - Percona Server for MongoDB provides all features and benefits of MongoDB Community Server. Percona Monitoring - Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) is a free and open-source platform for managing and monitoring MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB performance. You can run PMM in your own environment for maximum security and reliability. It provides thorough time-based analysis for MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB servers to ensure that your data works as efficiently as possible.

Percona XtraDB Cluster - Percona XtraDB Cluster is an active/active high availability and high scalability open source solution for MySQL clustering. It integrates Percona Server and Percona XtraBackup with the Codership Galera library of MySQL high availability solutions in a single package that enables you to create a cost-effective MySQL high availability cluster. pgcli - Pgcli is a command line interface for Postgres with auto-completion and syntax highlighting.

PostgreSQL - PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system with more than 15 year development. PostgreSQL is not controlled by any corporation or other private entity and the source code is available free of charge. Sqlite - SQLite is an in-process library that implements a self-contained, serverless, zero-configuration, transactional SQL database engine.

Sqlite - SQLite is an in-process library that implements a self-contained, serverless, zero-configuration, transactional SQL database engine. Sqlite Browser - Visually create, manage, and view sqlite database files.

Golang

GoLand - GoLand is the codename for a new commercial IDE by JetBrains aimed at providing an ergonomic environment for Go development.

LiteIDE X - LiteIDE is a simple, open source, cross-platform Go IDE.

Java

BlueJ - A free Java Development Environment designed for beginners, used by millions worldwide.

IntelliJ IDEA - Powerful IDE for JAVA. The Community version is open sourced.

Javascript

Webstorm - Powerful IDE for modern JavaScript development, made by JetBrains.

Microcomputer and Embedded Devices

Arduino IDE - The open-source Arduino Software (IDE) makes it easy to write code and upload it to the board.

Fritzing - Fritzing is an open-source hardware initiative that makes electronics accessible as a creative material for anyone. Sloeber IDE - Sloeber IDE. The Arduino IDE for Eclipse.

Multiple Languages Support

Aptana - Aptana Studio harnesses the flexibility of Eclipse and focuses it into a powerful web development engine.

MonoDevelop - Cross platform IDE for C#, F# and more. Netbeans - NetBeans IDE lets you quickly and easily develop Java desktop, mobile, and web applications, as well as HTML5 applications with HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

PHP

PHPStorm - Lightning-smart and powerful PHP IDE from Jetbrain.

Python

PyCharm - Powerful IDE for Python.

Shell

Fish - A smart and user-friendly command-line shell.

Fisher - A plugin manager for fish shell. Ipython - Powerful Python shell.

Shellcheck - ShellCheck, a static analysis tool for shell scripts. Zsh - A powerful command line shell.

Supporting Tools

Cscope - Cscope is a developer's tool for browsing source code. Although cmd-line application, it is nativelly integrated with Vim editor. It allows searching code for symbols, definitions, functions (called/calling), regex, files.

Fossil - Self-contained, distributed software configuration management system with integrated bug-tracking, wiki, technotes and web interface. Gaphor - A simple and fast software and systems modeling tool.

Gisto - Gisto is a code snippet manager that runs on GitHub Gists and adds additional features such as searching, tagging and sharing gists while including a rich code editor. Git - Git is a free and open source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.

Gitg - gitg is the GNOME GUI client to view git repositories. GitKraken - The downright luxurious Git GUI client for Windows, Mac & Linux.

GitLab - GitLab is a web-based Git repository manager with wiki and issue tracking features.

Gitolite - Gitolite allows you to setup git hosting on a central server, with fine-grained access control and many more powerful features. Heaptrack - a heap memory profiler for Linux

hors - instant coding answers via the command line Insomnia - A simple, beautiful, and free REST API client.

Jupyter Notebook - An open source program that provides interactive data and scientific computing information across over 40 programming languages.

Meld - Meld is a visual diff and merge tool that helps you compare files, directories, and version controlled projects. Mockingbot - Mockingbot is an easy-to-use prototyping tool.

Nemiver - Nemiver is a project to write a standalone graphical debugger that integrates well in the GNOME desktop environment.

Pencil - An open-source GUI prototyping tool that's available for ALL platforms. Pick - Simple color picker.

Rabbit VCS - RabbitVCS is a set of graphical tools written to provide simple and straightforward access to the version control systems you use.

StarUML - A sophisticated software modeler. Uncrustify - Source Code Beautifier for C/C++, C#, ObjectiveC, D, Java, Pawn and VALA. See UniversalIndentGUI below.

Vershd - Vershd is the free for personal use effortless Git GUI for Windows, Mac, & Linux. Wdiff - The GNU wdiff program is a front end to diff for comparing files on a word per word basis. It collects the diff output and uses it to produce a nicer display of word differences between the original files.

Wireshark - Wireshark is the world's foremost network protocol analyzer. It lets you see what's happening on your network at a microscopic level. It is the de facto (and often de jure) standard across many industries and educational institutions. Zeal - Zeal is an offline documentation browser for software developers.

E-Book Utilities

Bookworm - A simple, focused eBook reader.

Buka - A program for EBook Management. Calibre - Incredibly ugly but powerful software for ebook management and conversion.

Evince - Evince is a document viewer for multiple document formats. The goal of evince is to replace the multiple document viewers that exist on the GNOME Desktop with a single simple application. FBReader - One of the most popular eReader apps.

Gnome Books - GNOME Books is application for listing, searching and reading eBooks.

K2pdfopt - K2pdfopt optimizes PDF/DJVU files for mobile e-readers (e.g. the Kindle) and smartphones. llpp - A lightweight, fast, customizable and featureful PDF, EPUB, XPS and CBZ viewer with vi-like keybindings based on MuPDF.

llpp - A lightweight, fast, customizable and featureful PDF, EPUB, XPS and CBZ viewer with vi-like keybindings based on MuPDF. Lucidor - Lucidor is a computer program for reading and handling e-books. Lucidor supports e-books in the EPUB file format, and catalogs in the OPDS format.

MasterPDF editor - Master PDF Editor a convenient and smart PDF editor for Linux.

Mcomix - GTK+ comic book viewer.

Mcomix - GTK+ comic book viewer. MuPDF - a lightweight PDF and XPS viewer.

PDFsam - A desktop application to split, extract pages, rotate, mix and merge PDF files. PDF Studio - An easy to use, full-featured PDF editing software that is a reliable alternative to Adobe Acrobat and provides all PDF functions needed at a fraction of the cost. PDF Studio maintains full compatibility with the PDF Standard.

Polar - Polar is a personal knowledge repository for PDF and web content supporting incremental reading and document annotation.

Sigil - Sigil is a multi-platform EPUB ebook editor. Zathura - Zathura is a highly customizable and functional document viewer.

Editors

Atom - Hackable text editor for the 21st century.

Brackets - A modern text editor that understands web design. Emacs - An extensible, customizable, free/libre text editor — and more.

Gnome Builder - Powerful IDE for modern C / C++ / Bash / JavaScript development, made by Gnome Team. One of the best IDE for C/C++ development (Cmake integrated). Kakoune - Kakoune code editor - Vim inspired. Faster as in less keystrokes. Multiple selections. Orthogonal design. Has a strong focus on interactivity.

Komodo Edit - Free and open source multilanguage development environment. Lighttable - The next generation code editor! Support live coding.

Micro - Micro is a terminal-based text editor that aims to be easy to use and intuitive, while also taking advantage of the full capabilities of modern terminals. Nano - GNU Nano is a text editor which aims to introduce a simple interface and intuitive command options to console based text editing.

Neovim - Neovim is a fork of Vim aiming to improve user experience, plugins, and GUIs. Spacemacs - A community-driven Emacs distribution.

SpaceVim - A community-driven modular vim distribution. Sublime - A very capable text editor with advanced search capabilities, and many powerful plugins to improve its functionality.

Textadept - Minimalist text editor for programmers. Textadept is extensible with Lua programming language.

Vim -Vim is an advanced text editor that seeks to provide the power of the de-facto Unix editor 'Vi', with a more complete feature set. It's useful whether you're already using vi or using a different editor. VSCode - Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows, OS X and Linux. It comes with built-in support for JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js and has a rich ecosystem of extensions for other languages (C++, C#, Python, PHP, Golang) and runtimes.

Education

Email

aerc - aerc is an efficient, extensible email client that runs in the terminal. It features special support for git email workflows, reviewing patches, and processing HTML emails in a terminal-based browser.

Claws - Claws is an email client and news reader, featuring sophisticated interface, easy configuration, intuitive operation, abundant features and plugins, robustness and stability. ElectronMail - ElectronMail is an Electron-based unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail and Tutanota end-to-end encrypted email providers.

Geary - Geary is an email application built for GNOME 3. It allows you to read and send email with a simple, modern interface. Hiri - Hiri is a business focused desktop e-mail client for sending and receiving e-mails, managing calendars, contacts, and tasks.

KMail - KMail is the email component of Kontact, the integrated personal information manager from KDE. Mailnag - Mailnag is a daemon program that checks POP3 and IMAP servers for new mail.

Sylpheed - Lightweight and user-friendly e-mail client.

Sylpheed - Lightweight and user-friendly e-mail client. Thunderbird - Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize and it’s loaded with great features.

Trojita - A super fast desktop email client for Linux. Vmail - Vim-like Gmail client.

File Manager

7Zip - A very capable program that can unzip nearly any file archiving format.

7Zip - A very capable program that can unzip nearly any file archiving format. Caja - Is the default file manager for the MATE desktop environment, it is very fast and simple to use.

Dolphin - Dolphin is the default file manager of the KDE desktop environment featuring usability as well as functionality. Double Commander - Double Commander is a cross platform open source file manager with two panels side by side. It is inspired by Total Commander and features some new ideas.

Krusader - Krusader is an advanced twin panel (commander style) file manager for KDE and other desktops in the *nix world, similar to Midnight or Total Commander. Midnight Commander - A feature rich full-screen file manager that allows you to copy, move and delete files and whole directory trees.

Nautilus - Nautilus (Files) is a file manager designed to fit the Gnome desktop design and behaviour, giving the user a simple way to navigate and manage its files. Nemo - Nemo is the file manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment.

nnn - A very lightweight and fast terminal file browser with excellent desktop integration. QDirStat - Qt-based directory statistics - KDirStat without any KDE, from the original KDirStat author.

Ranger - Ranger is a console file manager with VI key bindings. SpaceFM - Multi-panel tabbed file and desktop manager with built-in VFS, udev- or HAL-based device manager, customisable menu system and bash-GTK integration.

Games

RTS

0 AD - Age of Empires like RTS game of ancient warfare.

Nethack - Open-source rogue-like with ASCII graphics. TripleA - Open source grand strategy game with "Axis and Allies" game rules.

Warzone 2100 - Open-source real-time strategy game that takes place after a nuclear war. Widelands - Widelands is a open source RTS game with singleplayer campaigns and a multiplayer mode inspired by Settlers II.

Turn Based Strategy

Battle for Wesnoth - The Battle for Wesnoth is an open source, turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme. It features both singleplayer and online/hotseat multiplayer combat.

FreeCiv - Freeciv is a Free and Open Source empire-building strategy game inspired by the history of human civilization. HedgeWars - 2D game where teams compete in the style of the popular Worms games.

Tanks of Freedom - Pixel-art military strategy implemented in Godot game engine.

City Building Simulation

Dwarf Fortress - A famously complex simulation of a High Fantasy Dwarf Fortress, fight goblins, and slay massive legendary beasts. Strike the earth!

OpenTTD - An open-source clone of Transport Tycoon Plus with major improvements.

Simutrans - Simutrans is a freeware and open-source transportation simulator. Unknown Horizons - A 2D realtime strategy simulation with an emphasis on economy and city building. Multiplayer currently broken.

FPS

ChaosEsqueAnthology Disc 1 ChaosEsqueAnthology Disc 2 - A modification of Xonotic which included extended weapons, maps, vehicles, buildable buildings, mounted weapons, spell casting, monsters, player characters, textures, and game mode (such as colorwar (think liquidwar)).

Freedoom - Free version of the original Doom games, with newly created free-licensed assets. OpenArena - Free and open-source clone of Quake III Arena, based on the realeased source code, with newly created assets.

Red Eclipse - Red Eclipse is a fun-filled new take on the first person arena shooter, which lends itself toward a balanced gameplay, with a general theme of agility in a variety of environments. Urban Terror - A "Hollywood" tactical shooter - realism based, but the motto is "fun over realism".

Xonotic - Arena shooter inspired by Unreal Tournament and Quake.

Zandronum - Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online. Zdoom - ZDoom is a source port for the modern era, supporting current hardware and operating systems and sporting a vast array of user options.

RPG

Command Line

2048 - Play the famous 2048 in commandline.

Backgammon - Play Backgammon in commandline. Bastet - Play Tetris in commandline.

Greed - Tron game in the linux command line. Ninvaders - Play Space Invaders on the command line.

nSnake - Play the classic Nokia snake game on the command line. Pacman4console - Play Pacman game in console.

Pacman4console - Play Pacman game in console. Tron - Play the best action game, Tron in the command line.

Miscellaneous

AstroMenace - Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities.

Cockatrice - Cockatrice is an open-source multiplatform supported program for playing tabletop card games over a network. C-Dogs SDL - Classic overhead run-and-gun game in beautiful pixel-art.

FlightGear - Professional quality 3D flight simulator. Galois - Galois is a Falling Blocks type game that isn't limited to the standard tetrominoes that most games in it's genre are limited to.

GBrainy - Gbrainy is a brain teaser game with logic puzzles and memory trainers. Minecraft - Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.

Mcpelauncher - Unoffical Open-source launcher for Minecraft: Bedrock edition Minetest - Open-source Minecraft written in C++ (uses less resources) and includes modding API.

Mudlet - A cross-platform, open source, and super fast MUD (text-only MMORPGs) client with scripting in Lua. Neverball - Addictive ball-rolling game with many levels, avatars and an ability to record replays.

Pingus - 2D puzzle game that clones the popular Lemmings. Your goal is to guide a group of penguins safely across the game map.

Pingus - 2D puzzle game that clones the popular Lemmings. Your goal is to guide a group of penguins safely across the game map. Snake Game - Cross-platform Classic Snake Game based on Node.js.

SuperTux - Clone of the popular sidescrolling Super Mario games. SuperTuxKart - SuperTuxKart is a 3D open-source arcade racer with a variety characters, tracks, and modes to play.

Engine Re-creations (require the actual game)

Freeablo - A free recreation of the original Diablo game engine that runs natively on Linux. Requires the original game assets.

NXEngine - A source port of Cave Story that runs natively on Linux, source needs to be built. openage - Free (as in freedom) open source clone of the Age of Empires II engine, source needs to be built.

OpenMW - A recreation of the Morrowind engine, expanding upon the original. It can be used to play legitimate copies of original game. OpenRA - Classic strategy games, rebuilt for the modern era. Open source.

OpenRA - Classic strategy games, rebuilt for the modern era. Open source. OpenRCT2 - A recreation of the Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 engine. Requires the original games assests.

Gaming Applications

itch - The itch.io app. All of your downloads are kept in a single place and are automatically updated. Plenty of free games.

Lutris - Lutris is an open gaming platform for Linux. It helps you install and manage your games in a unified interface. PlayOnLinux - A front-end for Wine.

RetroArch - A front-end for a lot of game emulators. Steam - Gaming store, which opens the gates to many games.

Wine - Wine ("Wine Is Not an Emulator") is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on Linux, quality depends from game to game.

Machine Emulators

Dolphin Emulator - Dolphin is a GameCube / Wii emulator, allowing you to play games for these two platforms on PC with improvements.

Fuse - Fuse (the Free Unix Spectrum Emulator) is a ZX Spectrum emulator for Unix. GNOME Video Arcade - GNOME Video Arcade is a simple Mame frontend for any freedesktop.org compliant desktop environment.

Higan - Higan is a multi-system emulator that supports emulating a huge number of different systems including: NES, SNES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Gameboy Advance, NEC PC Engine, Sega Master System, and more. Here is a guide to install it on Linux Higan Installation. MAME - MAME is an Arcade Cabinet emulator that strives for accuracy, and can play a huge number of different arcade games.

nestopia - nestopia is a Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicon emulator. qmc2 - QMC2 is the successor to QMamecat, it is a gui for MAME and a ROM manager.

Snes9x - Is a multiplatform Super Nintendo Entertainment System emulator that has gone through many incarnations, but is still being actively developed. Stella - is an Atari 2600 Emulator that is multiplatform.

Visual Boy Advance-M - A Gameboy and Gameboy Advance Emulator that is still undergoing active development and can even emulate a system link between two gameboys. ZSNES - A capable and commonly used Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom emulator, many consider it the gold standard in SNES/Super Famicom emulation.

Graphics

Graphic Creation

Image Editor

Aftershot - A powerful alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

Darktable - Darktable is an open source photography workflow application and RAW developer. GIMP - GIMP is a freely distributed program for such tasks as photo retouching, image composition and image authoring.

GraphicsMagick - GraphicsMagick is the swiss army knife of image processing. Hugin - an easy to use cross-platform panoramic imaging toolchain based on Panorama Tools.

ImageMagik - ImageMagick is a suite of command-line utilities for modifying and working with images. imgp - Blazing fast terminal image resizer and rotator.

Luminance HDR - Luminance HDR is an open source graphical user interface application that aims to provide a workflow for HDR imaging. Photivo - Photivo is a free and open source (GPL3) photo processor, handles your RAW and bitmap files (TIFF, JPEG, BMP, PNG and many more) in a non-destructive 16 bit processing pipe with gimp workflow integration and batch mode. It is intended to be used in a workflow together with digiKam/F-Spot/Shotwell and Gimp.

Piskel - Browser-based editor for animated sprites and pixel art. Available as offline application. Pixelitor - Pixelitor is a free and open source image editing software that supports layers, layer masks, text layers, filters, multiple undo etc.

Pixelitor - Pixelitor is a free and open source image editing software that supports layers, layer masks, text layers, filters, multiple undo etc. RawTherapee - A good looking but lesser known photo editing app.

Image Management

Digikam - DigiKam is an advanced digital photo management application for Linux.

ExifCleaner - Remove image metadata with drag and drop. Supports multi-core batch processing. Feh - lightweight and fast image viewer.

Fotoxx - Fotoxx is a free open source Linux program for image editing and collection management. geeqie - image viewer / photo collection browser. Successor of GQview.

gThumb - gThumb is an image viewer and browser (it also includes an importer tool for transferring photos from cameras). gwenview - Simple yet powerful image viewer and management for KDE desktops.

Imagine - An open source image optimizer that can shrink the size of images with a minimal loss of quality. nomacs - nomacs is an image viewer that is able to view nearly any image format, and has powerful renaming and sorting tools.

Ojo - A fast and pretty image viewer. Phockup - Command line sorting tool to organize photos and videos from your camera in folders by year, month and day.

Photonic - Phototonic is image viewer and organizer. quickviewer - very fast image/comic viewer by using OpenGL.

quickviewer - very fast image/comic viewer by using OpenGL. Shotwell - Shotwell is a photo manager for GNOME 3.

Miscellaneous

Handbrake - HandBrake is a tool for converting video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.

Potrace - Potrace is a tool for tracing a bitmap, which means, transforming a bitmap into a smooth, scalable image. Radiance - Radiance - A Validated Lighting Simulation Tool.

Ramme - Unofficial Instagram desktop application. Rapid Photo Downloader - Rapid Photo Downloader makes it easy to import photos from a camera or smartphone.

PSD, Sketch Inspection

Avocode - Avocode - Share and inspect Photoshop and Sketch designs in a heart beat.

Screen Recorder

asciinema - Terminal session recorder.

Green Recorder - A simple desktop recorder for Linux systems, supports recording audio and video on almost all Linux interfaces and Wayland display server on GNOME session. Kazam - An easy to use and very intuitive screen recording program that will capture the content of your screen and record a video file that can be played by any video player that supports VP8/WebM video format.

Kooha - A simple screen recorder written with GTK. It allows you to record your screen and also audio from your microphone or desktop. menyoki - Screen{shot,cast} and perform ImageOps on the command line.

OBS Studio - Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows, Mac or Linux. Share your gaming, art and entertainment with the world. Peek - Simple animated GIF screen recorder with an easy to use interface.

RecApp - User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK. Using free GStreamer modules and not depend on FFmpeg. Silentcast - Silentcast can create MKV screencasts and also output to an animated GIF.

SimpleScreenRecorder - SimpleScreenRecorder is a feature-rich screen recorder that supports X11 and OpenGL. It has a Qt-based graphical user interface. Vokoscreen - A free, multilingual and easy to use screencast recorder with audio for Linux. It has many features.

Screenshot

Flameshot - Powerful yet simple to use screenshot software.

Flameshot - Powerful yet simple to use screenshot software. Screencloud - ScreenCloud is an easy to use screenshot sharing tool consisting of a cross-platform client and a sharing website: http://screencloud.net/.

Streaming

ReadyMedia - Formerly known as MiniDLNA, ReadyMedia is a is a simple, lightweight media server software, with the aim of being fully compliant with DLNA/UPnP-AV clients. The MiniDNLA daemon serves media files (music, pictures, and video) to clients on a network such as smartphones, portable media players, televisions, other computers and some gaming systems.

Video editor

Cinelerra-cv - Professional video editing and compositing environment.

Davinci Resolve - Revolutionary tools for editing, color correction, audio post and now visual effects, all in a single application. Flowblade - A multitrack non-linear video editor for Linux.

Kdenlive - Kdenlive is a Non-Linear Video Editor, which is much more powerful than beginners’ (linear) editors. Lightworks - Professional non-linear video editing program with a free version available.

Olive - Olive is a free non-linear video editor aiming to provide a fully-featured alternative to high-end professional video editing software. OpenShot - OpenShot is a free, simple-to-use, feature-rich video editor for Linux.

Pitivi - A free video editor with a beautiful and intuitive user interface, a clean codebase and a fantastic community. Shotcut - Shotcut is a free, open source, cross-platform video editor with support for hundreds of audio and video formats and codecs and a sleek, intuitive interface.

Internet

Browser

Brave - Brave is a fast, good desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Brave - Brave is a fast, good desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Chrome - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.

Chromium - Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. Firefox - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.

IceCat - GNU version of Firefox built for privacy, using only free software and free of trademarks. Midori - A lightweight free browser that runs well on low spec systems.

Min - A smarter, faster web browser. Opera - Opera browser is everything you need to do more on the web.

Falkon - Falkon aims to be a lightweight web browser available through all major platforms.

QuteBrowser - A keyboard-driven, vim-like browser based on PyQt5. Vivaldi - A new and rising browser with a lot of customizations.

Yandex - Fast and convenient browser.

Supportive Tool

Clipgrab - A friendly downloader for YouTube and other sites.

Tor - Tor is free software and an open network that helps you defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy.

youtube-dl - Command line video downloader from youtube.com and about other thousand video platforms. It's really awesome, at least for me. youtube-dlg - Youtube-dlg is a GUI for youtube-dl and allows for simple copy and paste from all youtube-dl compatible websites. It can auto-update youtube-dl as well as process a list of URL's in parallel.

Web Service Client

Akregator - A KDE Feed Reader.

Choqok - Choqok is a Qt5 client for Twitter, GNU Social, Friendica and Pump.IO. Corebird - Corebird is native gtk+ twitter desktop client.

FeedReader - A modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts, combines all the advantages of web based services and modern desktop application. FeedTheMonkey - FeedTheMonkey is a desktop client for TinyTinyRSS.

GnomeTwitch - Enjoy Twitch on your GNU/Linux desktop with this Twitch non-Adobe-flash client. Kaku - An opensource youtube music player for Ubuntu.

Kaku - An opensource youtube music player for Ubuntu. Popcorntime - Watch torrent movies instantly.

Office

Accounting

GnuCash - GnuCash is a free software accounting program that implements a double-entry bookkeeping system. It was initially aimed at developing capabilities similar to Intuit, Inc.'s Quicken application, but also has features for small business accounting.

hledger - Easy-to-use command-line/curses/web plaintext accounting tool. HomeBank - HomeBank is a free software that will assist you to manage your personal accounting.

KMyMoney - KMyMoney is the personal finance manager by KDE. Its operation is similar to Microsoft Money and Quicken. Skrooge - A personal finances manager, powered by KDE.

Office Suites

Caligra Office - offers a comprehensive set of 8 applications which satisfies the office, graphics and management needs.

LibreOffice - Arguably the most popular office suite for Linux, it is very heavily developed and widely known. OnlyOffice - An office suite that charges for a cloud version of itself, but is free for other uses.

OnlyOffice - An office suite that charges for a cloud version of itself, but is free for other uses. WPS office - A popular office suite in China, but is fully translated and functions well in English.

LaTeX

Gummi gtk2|gtk3 - Simple latex editor with templates, spell check, and wizards.

GNOME LaTeX - GNOME LaTeX is a LaTeX editor for the GNOME desktop. LyX - Mature document editor that renders into LaTeX.

LyX - Mature document editor that renders into LaTeX. TexLive - TeX Live is an easy way to get up and running with the TeX document production system.

TeXmacs - Free scientific text editor, inspired by TeX and GNU Emacs. WYSIWYG editor and CAS-interface. Texmaker - Free cross-platform LaTeX editor.

TeXstudio - TeXstudio's goal is to make writing LaTeX documents as easy and comfortable as possible. TeXworks - TeXworks is an environment for authoring TeX (LaTeX, ConTeXt, etc) documents, with a Unicode-based, TeX-aware editor, integrated PDF viewer, and a clean, simple interface accessible to casual and non-technical users.

Markdown

Ghost Writer - A distraction-free Markdown editor for Windows and Linux.

Remarkable - A capable markdown editor that uses a variant of GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM) Retext - A Simple but powerful editor for Markdown and reStructuredText.

Retext - A Simple but powerful editor for Markdown and reStructuredText. Typora - A Minimal markdown editor.

Novel Writing

Bibisco - A novel writing software with focus on ideas and characters.

Manuskript - Manuskript is a perfect tool for those writer who like to organize and plan everything before writing. Plume Creator - An open-source tool for novelist that gives you an outliner, a distraction-free mode, a note manager and much more.

Scribus - Scribus is a desktop publishing application designed for layout, typesetting, and preparation of files for professional-quality image-setting equipment. It can also create animated and interactive PDF presentations and forms. Trelby - Trelby is simple, fast and elegantly laid out to make screenwriting simple.

Productivity

Automation

Actiona - An utility for task automation Ubuntu/Linux. (Previously Actionaz)

Autokey - A desktop automation utility for Linux allows you to manage collection of scripts and phrases, and assign abbreviations and hotkeys to these. Caffeine - Prevents Ubuntu from automatically going to sleep.

Caffeine - Prevents Ubuntu from automatically going to sleep. espanso - Cross-platform Text Expander written in Rust

Dock

Cairo-Dock - Cairo-Dock is a desktop interface that takes the shape of docks, desklets, panel, etc.

Docky - Docky is a full fledged dock application that makes opening common applications and managing windows easier and quicker. LatteDock - Latte is a dock based on plasma frameworks that provides an elegant and intuitive experience for your tasks and plasmoids.

Local Search

Albert - An awesome keyboard launcher for the Linux desktop.

AngrySearch - Linux file search, instant results as you type. Catfish - Catfish is a versatile file searching tool.

Catfish - Catfish is a versatile file searching tool. Cerebro - Open-source productivity booster with a brain / MacOS-Spotlight alternative.

fsearch - A fast file search utility for Unix-like systems based on GTK+3. Wildcard support, RegEx support, Filter support. Plotinus - A searchable command palette in every modern GTK+ application.

Miscellaneous

Ambient Noise - An ambient noise generator for Linux.

bcal - Perform storage conversions and calculations. CopyQ -CopyQ is advanced clipboard manager with editing and scripting features.

Gpick - Gpick allows you to sample any color from anywhere on your desktop, and it also provides some other advanced features!

pdd - Tiny date, time diff calculator. Redshift - Redshift adjusts the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings. This may help your eyes hurt less if you are working in front of the screen at night.

SpeedCrunch - A nice, open source, high-precision scientific calculator. Undistract me - Notifies you when long-running terminal commands complete.

Note Taking

Basket Note Pads - This multi-purpose note-taking application helps you to easily take all sort of notes.

Boostnote - Boostnote is an open source note-taking app made for programmers just like you. Cherrytree - A hierarchical note taking application, featuring rich text and syntax highlighting, storing data in a single xml or sqlite file.

Inkdrop - The Note-Taking App for Markdown Lovers with simple interface, seemless security and powerful APIs. Joplin - a note taking and to-do application with synchronization capabilities for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.

Mindforger - Thinking notebook and Markdown editor. NixNote - An open source client for Evernote.

Notepadqq - Notepadqq is a Notepad++-like editor for the Linux desktop. Notes - A clean simple note taking app for Linux.

OneNote - Linux Electron OneNote. Org mode - Org mode is for keeping notes, maintaining TODO lists, planning projects, and authoring documents with a fast and effective plain-text system.

QOwnNotes - QOwnNotes is a plain-text file notepad and todo-list manager with markdown support and ownCloud / Nextcloud integration. Simplenote - A Cross platform notetaking app and Evernote competitor.

Springseed - Simple and beautiful note taking app for daily user.

Stickynote - Sticky notes on your Linux desktop. Tomboy - Tomboy is a desktop note-taking application which is simple and easy to use.

Trilium Notes - Trilium Notes is a hierarchical note taking application with focus on building large personal knowledge bases. Tusk - Refined Evernote desktop app.

Whatever - An unofficial Evernote desktop client for Linux. WizNote - A cross-platform cloud based note-taking client.

Time and Task

Alarm Clock - Alarm Clock is a fully-featured alarm clock for your GNOME panel or equivalent.

calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line. California - Complete Calendar app replacement which uses natural language for creating events.

California - Complete Calendar app replacement which uses natural language for creating events. Everdo - TODO list and Getting Things Done® app for all platforms. Beautiful, powerful, not SaaS, free version available.

Gnome Pomodoro - A full-featured pomodoro timer for GNOME. Go For It - Go For It! is a simple and stylish productivity app, featuring a to-do list, merged with a timer that keeps your focus on the current task.

Pomodone App - PomoDoneApp is the easiest way to track your workflow using Pomodoro technique®, on top of your current task management service. RSIBreak - RSIBreak takes care of your health and regularly breaks your work to avoid repetitive strain injury.

Super Productivity - The simple free flexible ToDo List / Time Tracker / personal Jira and Github Task Manager. Taskade - Real-time organization and collaboration tool for getting things done. Taskade is a unified workspace for team tasks, notes, with integrated video chat available cross-platform and free to use.

Taskbook - Tasks, boards & notes for the command-line habitat.

TaskWarrior - Taskwarrior is Free and Open Source Software that manages your TODO list from the command line. Todo.txt - todo.txt is a set of focused editors which help you manage your tasks with as few keystrokes and taps possible.

Todo.txt - todo.txt is a set of focused editors which help you manage your tasks with as few keystrokes and taps possible. Todoist - Unofficial client of Todoist, the cross-platform to-do manager with mobile apps, great UI and has some optional premium features.

Widget and Indicator

Proxy

Privoxy - Privoxy is a non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk.

ProxyChains - A tool that forces any TCP connection made by any given application to follow through proxy like TOR or any other SOCKS4, SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) proxy. Shadowsocks - A secure socks5 proxy, designed to protect your Internet traffic.

Security

Boot Integrity

Mortar - Mortar allows for convenient automatic unlocking of LUKS-encrypted disks without sacrificing security through the use of Secureboot and TPM validation. Mortar aims to be distribution-agnostic.

Compartmentalization

Firejail - Firejail is a SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.

KVM - KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware containing virtualization extensions (Intel VT or AMD-V). ops - OPS is a tool that builds, runs and deploys ordinary linux applications as unikernels.

Firewall

FireHOL - Linux firewall ( iptables ) manager for humans.

Firewalld - Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for network or firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections or interfaces. GuFW - One of the easiest firewalls in the world of Linux.

Password Manager

Bitwarden - A cross-platform password management service which also support self-hosting.

Encryptr - Encryptr is a zero-knowledge, cloud-based e-wallet / password manager powered by Crypton. Enpass - Enpass makes your life easy by securely managing your passwords and important information.

Pass - The standard Unix password manager.

Password Safe - Password Safe allows you to safely and easily create a secured and encrypted user name/password list. KeePass - Windows focused password manager, with some cross platform support through Mono.

KeePassXC - Cross platform password manager. A Community-maintained fork of KeePassX. KeeWeb - Free cross-platform password manager compatible with KeePass

Other

ClamAV - ClamAV is an open source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats.

Fail2ban - Fail2ban scans log files (e.g. /var/log/apache/error_log) and bans IPs that show the malicious signs -- too many password failures, seeking for exploits, etc. FireQoS - Linux QoS ( tc ) manager for humans.

GnuPG - GnuPG allows to encrypt and sign your data and communication, features a versatile key management system as well as access modules for all kinds of public key directories. IPrange - A very fast command line utility for processing IP lists (merge, compare, exclude, etc).

keysniffer - Linux kernel mode debugfs keylogger. Lynis - Security auditing tool for Linux, macOS, and UNIX-based systems. Assists with compliance testing (HIPAA/ISO27001/PCI DSS) and system hardening. Agentless, and installation optional.

OpenSSH - OpenSSH Secure Shell Server and Client OWASP ZAP - OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) web security testing tool.

Seahorse - A Gnome frontend for GnuPG. Sirikali - A Qt/C++ GUI front end to cryfs,gocryptfs,securefs,ecryptfs and encfs.

Tcpdump - TCP Debugging/Capture Tool. Uktools - Keep your system up-to-date with last kernel available. Possibility to clean old kernel too.

Sharing Files

Terminal

Alacritty - A cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator.

Cool Retro Term - A good looking terminal that mimicks the old cathode display. DBAN - Delete information stored on hard disk drives (HDDs) in PC laptops, desktops or servers.

eDEX-UI - eDEX-UI is a fullscreen, cross-platform terminal emulator and system monitor that looks and feels like a sci-fi computer interface. GnomeTerminal - A widely preinstalled terminal emulator in Linux world.

Guake - Guake is a top-down terminal for Gnome. Hyper - A terminal built on web technologies.

Kermit - A VTE-based, simple and froggy terminal emulator. Kitty - Cross-platform, fast, feature full, OpenGL based terminal emulator.

Konsole - An alternative terminal emulator for KDE desktop environment. RXVT - A terminal emulator for X11, a popular replacement for the standard ‘xterm’.

RXVT-Unicode - rxvt-unicode is a fork of the well known terminal emulator. Sakura - Simple but powerful libvte based terminal emulator, supporting utf-8 and input methods as provided by gtk+ and pango libraries.

st - st is a simple terminal implementation for X. Terminator - Feature filled terminal emulator that supports tabs and grids.

Terminology - The pretty and lightweight terminal from the Enlightenment Desktop, it's highly configurable, it works in X11, under a Wayland compositor and even directly in the framebuffer on Linux. Replace your boring text-mode VT with a graphical one that requires no display system. Terminus - modern, highly configurable terminal app based on web technologies.

Termit - Simple terminal emulator based on vte library, extensible via Lua. Termite - A keyboard-centric VTE-based terminal, aimed at use within a window manager with tiling and/or tabbing support.

Tilda - A Gtk based drop down terminal for Linux and Unix.

Tilix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+ 3. Tmux - It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. And do a lot more.

Twin - Fast, lightweight text-mode window environment with mouse support. Enables multiple terminals in a single Linux console, terminal or X11 window. It can be detached (keeps running in background) and reattached to a different console, terminal or X11 server. Works on Linux, Mac OS X and BSD. Upterm - Upterm (formerly Black Screen) is an IDE in the world of terminals. Strictly speaking, it's both a terminal emulator and an interactive shell based on Electron.

Visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data. Xterm - The Xterm program is a terminal emulator for the X Window System. It provides DEC VT102 and Tektronix 4014 compatible terminals for programs that can't use the window system directly.

Utilities

Disk Utilities

Brasero - A capable CD/DVD burner.

Clonezilla - Clonezilla is a partition and disk imaging/cloning program similar to True Image® or Norton Ghost®. Diskonaut - A disk space visualizer and navigator for the terminal.

Duc - Duc, a library and suite of tools for indexing, and visualizing inspecting disk usage. Etcher - Flash OS images to SD cards & USB drives, safely and easily.

MultiBootUSB - MultiBootUSB allows you to install multiple live linux on a USB disk. GParted - Disk Partition utility for Linux.

GParted - Disk Partition utility for Linux. Unetbootin - UNetbootin allows you to create bootable Live USB drives for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions. You can either let UNetbootin download one of the many distributions supported out-of-the-box for you, or supply your own Linux .iso file.

System Maintenance

Aptik - A tool for you to organize your Favorite PPAs and manage Packages Easily.

Bleach bit - BleachBit quickly frees disk space and tirelessly guards your privacy. Free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and more. rmlint - rmlint finds space waste and other broken things on your filesystem and offers to remove it.

Stacer - The most well known Ubuntu System Optimizer. Synaptic - Synaptic is a graphical package management program for apt.

System Monitoring

bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool.

CPU-G - Easy monitoring the battery life of your Ubuntu laptop. cpupower-gui - Graphical program to easily change the frequency limits and governors of the CPU, similar to cpupower.

indicator-cpufreq - It provides the same functionality as the Gnome CPU frequency applet, but doesn't require Gnome panel and works under Unity.

indicator-multiload - Graphical system load indicator for CPU, ram, etc. Indicator-SysMonitor - An Application Indicator showing cpu temperature, memory, network speed, cpu usage, public IP address and internet connection status.

Ncdu - A disk usage analyzer with an ncurses interface. NetData - Next-gen web based real-time performance and health monitoring for physical and virtual servers, containers and IoT devices. It is also a distributed statsd server with automatic visualization for APM (applications performance monitoring).

Psensor - A graphical hardware temperature monitor for Linux. Systemload - A program that shows current system load in a status bar.

Other

Video

Bomi Player - A powerful and easy-to-use multimedia player.

Cheese - Cheese uses your webcam to take photos and videos, applies fancy special effects and lets you share the fun with others. FFmpeg - FFmpeg is a collection of libraries and tools to process multimedia content such as audio, video, subtitles and related metadata.

Kodi - An award-winning free and open source (GPL) software media center for playing videos, music, pictures, games, and more. Miro - Free, and open video, music and internet TV application; it brings video channels from thousands of sources and has more free HD than any other platform.

Movie Monad - A free and simple to use video player made with Haskell. MPlayer - MPlayer is a movie player which runs on many systems, play any kind of videos.

MPV - A free, open source, and cross-platform media player. SMPlayer - Free Media Player with built-in codecs. Play all audio and video formats.

VLC - VLC is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.

Wiki software

DokuWiki - A popular self-hostable wiki software with a large number of plugins

ikiwiki - ikiwiki is a wiki compiler. It converts wiki pages into HTML pages suitable for publishing on a website. Ikiwiki stores pages and history in a revision control system such as Subversion or Git. TiddlyDesktop - A desktop app for TiddlyWiki, an open-source personal wiki written in javascript, great if you're still searching for a good note-taking (and more) app.

Others

DisplayCAL - Open Source Display Calibration and Characterization powered by ArgyllCMS.

FontForge - Free (libre) font editor for Windows, Mac OS X and GNU+Linux. GrubCustomizer - Grub Customizer is a graphical interface to configure the GRUB2/BURG settings and menuentries.

Labplot - LabPlot is a KDE-application for interactive graphing and analysis of scientific data. Mycroft - Mycroft is a hackable open source voice assistant.

Polychromatic - Graphical front end and tray applet for configuring Razer peripherals on GNU/Linux. trackma - Open multi-site list manager for Unix-like systems.

Command Line Utilities

Desktop Environments

Budgie - Budgie is a desktop environment designed with the modern user in mind, it focuses on simplicity and elegance.

Cinnamon - Cinnamon strives to provide a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is a fork of GNOME 3. Deepin DE - DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment) is the default desktop environment originally created for the Linux Deepin distribution.

Enlightenment - A lightweight and pretty desktop environment that is designed to run fast and look good, while retaining a large degree of customization. Gnome - The GNOME desktop environment is an attractive and intuitive desktop with both a modern (GNOME) and a classic (GNOME Classic) session.

GNOME Flashback - GNOME Flashback is a shell for GNOME 3 which was initially called GNOME fallback mode. The desktop layout and the underlying technology is similar to GNOME 2. KDE Plasma - The KDE Plasma desktop environment is a familiar working environment. Plasma Desktop offers all the tools required for a modern desktop computing experience so you can be productive right from the start.

LXDE - The Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment is a fast and energy-saving desktop environment. LXQt - LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment.

Manokwari - Desktop shell for GNOME 3 with Gtk+ and HTML5 frontend. Mate - Mate provides an intuitive and attractive desktop to Linux users using traditional metaphors. MATE is a fork of GNOME 2.

Pantheon - Pantheon is the default desktop environment originally created for the elementary OS distribution. Unity - Unity is a shell for GNOME designed by Canonical for Ubuntu. A guide on how to install unity 8 on Ubuntu 16.04.

Display manager

Console

CDM - A ultra-minimalistic, yet full-featured login manager written in Bash.

Console TDM - An extension for xinit written in pure Bash. Ly - Ly is a lightweight, TUI (ncurses-like) display manager for Linux.

Graphic

Entrance - An EFL based display manager, highly experimental.

GDM - The GNOME display manager. LightDM - A cross-desktop display manager, can use various front-ends written in any toolkit.

LXDM - The LXDE display manager. Can be used independent of the LXDE desktop environment. MDM - The MDM display manager, used in Linux Mint, a fork of GDM 2.

SDDM - The QML-based display manager and successor to KDE4's kdm; recommended for Plasma 5 and LXQt. SLiM - Lightweight and elegant graphical login solution. (discontinued)

Window Managers

Compositors

Compton - Compton is a standalone composite manager, suitable for use with window managers that do not natively provide compositing functionality.

Gamescope - Gamescope is a micro-compositor that provides a sandboxed Xwayland desktop with independent input, resolution, and refresh rate. Sway - Sway is tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.

Stacking window managers

2bwm - A fast floating WM, with the particularity of having 2 borders, written over the XCB library and derived from mcwm.

Blackbox - A fast, lightweight window manager for the X Window System, without all those annoying library dependencies. Fluxbox - A window manager for X that was based on the Blackbox 0.61.1 code.

Tiling window managers

Bspwm - bspwm is a tiling window manager that represents windows as the leaves of a full binary tree.

Herbstluftwm - Is a Manual tiling window manager for X11 using Xlib and Glib. i3 WM - A better tiling and dynamic window manager. It's completely written from scratch. The target platforms are GNU/Linux and BSD operating systems.

i3-gaps - i3-gaps is i3 with more features. Qtile - qtile is a full-featured, hackable tiling window manager written and configured in Python.

Dynamic window managers

awesome - A highly configurable, next generation framework window manager for X.

dwm - A dynamic window manager for X. It manages windows in tiled, monocle and floating layouts. spectrwm - A small dynamic tiling window manager for X11, largely inspired by xmonad and dwm.

Linux News, Apps, and more:

Reddit

Contributors

Thanks to All of Github contributors for making this list possible

Guidelines to contribute

Simply put the name of the application in the list. Link to its homepage or a guide on how to install it. Also write a short description for the application + add icon. Make sure it is put under the appropriate topic. If the application doesn't fit in any existing topic, make a new one for it. Ensure everything is alphabetically sorted.

License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.