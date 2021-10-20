Skip to content
master
Switch branches/tags
3 branches 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

@luong-komorebi
luong-komorebi Merge pull request #559 from sirsleon/master
c19c8c4 Oct 20, 2021
Merge pull request #559 from sirsleon/master
c19c8c4

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
auto_sort
Identity is not the same things as equality in Python
Jun 22, 2019
img
Test removing cdn
Jan 1, 2020
.gitlab-ci.yml
Trigger gitlab build
Dec 17, 2018
CONTRIBUTING.md
Creating a separate Contributions guideline:
Oct 25, 2017
README.md
Add Signal
Oct 19, 2021
README_es-ES.md
Remove gitlab link reference
May 4, 2021
README_fr-FR.md
Update Arc theme link
Mar 10, 2021
README_pt-BR.md
Update Arc theme link
Mar 10, 2021
README_th-TH.md
Update Arc theme link
Mar 10, 2021
README_zh-CN.md
Remove gitlab link reference
May 4, 2021
_config.yml
Set theme jekyll-theme-slate
Jan 1, 2020
Awesome Linux Software Table of Contents Applications Audio Chat Clients 3rd party Client All-in-One Client Chat Client Utilities IRC Client Official Client Data Backup and Recovery Desktop Customization Desktop Themes Desktop Widgets and Theme Utilities Desktop Icon Packs Development Android C++ Database Golang Java Javascript Microcomputer and Embedded Devices Multiple Languages Support PHP Python Shell Supporting Tools E-Book Utilities Editors Education Email File Manager Games RTS Turn Based Strategy City Building Simulation FPS RPG Command Line Miscellaneous Engine Re-creations (require the actual game) Gaming Applications Machine Emulators Graphics Graphic Creation Image Editor Image Management Miscellaneous PSD, Sketch Inspection Screen Recorder Screenshot Streaming Video editor Internet Browser Supportive Tool Web Service Client Office Accounting Office Suites LaTeX Markdown Novel Writing Productivity Automation Dock Local Search Miscellaneous Note Taking Time and Task Widget and Indicator Proxy Security Boot Integrity Compartmentalization Firewall Password Manager Other Sharing Files Terminal Utilities Disk Utilities System Maintenance System Monitoring Other Video Wiki software Others Command Line Utilities Desktop Environments Display manager Console Graphic Window Managers Compositors Stacking window managers Tiling window managers Dynamic window managers Linux News, Apps, and more: Reddit Contributors Guidelines to contribute Unsure how to contribute? License

README.md

Awesome Linux Software

Tux

🐧 This repo is a collection of AWESOME Linux applications and tools for any users/developers.
🐧 Feel free to contribute / star / fork / pull request . Any recommendations and suggestions are welcome.

Acknowledgement: Everything written below is from my own experience in college and after reading various materials. I am neither a professional nor an expert, but a passionate student. Anyone can open a discussion in the issue section, or a pull request if something should be modified or added.

  • Brazilian Portuguese version : here.
  • Chinese version : here or here.
  • Spanish version : here or here
  • Thai version : here.

Table of Contents

Applications

Audio

For a more comprehensive/advanced/better categorized/... list of Linux audio software, you may want to click here

  • Open-Source Software Airtime - The open broadcast software for scheduling and remote station management.
  • Open-Source Software Ardour - Record, Edit, and Mix on Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Audacious - An open source audio player that plays your music how you want it, without stealing away your computer’s resources from other tasks.
  • Open-Source Software Audacity - Free, open source, cross-platform software for recording and editing sounds.
  • Open-Source Software Audio Recorder - Simple audio recorder available in an Ubuntu PPA.
  • Open-Source Software Auryo - Unofficial multiplatform SoundCloud® app for your desktop.
  • Open-Source Software beets - Beets is the media library management system for obsessive-compulsive music geeks.
  • Non Free Bitwig - DAW for music production
  • Open-Source Software Cantata - Qt5 Graphical MPD (Music Player Daemon) Client for Linux, Windows, MacOS.
  • Open-Source Software Clementine - Play numerous lossy and lossless audio formats.
  • Open-Source Software Cmus - A small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  • Open-Source Software DeaDBeeF - DeaDBeeF is a modular audio player for GNU/Linux, BSD, OpenSolaris, macOS, and other UNIX-like systems.
  • Open-Source Software Deepin Music - An application, developed by Deepin Technology Team, which focused on local music playing.
  • Open-Source Software fre:ac - fre:ac is a free audio converter and CD ripper with support for various popular formats and encoders. It currently converts between MP3, MP4/M4A, WMA, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, AAC, WAV and Bonk formats.
  • Open-Source Software Gnormalize - An audio converter and CD ripper with ReplayGain normalization algorithms, a metadata (tag) editor and an audio player. It uses gtk2-perl under GNU/Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Google Play Music Desktop Player - Unofficial but beautiful cross-platform desktop player for Google Play Music.
  • Open-Source Software Gpodder - Media aggregator and podcast client.
  • Open-Source Software GRadio - Radio software for Ubuntu Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Helm - A software synthesizer, that runs either standalone, or as an LV2, VST, VST3 or AU plugin.
  • Open-Source Software Hydrogen - Advanced drum machine for GNU/Linux.
  • Open-Source Software ieaseMusic - iEaseMusic is a multiplatform program built in electron for listening to NetEase Music.
  • Open-Source Software K3b - The CD/DVD Kreator for Linux, optimized for KDE.
  • Open-Source Software Kid3Qt - Edit tags of multiple files, e.g. the artist, album, year and genre of all mp3 files of an album.
  • Open-Source Software KxStudio - A collection of applications and plugins for professional audio production.
  • Open-Source Software Libretime - The open broadcast software for scheduling and remote station management; forked from Airtime.
  • Open-Source Software LMMS - Making music on your PC by creating melodies and beats, synthesizing and mixing sounds, arranging samples and much more.
  • Open-Source Software Lollypop - A GNOME music playing application.
  • Open-Source Software Lyricfier - A Spotify Lyrics alternative app.
  • Open-Source Software Mellow Player - Cloud music integration for your desktop.
  • Open-Source Software Mixxx - Free DJ software that gives you everything you need to perform live mixes; veritable alternative to Traktor.
  • Open-Source Software Mopidy - An extensible music server written in Python.
  • Open-Source Software Museeks - A simple, clean and cross-platform music player.
  • Open-Source Software MuseScore - Create, play and print beautiful sheet music.
  • Open-Source Software MusicBrainz Picard - Picard is a cross-platform music tagger written in Python.
  • MusixMatch - A Capable lyrics app with synchronized lyrics function.
  • Netease Music - A music player of Netease - a cloud music service in China.
  • Open-Source Software Nuclear - An Electron-based, multiplatform music player app that streams from multiple sources.
  • Ocenaudio - A cross-platform, easy to use, fast and functional audio editor. It is the ideal software for people who need to edit and analyze audio files.
  • Open-Source Software OSD Lyrics - Show lyrics with your favorite media player.
  • Open-Source Software Parlatype - GNOME audio player for transcription.
  • Open-Source Software Pithos - A native Pandora client for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software PulseEffects - Limiter, compressor, reverberation, equalizer and auto volume effects for Pulseaudio applications.
  • Open-Source Software Quod Libet - GTK+ music player written with huge libraries in mind. Supports search-based dynamic playlists, regular expressions, tagging, Replay Gain, podcasts & Internet radio.
  • Open-Source Software RadioTray-NG - An Internet radio player for Linux.
  • Non Free Reaper - Audio Production without Limits.
  • Open-Source Software Rhythmbox - Music player from GNOME.
  • Open-Source Software Sayonara Player - A small, clear and fast audio player for Linux written in C++, supported by the Qt framework.
  • Open-Source Software Sonata - A Music player that is designed to be an elegant and intuitive interface for your music collection via the Music Player Daemon (MPD).
  • Open-Source Software Soundconverter - Leading audio file converter. Aims to be simple to use, and very fast.
  • Open-Source Software SoundJuicer - CD Ripping tool for GNOME.
  • Open-Source Software Soundnode - An opensource SoundCloud app for desktop.
  • Open-Source Software Spotio - A Rdio-inspired light theme for the Spotify desktop app.
  • Open-Source Software VCV Rack - An open-source virtual modular synthesizer.
  • Open-Source Software Viper4Linux - An audio effect processor based on Viper4Android
  • Open-Source Software Vocal - Podcast client for the modern desktop.
  • Open-Source Software Yktoo Sound Switcher Indicator - Sound input/output selector indicator for Ubuntu/Unity.

Chat Clients

3rd party Client

  • Open-Source Software Caprine - Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app.
  • Open-Source Software Chatty - Chatty is a Twitch chat client for everyone who wants to try something new and different from the webchat, but doesn't want the complexity of an IRC client or miss out on the Twitch specific features.
  • Open-Source Software GhettoSkype - open source web wrapper for Skype.
  • Open-Source Software YakYak - Desktop chat client for Google Hangouts.

All-in-One Client

  • Open-Source-Software Franz - Franz is a free messaging app that combines many chat & messaging services into one application.
  • Open-Source Software Pidgin - A universal chat client.
  • Open-Source Software Rambox - Free, Open Source and Cross Platform messaging and emailing app that combines common web applications into one.

Chat Client Utilities

  • Open-Source Software Red Discord Bot - Red Discord Bot is a self-hosted music/chat/trivia bot that can run on a Raspberry Pi and a variety of OS's. It's extensible through a system of "Cogs" that allow it to do more.

IRC Client

  • Open-Source Software HexChat - HexChat is an IRC client based on XChat, but unlike XChat it’s completely free for both Windows and Unix-like system.
  • Open-Source Software Irssi - Irssi is a modular chat client that is most commonly known for its text mode user interface.
  • Open-Source Software KVIrc - KVIrc is a free portable IRC client based on the excellent Qt GUI toolkit.

Official Client

  • Open-Source-Software BeeBEEP - BeeBEEP is an open source, peer to peer, lan messenger. You can talk and share files with anyone inside your local area network. You don't need a server, just download, unzip and start it. Simple, fast and secure.
  • Open-Source Software Dino - Clean and modern Jabber/XMPP chat client.
  • Discord - All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone.
  • Open-Source Software Element - A glossy Matrix collaboration client for the web.
  • Open-Source Software Gitter - Gitter — Where developers come to talk. Gitter is designed to make community messaging, collaboration and discovery as smooth and simple as possible.
  • Open-Source Software Jami - Chat. Talk. Share. Jami is a free and universal communication platform which preserves the users' privacy and freedoms. Formerly Ring.
  • Open-Source Software Jitsi - Jitsi is a free and open source multiplatform voice, videoconferencing and instant messaging application for Windows, Linux, Mac OS X and Android.
  • Open-Source Software qTox - A simple distributed, secure messenger with audio and video chat capabilities.
  • Open-Source Software Signal - An end-to-end encrypted chat app that focuses on privacy for all. Say "hello" to privacy.
  • Skype - Skype keeps the world talking, for free.
  • Slack - real-time messaging, archiving and search for modern teams.
  • Open-Source Software Telegram - A messaging app with a focus on speed and security, it’s super fast, simple and free.
  • Viber - Viber for Linux lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users on any device and network, in any country.
  • Open-Source Software Weechat - WeeChat is a fast, light and extensible chat client.
  • Open-Source Software Wire - Secure communication. Full privacy.

Data Backup and Recovery

  • Open-Source Software Back In Time - A simple backup tool for Linux, inspired by "flyback project".
  • Open-Source Software BorgBackup - A deduplicating backup program with compression and authenticated encryption.
  • Open-Source Software bup - Very efficient backup system based on the git packfile format, providing fast incremental saves and global deduplication (among and within files, including virtual machine images).
  • Open-Source Software Deja Dup - A simple backup tool with built-in encryption.
  • Open-Source Software Duplicacy - Duplicacy is a new generation cross-platform cloud backup tool based on the idea of Lock-Free Deduplication. CLI version is free for personal use and is open-source, GUI and commercial use require licensing.
  • Open-Source Software Duplicity - Duplicity does directory backups by producing encrypted tar-format volumes and uploading them to a remote or local file server.
  • Open-Source Software FreeFileSync - FreeFileSync is a folder comparison and synchronization software that creates and manages backup copies of all your important files. Instead of copying every file every time, FreeFileSync determines the differences between a source and a target folder and transfers only the minimum amount of data needed.
  • Open-Source Software Photorec - PhotoRec is file data recovery software designed to recover lost files including video, documents and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures (thus the Photo Recovery name) from digital camera memory.
  • Open-Source Software Qt-fsarchiver - qt-fsarchiver is a GUI for the fsarchiver program to save/restore partitions, folders and even the MBR/GPT table. The program is for systems based on Debian, OpenSuse or Fedora.
  • Open-Source Software rclone - Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from various cloud storage solutions. It also allows encrypted backups.
  • Open-Source Software restic - restic is a backup program that is fast, efficient and secure. It supports the three major operating systems (Linux, macOS, Windows) and a few smaller ones (FreeBSD, OpenBSD).
  • Open-Source Software rsnapshot - rsnapshot is a command line utility based on rsync to make periodic snapshots of local/remote machines. The code makes extensive use of hard links whenever possible to greatly reduce the disk space required.
  • Open-Source Software System Rescue CD - SystemRescueCd is a Linux system rescue disk available as a bootable CD-ROM or USB stick for administrating or repairing your system and data after a crash.
  • Open-Source Software Test Disk - TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software.
  • Open-Source Software Timeshift - TimeShift is a system restore utility which takes incremental snapshots of the system using rsync and hard-links. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes that were made to the system after the snapshot was taken. Snapshots can be taken manually or at regular intervals using scheduled jobs.

Desktop Customization

Desktop Themes

  • Open-Source Software Adapta Theme - An adaptive Gtk+ theme based on Material Design Guidelines.
  • Open-Source Software Ant Theme - Ant is a flat GTK theme for Ubuntu and other GNOME-based Linux desktops it comes in three varieties: vanilla, Bloody, or Dracula.
  • Open-Source Software Arc Theme - A flat theme with transparent elements.
  • Open-Source Software EvoPop Theme - EvoPop is a modern desktop theme suite build for the Solus Project. Its design is mostly flat with a minimal use of shadows for depth.
  • Open-Source Software Flatabulous - This is a Flat theme for Ubuntu and other Gnome based Linux Systems.
  • Open-Source Software Flatabulous Arc Theme - A flat and blue GTK theme that also comes in darker versions.
  • Open-Source Software Material Ocean Theme - A material design theme with oceanic colors(GTK, QT).
  • Open-Source Software Numix Theme - A flat and colorful GTK-Theme.

Desktop Widgets and Theme Utilities

  • Open-Source Software Conky - Conky is a free, light-weight system monitor for X, that displays any kind of information on your desktop.
  • Gnome Extensions - Extensions for the Gnome Desktop Environment.
  • Gnome Look - A website that hosts a Large amounts of community created icons, shell themes, fonts, and many more assets that can be used to customize your Gnome desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software Hardcode Tray - This script fixes hardcoded tray icons in Linux by automatically detecting your default theme, the right icon size, the hard-coded applications, the right icons for each indicator and fix them.
  • Macbuntu - A transformation pack for making your desktop look like a macOS.
  • Open-Source Software OCS store - Desktop app of openDesktop.org, which is one of the largest communities where developers and artists share applications, themes and other content.
  • Open-Source Software Oomox theme generator - A Graphical application for generating different color variations of a Numix-based and Flat-Plat themes (GTK2, GTK3), Gnome-Colors and Archdroid icons.
  • Open-Source Software Polybar - Fast and easy-to-use status bar.
  • Open-Source Software Lemonbar - Super fast, lightweight, and mnml status bar for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Wpgtk - A universal theming software for all themes defined in text files, compatible with all terminals, with default themes for GTK2, GTK+, openbox and Tint2 that uses pywal as it's core for colorscheme generation.

Desktop Icon Packs

  • Open-Source Software La Capitaine Icon Theme - A macOS and Material design inspired icon theme designed to fit into most desktop environments.
  • Open-Source Software Moka Icon Theme - Moka was created with simplicity in mind. With the use simple geometry & bright colours.
  • Open-Source Software Numix Icon Theme - A flat icon theme that comes in two varieties, Numix Main, and Numix circle.
  • Open-Source Software Papirus Icon Theme - SVG icon theme for Linux systems, based on Paper with a few extras like (hardcode-tray support, kde-color-scheme support, libreoffice icon theme, filezilla theme, smplayer themes, ...) and other modifications. The theme is available for GTK and KDE.

Development

Android

  • Open-Source Software Anbox - Run Android applications on any GNU/Linux operating system.
  • Open-Source Software Android studio - The Official IDE for Android: Android Studio provides the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device.

C++

  • Open-Source Software Code::Blocks - Code::Blocks is a free C/C++ and Fortran IDE built to meet the most demanding needs of its users. It is designed to be very extensible and fully configurable.
  • Open-Source Software CodeLite - A Free, open source, cross platform C/C++, PHP and Node.js IDE.
  • Non Free CLion - A cross-platform and powerful IDE for C/C++.
  • Open-Source Software QT Creator - Fully-stocked cross-platform integrated development environment for easy creation of connected devices, UIs and applications.

Database

  • Open-Source Software Cassandra - Apache Cassandra database is the right choice when you need scalability and high availability without compromising performance. Linear scalability and proven fault-tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
  • Open-Source Software CouchDB - Seamless multi-master sync, that scales from Big Data to Mobile, with an Intuitive HTTP/JSON API and designed for Reliability.
  • DataGrip - DataGrip is a cross-platform IDE that is aimed at DBAs and developers working with SQL databases. It has built-in drivers that support DB2, Derby, H2, HSQLDB, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, Sqlite and Sybase.
  • Open-Source Software DBeaver - A universal database client supporting multiple platforms and databases.
  • Open-Source Software Kexi - Kexi is an open source visual database applications creator, a long-awaited competitor for programs like MS Access or Filemaker.
  • Open-Source Software MariaDB - One of the most popular database servers. Made by the original developers of MySQL.
  • Open-Source Software MongoDB - MongoDB is a free and open-source cross-platform document-oriented database program, uses JSON-like documents with schemas.
  • Open-Source Software MyCLI - MyCLI is a command line interface for MySQL, MariaDB, and Percona with auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
  • Open-Source Software MySQL - MySQL is the world's leading open source database thanks to its proven performance, reliability and ease-of-use. It is used by high profile web properties including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Yahoo! and many more.
  • Open-Source Software MySQL Workbench - MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. MySQL Workbench provides data modeling, SQL development, and comprehensive administration tools for server configuration, user administration, backup, and much more.
  • Open-Source Software OmniDB - Browser-based tool that visually create, manage, and view databases.
  • Non Free OracleDB - Object-relational database management system produced and marketed by Oracle Corporation, one of the most trusted and widely-used relational database engines.
  • Open-Source Software Percona MongoDB - Percona Server for MongoDB provides all features and benefits of MongoDB Community Server.
  • Open-Source Software Percona Monitoring - Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) is a free and open-source platform for managing and monitoring MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB performance. You can run PMM in your own environment for maximum security and reliability. It provides thorough time-based analysis for MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB servers to ensure that your data works as efficiently as possible.
  • Open-Source Software Percona MySQL - Percona Server for MySQL is a free, fully compatible, enhanced, open source drop-in replacement for MySQL that provides superior performance, scalability and instrumentation.
  • Open-Source Software Percona XtraDB Cluster - Percona XtraDB Cluster is an active/active high availability and high scalability open source solution for MySQL clustering. It integrates Percona Server and Percona XtraBackup with the Codership Galera library of MySQL high availability solutions in a single package that enables you to create a cost-effective MySQL high availability cluster.
  • Open-Source Software pgcli - Pgcli is a command line interface for Postgres with auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
  • Open-Source Software PostgreSQL - PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system with more than 15 year development. PostgreSQL is not controlled by any corporation or other private entity and the source code is available free of charge.
  • Open-Source Software Sqlite - SQLite is an in-process library that implements a self-contained, serverless, zero-configuration, transactional SQL database engine.
  • Open-Source Software Sqlite Browser - Visually create, manage, and view sqlite database files.

Golang

  • GoLand - GoLand is the codename for a new commercial IDE by JetBrains aimed at providing an ergonomic environment for Go development.
  • Open-Source Software LiteIDE X - LiteIDE is a simple, open source, cross-platform Go IDE.

Java

  • Open-Source Software BlueJ - A free Java Development Environment designed for beginners, used by millions worldwide.
  • Eclipse - Eclipse is famous for our Java Integrated Development Environment (IDE), but can also download packages to support C/C++ IDE and PHP IDE.
  • Open-Source Software IntelliJ IDEA - Powerful IDE for JAVA. The Community version is open sourced.

Javascript

  • Webstorm - Powerful IDE for modern JavaScript development, made by JetBrains.

Microcomputer and Embedded Devices

  • Open-Source Software Arduino IDE - The open-source Arduino Software (IDE) makes it easy to write code and upload it to the board.
  • Open-Source Software Fritzing - Fritzing is an open-source hardware initiative that makes electronics accessible as a creative material for anyone.
  • Open-Source Software Sloeber IDE - Sloeber IDE. The Arduino IDE for Eclipse.

Multiple Languages Support

  • Open-Source Software Aptana - Aptana Studio harnesses the flexibility of Eclipse and focuses it into a powerful web development engine.
  • Open-Source Software KDevelop - It is a free, open source IDE, feature-full, plugin extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages.
  • Open-Source Software MonoDevelop - Cross platform IDE for C#, F# and more.
  • Open-Source Software Netbeans - NetBeans IDE lets you quickly and easily develop Java desktop, mobile, and web applications, as well as HTML5 applications with HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

PHP

  • PHPStorm - Lightning-smart and powerful PHP IDE from Jetbrain.

Python

  • Open-Source Software PyCharm - Powerful IDE for Python.

Shell

  • Open-Source Software Fish - A smart and user-friendly command-line shell.
  • Open-Source Software Fisher - A plugin manager for fish shell.
  • Open-Source Software Ipython - Powerful Python shell.
  • Open-Source Software Oh-my-fish - Provides various packages and themes to extend the functionality of your fish shell.
  • Open-Source Software Oh-my-zsh - A delightful community-driven framework for managing your zsh configuration.
  • Open-Source Software Shellcheck - ShellCheck, a static analysis tool for shell scripts.
  • Open-Source Software Zsh - A powerful command line shell.

Supporting Tools

  • Open-Source Software Cscope - Cscope is a developer's tool for browsing source code. Although cmd-line application, it is nativelly integrated with Vim editor. It allows searching code for symbols, definitions, functions (called/calling), regex, files.
  • Open-Source Software Devilbox - The devilbox is a modern and highly customisable dockerized PHP stack supporting full LAMP and MEAN and running on all major platforms. The main goal is to easily switch and combine any version required for local development.
  • Open-Source Software Diffuse - Diffuse is a graphical tool for comparing and merging text files. It can retrieve files for comparison from Bazaar, CVS, Darcs, Git, Mercurial, Monotone, RCS, Subversion, and SVK repositories.
  • Open-Source Software Fossil - Self-contained, distributed software configuration management system with integrated bug-tracking, wiki, technotes and web interface.
  • Open-Source Software Gaphor - A simple and fast software and systems modeling tool.
  • Nonfree Genymotion - Genymotion is a fast third-party emulator that can be used instead of the default Android emulator.
  • Open-Source Software Giggle - Giggle is a graphical frontend for the git content tracker.
  • Open-Source Software Gisto - Gisto is a code snippet manager that runs on GitHub Gists and adds additional features such as searching, tagging and sharing gists while including a rich code editor.
  • Open-Source Software Git - Git is a free and open source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.
  • Open-Source Software GitCola - Git Cola is a sleek and powerful graphical Git client. Written in Python and GPL-licensed.
  • Open-Source Software Gitg - gitg is the GNOME GUI client to view git repositories.
  • GitKraken - The downright luxurious Git GUI client for Windows, Mac & Linux.
  • Open-Source Software GitLab - GitLab is a web-based Git repository manager with wiki and issue tracking features.
  • Open-Source Software Gitolite - Gitolite allows you to setup git hosting on a central server, with fine-grained access control and many more powerful features.
  • Open-Source Software Heaptrack - a heap memory profiler for Linux
  • Open-Source Software hors - instant coding answers via the command line
  • Insomnia - A simple, beautiful, and free REST API client.
  • Open-Source Software Jupyter Notebook - An open source program that provides interactive data and scientific computing information across over 40 programming languages.
  • Open-Source Software Meld - Meld is a visual diff and merge tool that helps you compare files, directories, and version controlled projects.
  • Mockingbot - Mockingbot is an easy-to-use prototyping tool.
  • Open-Source Software Nemiver - Nemiver is a project to write a standalone graphical debugger that integrates well in the GNOME desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software Pencil - An open-source GUI prototyping tool that's available for ALL platforms.
  • Open-Source Software Pick - Simple color picker.
  • Postman - Postman, allows a user to develop and test APIs quickly.
  • Open-Source Software Rabbit VCS - RabbitVCS is a set of graphical tools written to provide simple and straightforward access to the version control systems you use.
  • Nonfree SmartGit - SmartGit is a Git client with support for GitHub Pull Requests+Comments and SVN.
  • Open-Source Software Sourcetrail - Sourcetrail is a free and open-source cross-platform source explorer that helps you get productive on unfamiliar source code.
  • Non Free StarUML - A sophisticated software modeler.
  • Open-Source Software Uncrustify - Source Code Beautifier for C/C++, C#, ObjectiveC, D, Java, Pawn and VALA. See UniversalIndentGUI below.
  • Open-Source Software UniversalIndentGUI - UniversalIndentGUI offers a live preview for setting the parameters of nearly any indenter.
  • Open-Source Software Valgrind - Valgrind is a GPL'd system for debugging and profiling Linux programs.
  • Nonfree Vershd - Vershd is the free for personal use effortless Git GUI for Windows, Mac, & Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Wdiff - The GNU wdiff program is a front end to diff for comparing files on a word per word basis. It collects the diff output and uses it to produce a nicer display of word differences between the original files.
  • Open-Source Software Wireshark - Wireshark is the world's foremost network protocol analyzer. It lets you see what's happening on your network at a microscopic level. It is the de facto (and often de jure) standard across many industries and educational institutions.
  • Open-Source Software Zeal - Zeal is an offline documentation browser for software developers.

E-Book Utilities

  • Open-Source Software Bookworm - A simple, focused eBook reader.
  • Open-Source Software Buka - A program for EBook Management.
  • Open-Source Software Calibre - Incredibly ugly but powerful software for ebook management and conversion.
  • Open-Source Software Calibre-web - Calibre Web is a web app providing a clean interface for browsing, reading and downloading eBooks using an existing Calibre database.
  • Open-Source Software Easy Ebook Viewer - Modern GTK Python Ebook Reader app to easily read epub files.
  • Open-Source Software Evince - Evince is a document viewer for multiple document formats. The goal of evince is to replace the multiple document viewers that exist on the GNOME Desktop with a single simple application.
  • Open-Source Software FBReader - One of the most popular eReader apps.
  • Foxit - Foxit Reader 8.0—Award-winning PDF Reader.
  • Open-Source Software Gnome Books - GNOME Books is application for listing, searching and reading eBooks.
  • Open-Source Software K2pdfopt - K2pdfopt optimizes PDF/DJVU files for mobile e-readers (e.g. the Kindle) and smartphones.
  • Open-Source Software llpp - A lightweight, fast, customizable and featureful PDF, EPUB, XPS and CBZ viewer with vi-like keybindings based on MuPDF.
  • Lucidor - Lucidor is a computer program for reading and handling e-books. Lucidor supports e-books in the EPUB file format, and catalogs in the OPDS format.
  • MasterPDF editor - Master PDF Editor a convenient and smart PDF editor for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Mcomix - GTK+ comic book viewer.
  • Open-Source Software MuPDF - a lightweight PDF and XPS viewer.
  • Open-Source Software Okular - Okular is a universal document viewer based developed by KDE. Okular works on multiple platforms, including but not limited to Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, BSD, etc.
  • Open-Source Software PDFsam - A desktop application to split, extract pages, rotate, mix and merge PDF files.
  • PDF Studio - An easy to use, full-featured PDF editing software that is a reliable alternative to Adobe Acrobat and provides all PDF functions needed at a fraction of the cost. PDF Studio maintains full compatibility with the PDF Standard.
  • Open-Source Software Polar - Polar is a personal knowledge repository for PDF and web content supporting incremental reading and document annotation.
  • Open-Source Software qpdf - qpdfview is a tabbed document viewer.
  • Open-Source Software Sigil - Sigil is a multi-platform EPUB ebook editor.
  • Open-Source Software Zathura - Zathura is a highly customizable and functional document viewer.

Editors

  • Open-Source Software Atom - Hackable text editor for the 21st century.
  • Open-Source Software Bluefish - Bluefish is a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web developers, with many options to write websites, scripts and programming code.
  • Open-Source Software Brackets - A modern text editor that understands web design.
  • Open-Source Software Emacs - An extensible, customizable, free/libre text editor — and more.
  • Open-Source Software Geany - Geany is a text editor using the GTK+ toolkit with basic features of an integrated development environment. It was developed to provide a small and fast IDE, which has only a few dependencies from other packages.
  • Open-Source Software Gedit -gedit is the GNOME text editor. While aiming at simplicity and ease of use, gedit is a powerful general purpose text editor.
  • Open-Source Software Gnome Builder - Powerful IDE for modern C / C++ / Bash / JavaScript development, made by Gnome Team. One of the best IDE for C/C++ development (Cmake integrated).
  • Open-Source Software Kakoune - Kakoune code editor - Vim inspired. Faster as in less keystrokes. Multiple selections. Orthogonal design. Has a strong focus on interactivity.
  • Open-Source Software Kate - Kate is a multi-document editor part of KDE since release 2.2.
  • Open-Source Software Komodo Edit - Free and open source multilanguage development environment.
  • Open-Source Software Lighttable - The next generation code editor! Support live coding.
  • Open-Source Software Micro - Micro is a terminal-based text editor that aims to be easy to use and intuitive, while also taking advantage of the full capabilities of modern terminals.
  • Open-Source Software Nano - GNU Nano is a text editor which aims to introduce a simple interface and intuitive command options to console based text editing.
  • Open-Source Software Neovim - Neovim is a fork of Vim aiming to improve user experience, plugins, and GUIs.
  • Open-Source Software Spacemacs - A community-driven Emacs distribution.
  • Open-Source Software SpaceVim - A community-driven modular vim distribution.
  • Sublime - A very capable text editor with advanced search capabilities, and many powerful plugins to improve its functionality.
  • Open-Source Software Textadept - Minimalist text editor for programmers. Textadept is extensible with Lua programming language.
  • Open-Source Software Vim -Vim is an advanced text editor that seeks to provide the power of the de-facto Unix editor 'Vi', with a more complete feature set. It's useful whether you're already using vi or using a different editor.
  • Open-Source Software VSCode - Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows, OS X and Linux. It comes with built-in support for JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js and has a rich ecosystem of extensions for other languages (C++, C#, Python, PHP, Golang) and runtimes.
  • Open-Source Software VSCodium - Binary releases of VS Code without MS branding/telemetry/licensing.

Education

  • Open-Source Software Anki - Powerful, intelligent flash cards which makes remembering things easy.
  • Open-Source Software Artha - Artha is a free cross-platform English thesaurus that works completely off-line and is based on WordNet.
  • Open-Source Software BibleTime - BibleTime is a Bible study application based on the Sword library and Qt toolkit.
  • Open-Source Software Celestia - The free space simulation that lets you explore our universe in three dimensions.
  • Open-Source Software Chemtool - Chemtool is a small program for drawing chemical structures on Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Epoptes - An open source computer lab management and monitoring tool.
  • Open-Source Software GAP - A computer algebra system for computational discrete algebra with particular emphasis on computational group theory.
  • Open-Source Software Gcompris - GCompris is a high quality educational software suite comprising of numerous activities for children aged 2 to 10.
  • Open-Source Software Geogebra - The graphing calculator for functions, geometry, algebra, calculus, statistics and 3D mathematics.
  • Open-Source Software Gnome-dictionary - A powerful dictionary for GNOME.
  • Open-Source Software GNU Octave - GNU Octave is a scientific programming language, primarily intended for numerical computations, that is mostly compatible with MATLAB.
  • Open-Source Software GNU Typist - ncurses-based free-software typing instructor.
  • Open-Source Software GNUKhata - Open source accounting software.
  • Google Earth - Google Earth is a virtual globe, map and geographical information program.
  • Open-Source Software GPeriodic - GPeriodic is a periodic table application for Linux.
  • KDE Edu Suite - Free Educational Software based on the KDE technologies.
  • Open-Source Software Klavaro - A touch typing tutor very flexible, supporting customizable keyboard layouts. You can edit and save new or unknown keyboard layouts, as the basic course was designed to not depend on specific ones. Also, there are some charts about the learning process.
  • Open-Source Software Ktouch - KTouch is a program to learn and practice touch typing.
  • Nonfree MAPLE - Maple is math software that combines the world's most powerful math engine with an interface that makes it extremely easy to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems.
  • Nonfree MapTiler - MapTiler generates zoomable raster maps from images in user-defined coordinate system.
  • Open-Source Software Marble - Marble is a virtual globe and world atlas — your swiss army knife for maps.
  • Nonfree MATLAB - The MATLAB platform is optimized for solving engineering and scientific problems. MATLAB helps you take your ideas beyond the desktop. You can run your analyses on larger data sets and scale up to clusters and clouds.
  • Open-Source Software Maxima - Maxima is a system for the manipulation of symbolic and numerical expressions, including differentiation, integration, Taylor series, Laplace transforms, ordinary differential equations, systems of linear equations, and much more.
  • Mendeley - Mendeley is a program for managing and sharing research papers, finding research data and collaborating online.
  • Open-Source Software Moodle - Course management system for online learning.
  • Open-Source Software OpenEuclid - OpenEuclide is a 2D geometry software: figures are defined dynamically by describing formal geometrical constraints.
  • Open-Source Software OpenMapTiles - OpenMapTiles is a set of open-source tools for self-hosting of OpenStreetMaps in more than 50 languages. It provides both raster as well as vector tiles, WMS, WMTS, support for JavaScript viewers and mobile SDK.
  • Open-Source Software OpenSIS - School Management Software that Increases Student Achievements & Teacher Performances.
  • Open-Source Software PARI/GP - A computer algebra system for fast computations in number theory.
  • Open-Source Software SageMath - A mathematical software with features covering many aspects of mathematics, including algebra, combinatorics, numerical mathematics, number theory, and calculus.
  • Open-Source Software Scipy - SciPy is a Python-based ecosystem of open-source software for mathematics, science, and engineering.
  • Open-Source Software Scratch - With Scratch, you can program your own interactive stories, games, and animations — and share your creations with others in the online community.
  • Open-Source Software Stellarium - Stellarium is a free open source planetarium for your computer.
  • Open-Source Software Sugar Desktop Environment - Sugar is a learning platform that reinvents how computers are used for education. Collaboration, reflection, and discovery are integrated directly into the user interface.
  • Open-Source Software UGENE - UGENE is free open-source cross-platform integrated GUI-based bioinformatics software.
  • Open-Source Software Veyon - Veyon is a computer management software for classrooms, it allows a teacher to control student computers and guide students over a computer network.

Email

  • Open-Source Software aerc - aerc is an efficient, extensible email client that runs in the terminal. It features special support for git email workflows, reviewing patches, and processing HTML emails in a terminal-based browser.
  • Open-Source Software Claws - Claws is an email client and news reader, featuring sophisticated interface, easy configuration, intuitive operation, abundant features and plugins, robustness and stability.
  • Open-Source Software ElectronMail - ElectronMail is an Electron-based unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail and Tutanota end-to-end encrypted email providers.
  • Open-Source Software Evolution - Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality.
  • Open-Source Software Geary - Geary is an email application built for GNOME 3. It allows you to read and send email with a simple, modern interface.
  • Nonfree Hiri - Hiri is a business focused desktop e-mail client for sending and receiving e-mails, managing calendars, contacts, and tasks.
  • Open-Source Software KMail - KMail is the email component of Kontact, the integrated personal information manager from KDE.
  • Open-Source Software Mailnag - Mailnag is a daemon program that checks POP3 and IMAP servers for new mail.
  • Mailspring - A beautiful, fast and maintained fork of Nylas Mail (dead) by one of the original authors.
  • Open-Source Software Sylpheed - Lightweight and user-friendly e-mail client.
  • Open-Source Software Thunderbird - Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize and it’s loaded with great features.
  • Open-Source Software Trojita - A super fast desktop email client for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Vmail - Vim-like Gmail client.
  • Open-Source Software Wmail - Gmail & Google Inbox unofficial desktop client for linux.

File Manager

  • Open-Source Software 7Zip - A very capable program that can unzip nearly any file archiving format.
  • Open-Source Software Caja - Is the default file manager for the MATE desktop environment, it is very fast and simple to use.
  • Open-Source Software Dolphin - Dolphin is the default file manager of the KDE desktop environment featuring usability as well as functionality.
  • Open-Source Software Double Commander - Double Commander is a cross platform open source file manager with two panels side by side. It is inspired by Total Commander and features some new ideas.
  • Open-Source Software Krusader - Krusader is an advanced twin panel (commander style) file manager for KDE and other desktops in the *nix world, similar to Midnight or Total Commander.
  • Open-Source Software Midnight Commander - A feature rich full-screen file manager that allows you to copy, move and delete files and whole directory trees.
  • Open-Source Software Nautilus - Nautilus (Files) is a file manager designed to fit the Gnome desktop design and behaviour, giving the user a simple way to navigate and manage its files.
  • Open-Source Software Nemo - Nemo is the file manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software nnn - A very lightweight and fast terminal file browser with excellent desktop integration.
  • Open-Source Software QDirStat - Qt-based directory statistics - KDirStat without any KDE, from the original KDirStat author.
  • Open-Source Software Ranger - Ranger is a console file manager with VI key bindings.
  • Open-Source Software SpaceFM - Multi-panel tabbed file and desktop manager with built-in VFS, udev- or HAL-based device manager, customisable menu system and bash-GTK integration.
  • Open-Source Software Vifm - Vifm is an ncurses based file manager with VI like keybindings, which also borrows some useful ideas from mutt.

Games

RTS

  • Open-Source Software 0 AD - Age of Empires like RTS game of ancient warfare.
  • Open-Source Software Nethack - Open-source rogue-like with ASCII graphics.
  • Open-Source Software TripleA - Open source grand strategy game with "Axis and Allies" game rules.
  • Open-Source Software Warzone 2100 - Open-source real-time strategy game that takes place after a nuclear war.
  • Open-Source Software Widelands - Widelands is a open source RTS game with singleplayer campaigns and a multiplayer mode inspired by Settlers II.

Turn Based Strategy

  • Open-Source Software Battle for Wesnoth - The Battle for Wesnoth is an open source, turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme. It features both singleplayer and online/hotseat multiplayer combat.
  • Open-Source Software FreeCiv - Freeciv is a Free and Open Source empire-building strategy game inspired by the history of human civilization.
  • HedgeWars - 2D game where teams compete in the style of the popular Worms games.
  • Tanks of Freedom - Pixel-art military strategy implemented in Godot game engine.

City Building Simulation

  • Dwarf Fortress - A famously complex simulation of a High Fantasy Dwarf Fortress, fight goblins, and slay massive legendary beasts. Strike the earth!
  • Open-Source Software OpenTTD - An open-source clone of Transport Tycoon Plus with major improvements.
  • Open-Source Software Simutrans - Simutrans is a freeware and open-source transportation simulator.
  • Open-Source Software Unknown Horizons - A 2D realtime strategy simulation with an emphasis on economy and city building. Multiplayer currently broken.

FPS

  • Open-Source Software ChaosEsqueAnthology Disc 1 ChaosEsqueAnthology Disc 2 - A modification of Xonotic which included extended weapons, maps, vehicles, buildable buildings, mounted weapons, spell casting, monsters, player characters, textures, and game mode (such as colorwar (think liquidwar)).
  • Open-Source Software Freedoom - Free version of the original Doom games, with newly created free-licensed assets.
  • Open-Source Software OpenArena - Free and open-source clone of Quake III Arena, based on the realeased source code, with newly created assets.
  • Open-Source Software Red Eclipse - Red Eclipse is a fun-filled new take on the first person arena shooter, which lends itself toward a balanced gameplay, with a general theme of agility in a variety of environments.
  • Urban Terror - A "Hollywood" tactical shooter - realism based, but the motto is "fun over realism".
  • Open-Source Software Xonotic - Arena shooter inspired by Unreal Tournament and Quake.
  • Open-Source Software Zandronum - Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online.
  • Open-Source Software Zdoom - ZDoom is a source port for the modern era, supporting current hardware and operating systems and sporting a vast array of user options.

RPG

  • Open-Source Software FLARE - Singleplayer Diablo clone with beautiful original graphics.
  • Open-Source Software FreedroidRPG - Sci-fi 2D top-down RPG inspired by Diablo games.
  • Ryzom - Free and open-source 3D MMORPG with unique features and deep lore. The official servers allow free accounts as well as paid subscriptions with extra features.
  • Open-Source Software Tales of Maj'Eyal - Tales of Maj’Eyal (ToME) is a free, open source roguelike RPG, featuring tactical turn-based combat and advanced character building.
  • Open-Source Software Zelda Classic - A tribute to Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda with additional quests, items and challenges.
  • Open-Source Software Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX - A direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on the SNES, using the same graphics and game mechanisms.

Command Line

  • Open-Source Software 2048 - Play the famous 2048 in commandline.
  • Open-Source Software Backgammon - Play Backgammon in commandline.
  • Open-Source Software Bastet - Play Tetris in commandline.
  • Open-Source Software Greed - Tron game in the linux command line.
  • Open-Source Software Ninvaders - Play Space Invaders on the command line.
  • Open-Source Software nSnake - Play the classic Nokia snake game on the command line.
  • Open-Source Software Pacman4console - Play Pacman game in console.
  • Open-Source Software Tron - Play the best action game, Tron in the command line.

Miscellaneous

  • Open-Source Software AstroMenace - Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities.
  • Open-Source Software Cockatrice - Cockatrice is an open-source multiplatform supported program for playing tabletop card games over a network.
  • Open-Source Software C-Dogs SDL - Classic overhead run-and-gun game in beautiful pixel-art.
  • Open-Source Software FlightGear - Professional quality 3D flight simulator.
  • Open-Source Software Galois - Galois is a Falling Blocks type game that isn't limited to the standard tetrominoes that most games in it's genre are limited to.
  • Open-Source Software GBrainy - Gbrainy is a brain teaser game with logic puzzles and memory trainers.
  • Nonfree Minecraft - Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
  • Open-Source Software Nonfree Mcpelauncher - Unoffical Open-source launcher for Minecraft: Bedrock edition
  • Open-Source Software Minetest - Open-source Minecraft written in C++ (uses less resources) and includes modding API.
  • Open-Source Software Mudlet - A cross-platform, open source, and super fast MUD (text-only MMORPGs) client with scripting in Lua.
  • Open-Source Software Neverball - Addictive ball-rolling game with many levels, avatars and an ability to record replays.
  • OhMyGiraffe - A delightful game of survival. A game about a giraffe eating fruit while being chased by lions.
  • Open-Source Software Pingus - 2D puzzle game that clones the popular Lemmings. Your goal is to guide a group of penguins safely across the game map.
  • Open-Source Software Snake Game - Cross-platform Classic Snake Game based on Node.js.
  • Open-Source Software SuperTux - Clone of the popular sidescrolling Super Mario games.
  • Open-Source Software SuperTuxKart - SuperTuxKart is a 3D open-source arcade racer with a variety characters, tracks, and modes to play.
  • Open-Source Software XMoto - 2D motocross physics-based game requiring a lot of skill to master, with a built-in replay-recording and sharing system.

Engine Re-creations (require the actual game)

  • Open-Source Software Freeablo - A free recreation of the original Diablo game engine that runs natively on Linux. Requires the original game assets.
  • Open-Source Software NXEngine - A source port of Cave Story that runs natively on Linux, source needs to be built.
  • Open-Source Software openage - Free (as in freedom) open source clone of the Age of Empires II engine, source needs to be built.
  • Open-Source Software OpenMW - A recreation of the Morrowind engine, expanding upon the original. It can be used to play legitimate copies of original game.
  • Open-Source Software OpenRA - Classic strategy games, rebuilt for the modern era. Open source.
  • Open-Source Software OpenRCT2 - A recreation of the Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 engine. Requires the original games assests.

Gaming Applications

  • Open-Source Software itch - The itch.io app. All of your downloads are kept in a single place and are automatically updated. Plenty of free games.
  • Open-Source Software Lutris - Lutris is an open gaming platform for Linux. It helps you install and manage your games in a unified interface.
  • Open-Source Software PlayOnLinux - A front-end for Wine.
  • Open-Source Software RetroArch - A front-end for a lot of game emulators.
  • Steam - Gaming store, which opens the gates to many games.
  • Open-Source Software Wine - Wine ("Wine Is Not an Emulator") is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on Linux, quality depends from game to game.

Machine Emulators

  • Open-Source Software Dolphin Emulator - Dolphin is a GameCube / Wii emulator, allowing you to play games for these two platforms on PC with improvements.
  • Open-Source Software Fuse - Fuse (the Free Unix Spectrum Emulator) is a ZX Spectrum emulator for Unix.
  • Open-Source Software GNOME Video Arcade - GNOME Video Arcade is a simple Mame frontend for any freedesktop.org compliant desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software Higan - Higan is a multi-system emulator that supports emulating a huge number of different systems including: NES, SNES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Gameboy Advance, NEC PC Engine, Sega Master System, and more. Here is a guide to install it on Linux Higan Installation.
  • Open-Source Software MAME - MAME is an Arcade Cabinet emulator that strives for accuracy, and can play a huge number of different arcade games.
  • Open-Source Software nestopia - nestopia is a Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicon emulator.
  • Open-Source Software qmc2 - QMC2 is the successor to QMamecat, it is a gui for MAME and a ROM manager.
  • Open-Source Software Snes9x - Is a multiplatform Super Nintendo Entertainment System emulator that has gone through many incarnations, but is still being actively developed.
  • Open-Source Software Stella - is an Atari 2600 Emulator that is multiplatform.
  • Open-Source Software Visual Boy Advance-M - A Gameboy and Gameboy Advance Emulator that is still undergoing active development and can even emulate a system link between two gameboys.
  • Open-Source Software ZSNES - A capable and commonly used Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom emulator, many consider it the gold standard in SNES/Super Famicom emulation.

Graphics

Graphic Creation

  • Open-Source Software Aseprite - Animated sprite editor & pixel art tool.
  • Open-Source Software Blender - a free and open source complete 3D creation pipeline for artists and small teams.
  • Open-Source Software Cinepaint - Open source deep paint software.
  • Open-Source Software Gifcurry - Your open source video to GIF maker built with Haskell.
  • Gravit - Gravit Designer is a full featured free vector design app right at your fingertip.
  • Heron Animation - A free stop animation making program.
  • Open-Source Software Inkscape - A powerful, free design tool for you , whether you are an illustrator, designer, web designer or just someone who needs to create some vector imagery.
  • Open-Source Software Ipe - Ipe is a LaTeX powered drawing editor for creating figures and presentations in PDF format.
  • Open-Source Software Karbon - An open source vector drawing program.
  • Open-Source Software Knotter - A Program designed solely to help design and create Celtic Knots.
  • Open-Source Software Krita - Open Source Software for Concept Artists, Digital Painters, and Illustrators.
  • Open-Source Software Mypaint - Mypaint is a paint program for use with graphics tablets.
  • Open-Source Software Open DVD Producer - A modern, open source cross platform software to produce DVD images.
  • Open-Source Software Pinta - Pinta is a free, open source program for drawing and image editing.
  • Open-Source Software StopMotion - Linux Stopmotion is a Free Open Source application to create stop-motion animations. It helps you capture and edit the frames of your animation and export them as a single file.
  • Open-Source Software Synfig Studio - Open-source 2D animation software.
  • Open-Source Software Scan Tailor - Scan Tailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. For a tutorial on how to use it, consult its User Guide.
  • Open-Source Software Sweet Home 3D - House interior and exterior designer with 3D preview, free model database, virtual visits and useful repository of plugins.
  • Vectr - Vectr is a free graphics software used to create vector graphics easily and intuitively. It's a simple yet powerful web and desktop cross-platform tool to bring your designs into reality.
  • Open-Source Software Xara Extreme - Xara Xtreme for Linux is a powerful, general purpose graphics program for Unix platforms including Linux, FreeBSD.
  • yEd Graph Editor - yEd is a powerful desktop application that can be used to quickly and effectively generate high-quality diagrams. Create diagrams manually, or import your external data for analysis. Our automatic layout algorithms arrange even large data sets with just the press of a button.

Image Editor

  • Nonfree Aftershot - A powerful alternative to Adobe Photoshop.
  • Open-Source Software Darktable - Darktable is an open source photography workflow application and RAW developer.
  • Open-Source Software GIMP - GIMP is a freely distributed program for such tasks as photo retouching, image composition and image authoring.
  • Open-Source Software GraphicsMagick - GraphicsMagick is the swiss army knife of image processing.
  • Open-Source Software Hugin - an easy to use cross-platform panoramic imaging toolchain based on Panorama Tools.
  • Open-Source Software ImageMagik - ImageMagick is a suite of command-line utilities for modifying and working with images.
  • Open-Source Software imgp - Blazing fast terminal image resizer and rotator.
  • Open-Source Software Luminance HDR - Luminance HDR is an open source graphical user interface application that aims to provide a workflow for HDR imaging.
  • Open-Source Software Photivo - Photivo is a free and open source (GPL3) photo processor, handles your RAW and bitmap files (TIFF, JPEG, BMP, PNG and many more) in a non-destructive 16 bit processing pipe with gimp workflow integration and batch mode. It is intended to be used in a workflow together with digiKam/F-Spot/Shotwell and Gimp.
  • Open-Source Software Piskel - Browser-based editor for animated sprites and pixel art. Available as offline application.
  • Open-Source Software Pixelitor - Pixelitor is a free and open source image editing software that supports layers, layer masks, text layers, filters, multiple undo etc.
  • Open-Source Software RawTherapee - A good looking but lesser known photo editing app.

Image Management

  • Open-Source Software Digikam - DigiKam is an advanced digital photo management application for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software ExifCleaner - Remove image metadata with drag and drop. Supports multi-core batch processing.
  • Open-Source Software Feh - lightweight and fast image viewer.
  • Open-Source Software Fotoxx - Fotoxx is a free open source Linux program for image editing and collection management.
  • Open-Source Software geeqie - image viewer / photo collection browser. Successor of GQview.
  • Open-Source Software gThumb - gThumb is an image viewer and browser (it also includes an importer tool for transferring photos from cameras).
  • Open-Source Software gwenview - Simple yet powerful image viewer and management for KDE desktops.
  • Open-Source Software Imagine - An open source image optimizer that can shrink the size of images with a minimal loss of quality.
  • Open-Source Software nomacs - nomacs is an image viewer that is able to view nearly any image format, and has powerful renaming and sorting tools.
  • Open-Source Software Ojo - A fast and pretty image viewer.
  • Open-Source Software Phockup - Command line sorting tool to organize photos and videos from your camera in folders by year, month and day.
  • Open-Source Software Photonic - Phototonic is image viewer and organizer.
  • Open-Source Software quickviewer - very fast image/comic viewer by using OpenGL.
  • Open-Source Software Shotwell - Shotwell is a photo manager for GNOME 3.

Miscellaneous

  • Open-Source Software Handbrake - HandBrake is a tool for converting video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.
  • Open-Source Software Potrace - Potrace is a tool for tracing a bitmap, which means, transforming a bitmap into a smooth, scalable image.
  • Open-Source Software Radiance - Radiance - A Validated Lighting Simulation Tool.
  • Open-Source Software Ramme - Unofficial Instagram desktop application.
  • Open-Source Software Rapid Photo Downloader - Rapid Photo Downloader makes it easy to import photos from a camera or smartphone.

PSD, Sketch Inspection

  • Nonfree Avocode - Avocode - Share and inspect Photoshop and Sketch designs in a heart beat.

Screen Recorder

  • Open-Source Software asciinema - Terminal session recorder.
  • Open-Source Software Green Recorder - A simple desktop recorder for Linux systems, supports recording audio and video on almost all Linux interfaces and Wayland display server on GNOME session.
  • Open-Source Software Kazam - An easy to use and very intuitive screen recording program that will capture the content of your screen and record a video file that can be played by any video player that supports VP8/WebM video format.
  • Open-Source Software Kooha - A simple screen recorder written with GTK. It allows you to record your screen and also audio from your microphone or desktop.
  • Open-Source Software menyoki - Screen{shot,cast} and perform ImageOps on the command line.
  • Open-Source Software OBS Studio - Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows, Mac or Linux. Share your gaming, art and entertainment with the world.
  • Open-Source Software Peek - Simple animated GIF screen recorder with an easy to use interface.
  • Open-Source Software RecApp - User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK. Using free GStreamer modules and not depend on FFmpeg.
  • Open-Source Software Silentcast - Silentcast can create MKV screencasts and also output to an animated GIF.
  • Open-Source Software SimpleScreenRecorder - SimpleScreenRecorder is a feature-rich screen recorder that supports X11 and OpenGL. It has a Qt-based graphical user interface.
  • Open-Source Software Vokoscreen - A free, multilingual and easy to use screencast recorder with audio for Linux. It has many features.

Screenshot

  • Open-Source Software Flameshot - Powerful yet simple to use screenshot software.
  • Open-Source Software Screencloud - ScreenCloud is an easy to use screenshot sharing tool consisting of a cross-platform client and a sharing website: http://screencloud.net/.
  • Open-Source Software Shutter - Shutter is a feature-rich screenshot program for Linux based operating systems such as Ubuntu.

Streaming

  • Open-Source Software ReadyMedia - Formerly known as MiniDLNA, ReadyMedia is a is a simple, lightweight media server software, with the aim of being fully compliant with DLNA/UPnP-AV clients. The MiniDNLA daemon serves media files (music, pictures, and video) to clients on a network such as smartphones, portable media players, televisions, other computers and some gaming systems.

Video editor

  • Open-Source Software Cinelerra-cv - Professional video editing and compositing environment.
  • Nonfree Davinci Resolve - Revolutionary tools for editing, color correction, audio post and now visual effects, all in a single application.
  • Open-Source Software Flowblade - A multitrack non-linear video editor for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Kdenlive - Kdenlive is a Non-Linear Video Editor, which is much more powerful than beginners’ (linear) editors.
  • Nonfree Lightworks - Professional non-linear video editing program with a free version available.
  • Open-Source Software Olive - Olive is a free non-linear video editor aiming to provide a fully-featured alternative to high-end professional video editing software.
  • Open-Source Software OpenShot - OpenShot is a free, simple-to-use, feature-rich video editor for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Pitivi - A free video editor with a beautiful and intuitive user interface, a clean codebase and a fantastic community.
  • Open-Source Software Shotcut - Shotcut is a free, open source, cross-platform video editor with support for hundreds of audio and video formats and codecs and a sleek, intuitive interface.
  • Open-Source Software Vidcutter - Cross-platform Qt5 based app for quick and easy video trimming/splitting and merging/joining for simple quick edits.

Internet

Browser

  • Open-Source Software Brave - Brave is a fast, good desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
  • Chrome - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.
  • Open-Source Software Chromium - Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.
  • Open-Source Software Firefox - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.
  • Open-Source Software IceCat - GNU version of Firefox built for privacy, using only free software and free of trademarks.
  • Open-Source Software Midori - A lightweight free browser that runs well on low spec systems.
  • Open-Source Software Min - A smarter, faster web browser.
  • Opera - Opera browser is everything you need to do more on the web.
  • Open-Source Software Falkon - Falkon aims to be a lightweight web browser available through all major platforms.
  • Open-Source Software QuteBrowser - A keyboard-driven, vim-like browser based on PyQt5.
  • Vivaldi - A new and rising browser with a lot of customizations.
  • Yandex - Fast and convenient browser.

Supportive Tool

  • Clipgrab - A friendly downloader for YouTube and other sites.
  • Open-Source Software Tor - Tor is free software and an open network that helps you defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy.
  • Open-Source Software youtube-dl - Command line video downloader from youtube.com and about other thousand video platforms. It's really awesome, at least for me.
  • Open-Source Software youtube-dlg - Youtube-dlg is a GUI for youtube-dl and allows for simple copy and paste from all youtube-dl compatible websites. It can auto-update youtube-dl as well as process a list of URL's in parallel.
  • Open-Source Software Zerotier - Zerotier is a program that creates a Virtual Network for only your devices with end to end encryption over the internet. By default Zerotier will manage your virtual network but you can switch to a self-managed network if you prefer.

Web Service Client

  • Open-Source Software Akregator - A KDE Feed Reader.
  • Open-Source Software Choqok - Choqok is a Qt5 client for Twitter, GNU Social, Friendica and Pump.IO.
  • Open-Source Software Corebird - Corebird is native gtk+ twitter desktop client.
  • Open-Source Software FeedReader - A modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts, combines all the advantages of web based services and modern desktop application.
  • Open-Source Software FeedTheMonkey - FeedTheMonkey is a desktop client for TinyTinyRSS.
  • Open-Source Software GnomeTwitch - Enjoy Twitch on your GNU/Linux desktop with this Twitch non-Adobe-flash client.
  • Open-Source Software Kaku - An opensource youtube music player for Ubuntu.
  • Open-Source Software Popcorntime - Watch torrent movies instantly.

Office

Accounting

  • Open-Source Software GnuCash - GnuCash is a free software accounting program that implements a double-entry bookkeeping system. It was initially aimed at developing capabilities similar to Intuit, Inc.'s Quicken application, but also has features for small business accounting.
  • Open-Source Software hledger - Easy-to-use command-line/curses/web plaintext accounting tool.
  • Open-Source Software HomeBank - HomeBank is a free software that will assist you to manage your personal accounting.
  • Open-Source Software KMyMoney - KMyMoney is the personal finance manager by KDE. Its operation is similar to Microsoft Money and Quicken.
  • Open-Source Software Skrooge - A personal finances manager, powered by KDE.

Office Suites

  • Open-Source Software Caligra Office - offers a comprehensive set of 8 applications which satisfies the office, graphics and management needs.
  • Open-Source Software LibreOffice - Arguably the most popular office suite for Linux, it is very heavily developed and widely known.
  • Open-Source Software OnlyOffice - An office suite that charges for a cloud version of itself, but is free for other uses.
  • WPS office - A popular office suite in China, but is fully translated and functions well in English.

LaTeX

  • Open-Source Software Gummi gtk2|gtk3 - Simple latex editor with templates, spell check, and wizards.
  • Open-Source Software GNOME LaTeX - GNOME LaTeX is a LaTeX editor for the GNOME desktop.
  • Open-Source Software LyX - Mature document editor that renders into LaTeX.
  • Open-Source Software TexLive - TeX Live is an easy way to get up and running with the TeX document production system.
  • Open-Source Software TeXmacs - Free scientific text editor, inspired by TeX and GNU Emacs. WYSIWYG editor and CAS-interface.
  • Open-Source Software Texmaker - Free cross-platform LaTeX editor.
  • Open-Source Software TeXstudio - TeXstudio's goal is to make writing LaTeX documents as easy and comfortable as possible.
  • Open-Source Software TeXworks - TeXworks is an environment for authoring TeX (LaTeX, ConTeXt, etc) documents, with a Unicode-based, TeX-aware editor, integrated PDF viewer, and a clean, simple interface accessible to casual and non-technical users.

Markdown

  • Open-Source Software Ghost Writer - A distraction-free Markdown editor for Windows and Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Remarkable - A capable markdown editor that uses a variant of GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM)
  • Open-Source Software Retext - A Simple but powerful editor for Markdown and reStructuredText.
  • Typora - A Minimal markdown editor.

Novel Writing

  • Open-Source Software Bibisco - A novel writing software with focus on ideas and characters.
  • Open-Source Software Manuskript - Manuskript is a perfect tool for those writer who like to organize and plan everything before writing.
  • Open-Source Software Plume Creator - An open-source tool for novelist that gives you an outliner, a distraction-free mode, a note manager and much more.
  • Open-Source Software Scribus - Scribus is a desktop publishing application designed for layout, typesetting, and preparation of files for professional-quality image-setting equipment. It can also create animated and interactive PDF presentations and forms.
  • Open-Source Software Trelby - Trelby is simple, fast and elegantly laid out to make screenwriting simple.

Productivity

Automation

  • Open-Source Software Actiona - An utility for task automation Ubuntu/Linux. (Previously Actionaz)
  • Open-Source Software Autokey - A desktop automation utility for Linux allows you to manage collection of scripts and phrases, and assign abbreviations and hotkeys to these.
  • Open-Source Software Caffeine - Prevents Ubuntu from automatically going to sleep.
  • Open-Source Software espanso - Cross-platform Text Expander written in Rust

Dock

  • Open-Source Software Cairo-Dock - Cairo-Dock is a desktop interface that takes the shape of docks, desklets, panel, etc.
  • Open-Source Software Docky - Docky is a full fledged dock application that makes opening common applications and managing windows easier and quicker.
  • Open-Source Software LatteDock - Latte is a dock based on plasma frameworks that provides an elegant and intuitive experience for your tasks and plasmoids.
  • Open-Source Software Plank - Plank is meant to be the simplest dock of apps on the planet.

Local Search

  • Open-Source Software Albert - An awesome keyboard launcher for the Linux desktop.
  • Open-Source Software AngrySearch - Linux file search, instant results as you type.
  • Open-Source Software Catfish - Catfish is a versatile file searching tool.
  • Open-Source Software Cerebro - Open-source productivity booster with a brain / MacOS-Spotlight alternative.
  • Open-Source Software fsearch - A fast file search utility for Unix-like systems based on GTK+3. Wildcard support, RegEx support, Filter support.
  • Open-Source Software Plotinus - A searchable command palette in every modern GTK+ application.
  • Open-Source Software Synapse - Synapse is a semantic launcher written in Vala that you can use to start applications as well as find and access relevant documents and files by making use of the Zeitgeist engine.

Miscellaneous

  • Open-Source Software Ambient Noise - An ambient noise generator for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software bcal - Perform storage conversions and calculations.
  • Open-Source Software CopyQ -CopyQ is advanced clipboard manager with editing and scripting features.
  • f.lux - A program that reddens your display to help you sleep better.
  • Open-Source Software Gpick - Gpick allows you to sample any color from anywhere on your desktop, and it also provides some other advanced features!
  • Open-Source Software pdd - Tiny date, time diff calculator.
  • Open-Source Software Redshift - Redshift adjusts the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings. This may help your eyes hurt less if you are working in front of the screen at night.
  • Open-Source Software SpeedCrunch - A nice, open source, high-precision scientific calculator.
  • Open-Source Software Undistract me - Notifies you when long-running terminal commands complete.
  • Open-Source Software Xmind - A mind mapping tool.

Note Taking

  • Open-Source Software Basket Note Pads - This multi-purpose note-taking application helps you to easily take all sort of notes.
  • Open-Source Software Boostnote - Boostnote is an open source note-taking app made for programmers just like you.
  • Open-Source Software Cherrytree - A hierarchical note taking application, featuring rich text and syntax highlighting, storing data in a single xml or sqlite file.
  • Nonfree Inkdrop - The Note-Taking App for Markdown Lovers with simple interface, seemless security and powerful APIs.
  • Open-Source Software Joplin - a note taking and to-do application with synchronization capabilities for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.
  • Open-Source Software Mindforger - Thinking notebook and Markdown editor.
  • Open-Source Software NixNote - An open source client for Evernote.
  • Open-Source Software Notepadqq - Notepadqq is a Notepad++-like editor for the Linux desktop.
  • Open-Source Software Notes - A clean simple note taking app for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software OneNote - Linux Electron OneNote.
  • Open-Source Software Org mode - Org mode is for keeping notes, maintaining TODO lists, planning projects, and authoring documents with a fast and effective plain-text system.
  • Open-Source Software QOwnNotes - QOwnNotes is a plain-text file notepad and todo-list manager with markdown support and ownCloud / Nextcloud integration.
  • Simplenote - A Cross platform notetaking app and Evernote competitor.
  • Open-Source Software Springseed - Simple and beautiful note taking app for daily user.
  • Open-Source Software Stickynote - Sticky notes on your Linux desktop.
  • Open-Source Software Tomboy - Tomboy is a desktop note-taking application which is simple and easy to use.
  • Open-Source Software Trilium Notes - Trilium Notes is a hierarchical note taking application with focus on building large personal knowledge bases.
  • Open-Source Software Tusk - Refined Evernote desktop app.
  • Open-Source Software Whatever - An unofficial Evernote desktop client for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software WizNote - A cross-platform cloud based note-taking client.

Time and Task

  • Open-Source Software Alarm Clock - Alarm Clock is a fully-featured alarm clock for your GNOME panel or equivalent.
  • Open-Source Software calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
  • Open-Source Software California - Complete Calendar app replacement which uses natural language for creating events.
  • Nonfree Everdo - TODO list and Getting Things Done® app for all platforms. Beautiful, powerful, not SaaS, free version available.
  • Open-Source Software Gnome Pomodoro - A full-featured pomodoro timer for GNOME.
  • Open-Source Software Go For It - Go For It! is a simple and stylish productivity app, featuring a to-do list, merged with a timer that keeps your focus on the current task.
  • Nonfree Pomodone App - PomoDoneApp is the easiest way to track your workflow using Pomodoro technique®, on top of your current task management service.
  • Open-Source Software RSIBreak - RSIBreak takes care of your health and regularly breaks your work to avoid repetitive strain injury.
  • Open-Source Software Super Productivity - The simple free flexible ToDo List / Time Tracker / personal Jira and Github Task Manager.
  • Taskade - Real-time organization and collaboration tool for getting things done. Taskade is a unified workspace for team tasks, notes, with integrated video chat available cross-platform and free to use.
  • Open-Source Software Taskbook - Tasks, boards & notes for the command-line habitat.
  • Open-Source Software TaskWarrior - Taskwarrior is Free and Open Source Software that manages your TODO list from the command line.
  • Open-Source Software Todo.txt - todo.txt is a set of focused editors which help you manage your tasks with as few keystrokes and taps possible.
  • Open-Source Software Todoist - Unofficial client of Todoist, the cross-platform to-do manager with mobile apps, great UI and has some optional premium features.

Widget and Indicator

Proxy

  • Open-Source Software Privoxy - Privoxy is a non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk.
  • Open-Source Software ProxyChains - A tool that forces any TCP connection made by any given application to follow through proxy like TOR or any other SOCKS4, SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) proxy.
  • Open-Source Software Shadowsocks - A secure socks5 proxy, designed to protect your Internet traffic.
  • Open-Source Software electron-ssr - Cross platform Shadowsocksr desktop client using electron.

Security

Boot Integrity

  • Open-Source Software Mortar - Mortar allows for convenient automatic unlocking of LUKS-encrypted disks without sacrificing security through the use of Secureboot and TPM validation. Mortar aims to be distribution-agnostic.

Compartmentalization

  • Open-Source Software Firejail - Firejail is a SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.
  • Open-Source Software KVM - KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware containing virtualization extensions (Intel VT or AMD-V).
  • Open-Source Software ops - OPS is a tool that builds, runs and deploys ordinary linux applications as unikernels.
  • Open-Source Software Virtualbox - VirtualBox is a general-purpose full virtualizer for x86 hardware, targeted at server, desktop and embedded use.

Firewall

  • Open-Source Software FireHOL - Linux firewall (iptables) manager for humans.
  • Open-Source Software Firewalld - Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for network or firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections or interfaces.
  • Open-Source Software GuFW - One of the easiest firewalls in the world of Linux.

Password Manager

  • Open-Source Software Bitwarden - A cross-platform password management service which also support self-hosting.
  • Open-Source Software Encryptr - Encryptr is a zero-knowledge, cloud-based e-wallet / password manager powered by Crypton.
  • Enpass - Enpass makes your life easy by securely managing your passwords and important information.
  • Open-Source Software Pass - The standard Unix password manager.
  • Open-Source Software Password Safe - Password Safe allows you to safely and easily create a secured and encrypted user name/password list.
  • Open-Source Software KeePass - Windows focused password manager, with some cross platform support through Mono.
  • Open-Source Software KeePassXC - Cross platform password manager. A Community-maintained fork of KeePassX.
  • Open-Source Software KeeWeb - Free cross-platform password manager compatible with KeePass
  • LastPass - LastPass is a crossplatform freemium password management service that stores encrypted passwords in private accounts.

Other

  • Open-Source Software ClamAV - ClamAV is an open source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats.
  • Open-Source Software Fail2ban - Fail2ban scans log files (e.g. /var/log/apache/error_log) and bans IPs that show the malicious signs -- too many password failures, seeking for exploits, etc.
  • Open-Source Software FireQoS - Linux QoS (tc) manager for humans.
  • Open-Source Software GnuPG - GnuPG allows to encrypt and sign your data and communication, features a versatile key management system as well as access modules for all kinds of public key directories.
  • Open-Source Software IPrange - A very fast command line utility for processing IP lists (merge, compare, exclude, etc).
  • Open-Source Software keysniffer - Linux kernel mode debugfs keylogger.
  • Open-Source Software Lynis - Security auditing tool for Linux, macOS, and UNIX-based systems. Assists with compliance testing (HIPAA/ISO27001/PCI DSS) and system hardening. Agentless, and installation optional.
  • Open-Source Software OpenSSH - OpenSSH Secure Shell Server and Client
  • Open-Source Software OWASP ZAP - OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) web security testing tool.
  • Open-Source Software Seahorse - A Gnome frontend for GnuPG.
  • Open-Source Software Sirikali - A Qt/C++ GUI front end to cryfs,gocryptfs,securefs,ecryptfs and encfs.
  • Open-Source Software Tcpdump - TCP Debugging/Capture Tool.
  • Open-Source Software Uktools - Keep your system up-to-date with last kernel available. Possibility to clean old kernel too.
  • Open-Source Software Update-IPsets - A manager for all cybercrime IP feeds that can download, convert and install netfilter ipsets.

Sharing Files

  • Open-Source Software aria2 - aria2 is a lightweight multi-protocol & multi-source command-line download utility.
  • Open-Source Software croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
  • CrossFTP - CrossFTP makes it extremely simple to manage the FTP related tasks.
  • D-lan - A free LAN file sharing software.
  • Open-Source Software Deluge - Deluge is a lightweight, Free Software, cross-platform BitTorrent client.
  • Dropbox - Dropbox is a free service that lets you bring your photos, docs, and videos anywhere and share them easily.
  • Open-Source Software Filezilla - The free FTP solution.
  • Flareget - Full featured, multi-threaded download manager and accelerator.
  • Open-Source Software KTorrent - KTorrent is a BitTorrent application by KDE which allows you to download files using the BitTorrent protocol.
  • Open-Source Software Mega - Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA cloud drive.
  • Open-Source Software Meiga - A tool that makes possible to share selected local directories via web.
  • Open-Source Software nextCloud - an actively maintained fork of ownCloud, a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services.
  • Open-Source Software NitroShare - Cross-Platform network file transfer application.
  • Open-Source Software OnionShare - Securely and anonymously share a file of any size.
  • Open-Source Software ownCloud - The goal of ownCloud is to give you access to your files wherever you are.
  • PushBullet - Pushbullet connects your devices, making them feel like one.
  • Open-Source Software PushBullet for desktop - The missing Desktop application for Pushbullet.
  • Open-Source Software qBittorent - The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µTorrent.
  • Quazaa - A cross platform multi-network peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing client.
  • Open-Source Software Seafile - Seafile is an enterprise file hosting platform with high reliability and performance. Put files on your own server. Sync and share files across different devices, or access all the files as a virtual disk.
  • SpiderOak - Real-time collaboration for teams and businesses that care about privacy.
  • Open-Source Software Syncthing - Syncthing replaces proprietary sync and cloud services with something open, trustworthy and decentralized.
  • Teamviewer - PC remote control/remote access software, free for personal use.
  • Tixati - Freeware, advanced featured torrent client, a web user interface is included.
  • Open-Source Software Transmission - Simple, lightweight, multi-platform torrent client.
  • Open-Source Software Transmission Remote GUI - Transmission Remote GUI is a feature rich cross platform front-end to remotely control a Transmission Bit-Torrent client daemon via its RPC protocol.
  • Open-Source Software uGet - A download manager that can monitor the clipboard for downloadable links, and can create a list of downloads, and run them in parallel.
  • Open-Source Software Vuze - Bittorrent Client is an end-to-end software application for all your torrent needs.
  • Open-Source Software Web Torrent Desktop - Web Torrent Desktop is for streaming torrents which connects to both BitTorrent and WebTorrent peers.
  • Open-Source Software Wormhole - get arbitrary-sized files and directories (or short pieces of text) from one computer to another safely.

Terminal

  • Open-Source Software Alacritty - A cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator.
  • Open-Source Software Cool Retro Term - A good looking terminal that mimicks the old cathode display.
  • Open-Source Software DBAN - Delete information stored on hard disk drives (HDDs) in PC laptops, desktops or servers.
  • Open-Source Software eDEX-UI - eDEX-UI is a fullscreen, cross-platform terminal emulator and system monitor that looks and feels like a sci-fi computer interface.
  • Open-Source Software GnomeTerminal - A widely preinstalled terminal emulator in Linux world.
  • Open-Source Software Guake - Guake is a top-down terminal for Gnome.
  • Open-Source Software Hyper - A terminal built on web technologies.
  • Open-Source Software Kermit - A VTE-based, simple and froggy terminal emulator.
  • Open-Source Software Kitty - Cross-platform, fast, feature full, OpenGL based terminal emulator.
  • Open-Source Software Konsole - An alternative terminal emulator for KDE desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software RXVT - A terminal emulator for X11, a popular replacement for the standard ‘xterm’.
  • Open-Source Software RXVT-Unicode - rxvt-unicode is a fork of the well known terminal emulator.
  • Open-Source Software Sakura - Simple but powerful libvte based terminal emulator, supporting utf-8 and input methods as provided by gtk+ and pango libraries.
  • Open-Source Software st - st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
  • Open-Source Software Terminator - Feature filled terminal emulator that supports tabs and grids.
  • Open-Source Software Terminology - The pretty and lightweight terminal from the Enlightenment Desktop, it's highly configurable, it works in X11, under a Wayland compositor and even directly in the framebuffer on Linux. Replace your boring text-mode VT with a graphical one that requires no display system.
  • Open-Source Software Terminus - modern, highly configurable terminal app based on web technologies.
  • Open-Source Software Termit - Simple terminal emulator based on vte library, extensible via Lua.
  • Open-Source Software Termite - A keyboard-centric VTE-based terminal, aimed at use within a window manager with tiling and/or tabbing support.
  • Termius - cross-platform terminal with built-in SSH and Telnet.
  • Open-Source Software Tilda - A Gtk based drop down terminal for Linux and Unix.
  • Open-Source Software Tilix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+ 3.
  • Open-Source Software Tmux - It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. And do a lot more.
  • Open-Source Software Twin - Fast, lightweight text-mode window environment with mouse support. Enables multiple terminals in a single Linux console, terminal or X11 window. It can be detached (keeps running in background) and reattached to a different console, terminal or X11 server. Works on Linux, Mac OS X and BSD.
  • Open-Source Software Upterm - Upterm (formerly Black Screen) is an IDE in the world of terminals. Strictly speaking, it's both a terminal emulator and an interactive shell based on Electron.
  • Open-Source Software Visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
  • Open-Source Software Xterm - The Xterm program is a terminal emulator for the X Window System. It provides DEC VT102 and Tektronix 4014 compatible terminals for programs that can't use the window system directly.
  • Open-Source Software Yakuake - A Quake-style terminal emulator based on KDE Konsole technology.

Utilities

Disk Utilities

  • Open-Source Software Brasero - A capable CD/DVD burner.
  • Open-Source Software Clonezilla - Clonezilla is a partition and disk imaging/cloning program similar to True Image® or Norton Ghost®.
  • Open-Source Software Diskonaut - A disk space visualizer and navigator for the terminal.
  • Open-Source Software Duc - Duc, a library and suite of tools for indexing, and visualizing inspecting disk usage.
  • Open-Source Software Etcher - Flash OS images to SD cards & USB drives, safely and easily.
  • Open-Source Software MultiBootUSB - MultiBootUSB allows you to install multiple live linux on a USB disk.
  • Open-Source Software GParted - Disk Partition utility for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Unetbootin - UNetbootin allows you to create bootable Live USB drives for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions. You can either let UNetbootin download one of the many distributions supported out-of-the-box for you, or supply your own Linux .iso file.

System Maintenance

  • Open-Source Software Aptik - A tool for you to organize your Favorite PPAs and manage Packages Easily.
  • Open-Source Software Bleach bit - BleachBit quickly frees disk space and tirelessly guards your privacy. Free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and more.
  • Open-Source Software rmlint - rmlint finds space waste and other broken things on your filesystem and offers to remove it.
  • Open-Source Software Stacer - The most well known Ubuntu System Optimizer.
  • Open-Source Software Synaptic - Synaptic is a graphical package management program for apt.
  • Open-Source Software UbuntuCleaner - Ubuntu Cleaner is a tool that makes it easy to clean your Ubuntu system.

System Monitoring

  • Open-Source Software bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool.
  • Open-Source Software CPU-G - Easy monitoring the battery life of your Ubuntu laptop.
  • Open-Source Software cpupower-gui - Graphical program to easily change the frequency limits and governors of the CPU, similar to cpupower.
  • GD map - A tool to visualize disk usage.
  • Open-Source Software indicator-cpufreq - It provides the same functionality as the Gnome CPU frequency applet, but doesn't require Gnome panel and works under Unity.
  • Open-Source Software indicator-multiload - Graphical system load indicator for CPU, ram, etc.
  • Open-Source Software Indicator-SysMonitor - An Application Indicator showing cpu temperature, memory, network speed, cpu usage, public IP address and internet connection status.
  • Open-Source Software Ncdu - A disk usage analyzer with an ncurses interface.
  • Open-Source Software NetData - Next-gen web based real-time performance and health monitoring for physical and virtual servers, containers and IoT devices. It is also a distributed statsd server with automatic visualization for APM (applications performance monitoring).
  • Open-Source Software Psensor - A graphical hardware temperature monitor for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Systemload - A program that shows current system load in a status bar.

Other

  • Open-Source Software Alien Package Converter - Package converter. Converts between RPM, DPKG, SLP, and TGZ package formats.
  • Open-Source Software Angry IP Scanner - Fast and friendly network scanner.
  • Open-Source Software antimicro - Bind controller button presses and joystick movement to keyboard and mouse actions with an intuitive GUI. Allows saving profiles into files.
  • Open-Source Software Cheat - Cheat allows you to create and view interactive cheatsheets on the command-line.
  • Open-Source Software Convertall - A program that can convert many units of measurement to other units.
  • Open-Source Software Curlew - A GTK media converter for the GNOME desktop.
  • Open-Source Software dmenu - dmenu is a dynamic menu for X, originally designed for dwm. It manages large numbers of user-defined menu items efficiently.
  • Open-Source Software Droidcam - DroidCam turns your Android device into a wireless webcam for your PC.
  • Open-Source Software EasyStroke - Easystroke is a gesture-recognition application for X11.
  • Open-Source Software Emoji Keyboard - Virtual keyboard-like emoji picker for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software FreeRDP - FreeRDP is a free implementation of the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).
  • Open-Source Software GnomePie - the circular app launcher for Linux desktops.
  • Open-Source Software Gramps - Research, organize and share your family tree with Gramps.
  • Open-Source Software KDE-Connect - A tool, that allows one to integrate the Linux desktop with an Android smartphone and can be used to send files to and from the phone and the linux desktop, use the phone as a trackpad, control the desktop media player using the phone, and lots more.
  • Open-Source Software Keynav - Keynav is a piece of an on-going experiment to make pointer-driven interfaces easier and faster for users to operate. It lets you move the pointer quickly to most points on the screen with only a few keystrokes.
  • Open-Source Software Komorebi - Komorebi is a background manager for all Linux platforms, provides fully customizable backgrounds that can be tweaked at any time.
  • Open-Source Software Mosh - Mosh is a Remote terminal application that allows roaming, supports intermittent connectivity, and provides intelligent local echo and line editing of user keystrokes.
  • Open-Source Software Nativefier - Make any web page a desktop application.
  • Open-Source Software PeaExtractor A utility designed to unzip files and be as frictionless as possible, and easy to use as possible.
  • Open-Source Software Peazip - A utility to unzip any of a huge variety of compression formats.
  • Open-Source Software Pi-Hole - Network-wide ad blocking via your own Linux hardware, using DNS filtering and re-direction Pi-Hole can block ads on a whole network, so Smartphones and Game Consoles can benefit from it in addition to computers.
  • PlexyDesk - Plexydesk supports multiple widget workspaces/desktops on Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Powertop - A tool that can help diagnose issues with power consumption in Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Pulse Audio - Improve Linux Audio with customized Profiles.
  • Open-Source Software Remmina - A feature-rich remote desktop application for Linux and other UNIXes.
  • Open-Source Software rofi - A window switcher, Application launcher and dmenu replacement.
  • Open-Source Software scrcpy - Display and control your Android device.
  • Open-Source Software Sushi - Sushi is a quick previewer for Nautilus, the GNOME desktop file manager.
  • Open-Source Software TightVNC - A Free, Lightweight, Fast and Reliable Remote Control / Remote Desktop Software.
  • TLP - An application that can help optimize battery life on Linux.
  • Open-Source Software TMSU - TMSU lets you tags your files and then access them through a nifty virtual filesystem from any other application.
  • Open-Source Software Trimage - A cross-platform tool for losslessly optimizing PNG and JPG files.
  • Open-Source Software Ubunsys - An application designed to allow you to change in-depth system features without the command line.
  • Open-Source Software ULauncher - An application launcher for Linux.
  • USB network gate - Allows you to share USB ports over a Network on Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Variety - Variety is an open-source wallpaper changer for Linux, packed with great features, yet slim and easy to use.
  • Open-Source Software Workrave - A program that assists in the recovery and prevention of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).
  • Open-Source Software Xtreme Download Manager - A good download manager with fresh UI for Linux.

Video

  • Open-Source Software Bomi Player - A powerful and easy-to-use multimedia player.
  • Open-Source Software Cheese - Cheese uses your webcam to take photos and videos, applies fancy special effects and lets you share the fun with others.
  • Open-Source Software FFmpeg - FFmpeg is a collection of libraries and tools to process multimedia content such as audio, video, subtitles and related metadata.
  • Open-Source Software Kodi - An award-winning free and open source (GPL) software media center for playing videos, music, pictures, games, and more.
  • Open-Source Software Miro - Free, and open video, music and internet TV application; it brings video channels from thousands of sources and has more free HD than any other platform.
  • Open-Source Software Movie Monad - A free and simple to use video player made with Haskell.
  • Open-Source Software MPlayer - MPlayer is a movie player which runs on many systems, play any kind of videos.
  • Open-Source Software MPV - A free, open source, and cross-platform media player.
  • Open-Source Software SMPlayer - Free Media Player with built-in codecs. Play all audio and video formats.
  • SVP - SVP allows you to watch any video on your desktop computer using frame interpolation as it is available on high-end TVs and projectors.
  • Open-Source Software VLC - VLC is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.

Wiki software

  • Open-Source Software DokuWiki - A popular self-hostable wiki software with a large number of plugins
  • Open-Source Software ikiwiki - ikiwiki is a wiki compiler. It converts wiki pages into HTML pages suitable for publishing on a website. Ikiwiki stores pages and history in a revision control system such as Subversion or Git.
  • Open-Source Software TiddlyDesktop - A desktop app for TiddlyWiki, an open-source personal wiki written in javascript, great if you're still searching for a good note-taking (and more) app.
  • Open-Source Software Zim - A graphical text editor used to maintain a collection of wiki pages, great for notes and documents. Stored in plain text files for easy version control.

Others

  • Open-Source Software DisplayCAL - Open Source Display Calibration and Characterization powered by ArgyllCMS.
  • Open-Source Software FontForge - Free (libre) font editor for Windows, Mac OS X and GNU+Linux.
  • Open-Source Software GrubCustomizer - Grub Customizer is a graphical interface to configure the GRUB2/BURG settings and menuentries.
  • Open-Source Software Labplot - LabPlot is a KDE-application for interactive graphing and analysis of scientific data.
  • Open-Source Software Mycroft - Mycroft is a hackable open source voice assistant.
  • Open-Source Software Polychromatic - Graphical front end and tray applet for configuring Razer peripherals on GNU/Linux.
  • Open-Source Software trackma - Open multi-site list manager for Unix-like systems.

Command Line Utilities

  • Open-Source Software Buku - A Command line bookmark manager.
  • Open-Source Software broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
  • Open-Source Software Cloc - Count Lines of Code: cloc counts blank lines, comment lines, and physical lines of source code in many programming languages.
  • Open-Source Software Color LS - Color Ls is a Ruby Gem that spices up the ls command and shows more visually than ls does without additional commands.
  • Open-Source Software curseradio - Command line radio player.
  • Open-Source Software Daily Reddit Wallpaper - Change your wallpaper to the most upvoted image of the day from /r/wallpapers or any other subreddit on system startup.
  • Open-Source Software ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the command line.
  • Open-Source Software exa - exa is a modern replacement for ls.
  • Open-Source Software Fishfry - replaces fish history with a history tailored to pentesters for efficiency and newbie pentesters for learning.
  • Open-Source Software fzf - A general-purpose command-line fuzzy finder with interactive filter and preview feature for things like files, command history, git commits, hostnames, etc.
  • Open-Source Software gallery-dl - Command-line program to download image galleries and collections from pixiv, exhentai, danbooru and more.
  • Open-Source Software Gkill - An interactive process killer for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software Glances - Glances is a system monitoring terminal application that shows you your disk usage, ram usage, and cpu usage in a very friendly way using the Ncurses programming library. It is tolerant to windows resizing, and very low on system ram usage.
  • Open-Source Software Googler - A program that can Google anything right in the command line.
  • Open-Source Software gtop - A system monitoring dashboard for terminal. Think 'graphical top', with bar charts, line graphs, pie charts, and etc.
  • Open-Source Software htop - An interactive process viewer for Unix systems with improved features and user experience.
  • Open-Source Software hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
  • Open-Source Software kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  • Open-Source Software korkut - Quick and simple image processing at the command line.
  • Open-Source Software Liquidprompt - A full-featured & carefully designed adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh.
  • Open-Source Software lsd - The next gen ls command.
  • Open-Source Software mps-youtube - A terminal based program for searching, streaming and downloading music. This implementation uses YouTube as a source of content and can play and download video as well as audio.
  • Open-Source Software Mutt - A terminal based mail client with vim keybindings and great flexibility and customizability.
  • Open-Source Software Neofetch - A fast, highly customizable system info script that supports Linux, MacOS, iOS, BSD, Solaris, Android, Haiku, GNU Hurd, MINIX, AIX and Windows.
  • Open-Source Software Newsboat - Newsboat is a fork of Newsbeuter, an RSS/Atom feed reader for the text console.
  • Open-Source Software Onefetch - Git repository summary on your terminal.
  • Open-Source Software PathPicker - A command that lets you select files that were output from a previous command in the command line, so you can then run another command or edit them.
  • Open-Source Software pywal - pywal is a script that takes an image (or a directory of images), generates a colorscheme (using imagemagick) and then changes all of your open terminal's colors to the new colorscheme on the fly, allowing you to have your terminal colors change with your wallpaper, or other criteria.
  • Open-Source Software Rainbow Stream - A smart and nice Twitter client on terminal written in Python.
  • Open-Source Software RTV - Browse Reddit from your terminal .
  • Open-Source Software s-tui - s-tui is an UI for monitoring your computer's CPU temperature, frequency and utilization in a graphical way from the terminal.
  • Open-Source Software The Silver Searcher / Ag - A code-searching tool similar to ack, but faster.
  • Open-Source Software TheFuck - Magnificent app which corrects your previous console command.
  • Open-Source Software Tmux - It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. And do a lot more.
  • Top 10 command line tools
  • Open-Source Software translate-shell - Command-line translator using Google Translate, Bing Translator, Yandex.Translate, etc.
  • Open-Source Software undistract-me - A command line program that plays a sound or sends a notification when a long command has finished running in the command line.
  • Open-Source Software vagrant - Vagrant is a tool for building and distributing development environments.
  • wicd-curses - Command line WiFi connection manager.
  • Open-Source Software xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
  • Open-Source Software youtube-dl - youtube-dl is a command-line program to download videos from YouTube.com and a few more sites. It requires the Python interpreter (2.6, 2.7, or 3.2+), and it is not platform specific.
  • Open-Source Software z.lua - A new cd command that helps you navigate faster by learning your habits.
  • Open-Source Software zoxide - A better way to navigate your filesystem written in Rust.

Desktop Environments

  • Open-Source Software Budgie - Budgie is a desktop environment designed with the modern user in mind, it focuses on simplicity and elegance.
  • Open-Source Software Cinnamon - Cinnamon strives to provide a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is a fork of GNOME 3.
  • Open-Source Software Deepin DE - DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment) is the default desktop environment originally created for the Linux Deepin distribution.
  • Open-Source Software Enlightenment - A lightweight and pretty desktop environment that is designed to run fast and look good, while retaining a large degree of customization.
  • Open-Source Software Gnome - The GNOME desktop environment is an attractive and intuitive desktop with both a modern (GNOME) and a classic (GNOME Classic) session.
  • Open-Source Software GNOME Flashback - GNOME Flashback is a shell for GNOME 3 which was initially called GNOME fallback mode. The desktop layout and the underlying technology is similar to GNOME 2.
  • Open-Source Software KDE Plasma - The KDE Plasma desktop environment is a familiar working environment. Plasma Desktop offers all the tools required for a modern desktop computing experience so you can be productive right from the start.
  • Open-Source Software LXDE - The Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment is a fast and energy-saving desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software LXQt - LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment.
  • Open-Source Software Manokwari - Desktop shell for GNOME 3 with Gtk+ and HTML5 frontend.
  • Open-Source Software Mate - Mate provides an intuitive and attractive desktop to Linux users using traditional metaphors. MATE is a fork of GNOME 2.
  • Open-Source Software Pantheon - Pantheon is the default desktop environment originally created for the elementary OS distribution.
  • Open-Source Software Unity - Unity is a shell for GNOME designed by Canonical for Ubuntu. A guide on how to install unity 8 on Ubuntu 16.04.
  • Open-Source Software Xfce - Xfce embodies the traditional UNIX philosophy of modularity and re-usability.

Display manager

Console

  • Open-Source Software CDM - A ultra-minimalistic, yet full-featured login manager written in Bash.
  • Open-Source Software Console TDM - An extension for xinit written in pure Bash.
  • Open-Source Software Ly - Ly is a lightweight, TUI (ncurses-like) display manager for Linux.
  • Open-Source Software nodm - A minimalistic display manager for automatic logins.

Graphic

  • Open-Source Software Entrance - An EFL based display manager, highly experimental.
  • Open-Source Software GDM - The GNOME display manager.
  • Open-Source Software LightDM - A cross-desktop display manager, can use various front-ends written in any toolkit.
  • Open-Source Software LXDM - The LXDE display manager. Can be used independent of the LXDE desktop environment.
  • Open-Source Software MDM - The MDM display manager, used in Linux Mint, a fork of GDM 2.
  • Open-Source Software SDDM - The QML-based display manager and successor to KDE4's kdm; recommended for Plasma 5 and LXQt.
  • Open-Source Software SLiM - Lightweight and elegant graphical login solution. (discontinued)
  • Open-Source Software XDM - The X display manager with support for XDMCP, and host chooser.

Window Managers

Compositors

  • Open-Source Software Compton - Compton is a standalone composite manager, suitable for use with window managers that do not natively provide compositing functionality.
  • Open-Source Software Gamescope - Gamescope is a micro-compositor that provides a sandboxed Xwayland desktop with independent input, resolution, and refresh rate.
  • Open-Source Software Sway - Sway is tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.
  • Open-Source Software Xcompmgr - Xcompmgr is a simple composite manager capable of rendering drop shadows and, with the use of the transset utility, primitive window transparency.

Stacking window managers

  • Open-Source Software 2bwm - A fast floating WM, with the particularity of having 2 borders, written over the XCB library and derived from mcwm.
  • Open-Source Software Blackbox - A fast, lightweight window manager for the X Window System, without all those annoying library dependencies.
  • Open-Source Software Fluxbox - A window manager for X that was based on the Blackbox 0.61.1 code.
  • Open-Source Software Openbox - A highly configurable, next generation window manager with extensive standards support.

Tiling window managers

  • Open-Source Software Bspwm - bspwm is a tiling window manager that represents windows as the leaves of a full binary tree.
  • Open-Source Software Herbstluftwm - Is a Manual tiling window manager for X11 using Xlib and Glib.
  • Open-Source Software i3 WM - A better tiling and dynamic window manager. It's completely written from scratch. The target platforms are GNU/Linux and BSD operating systems.
  • Open-Source Software i3-gaps - i3-gaps is i3 with more features.
  • Open-Source Software Qtile - qtile is a full-featured, hackable tiling window manager written and configured in Python.
  • Open-Source Software Pop!_OS Shell - Pop Shell is a keyboard-driven auto-tiling window manager that run on top of the GNOME shell.

Dynamic window managers

  • Open-Source Software awesome - A highly configurable, next generation framework window manager for X.
  • Open-Source Software dwm - A dynamic window manager for X. It manages windows in tiled, monocle and floating layouts.
  • Open-Source Software spectrwm - A small dynamic tiling window manager for X11, largely inspired by xmonad and dwm.
  • Open-Source Software xmonad - A dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell.

Linux News, Apps, and more:

Reddit

Contributors

Thanks to All of Github contributors for making this list possible and Everyone @ reddit.com/r/linux & reddit.com/r/ubuntu & vozforums.com & other forums for many suggestions and compliments ...

back to top


Guidelines to contribute

Simply put the name of the application in the list. Link to its homepage or a guide on how to install it. Also write a short description for the application + add icon. Make sure it is put under the appropriate topic. If the application doesn't fit in any existing topic, make a new one for it. Ensure everything is alphabetically sorted.

Unsure how to contribute?

Items marked with Open-Source Software are open-source software and link to the source code. Items marked with Nonfree are nonfree (as in nonfree beer) and may cost money to use.


*Author's note: Recently, I received feedback from you about the quality of some of the applications on this list. I have tested a lot of these, but not all. If you have any problems with the apps, please: -> head to the dev page (if available) -> make an issue for the dev there -> make an issue here so that I can consider whether I should remove the app from the list. Remember : Every piece of software has it's own merits, so there will never be anything like "best app" or "selective list" here, thank you.*

License

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About

A list of awesome applications, software, tools and other materials for Linux distros.

luong-komorebi.github.io/awesome-linux-software/

Topics

open-source tools cross-platform applications icon-theme free software awesome-list cli-app linux-app desktop-environment linux-desktop freeware-icon oss-icon ubuntu-linux linux-resource gui-app

Resources

Readme

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 226

+ 215 contributors

Languages