Describe the bug
I accidently tick out the enable button and it disappeared forever
No way to re enable it even with delete the script and re installed it
To Reproduce
Steps to reproduce the behavior:
Expected behavior
I expect it to have some way to re enable it again
Screenshots
Desktop (please complete the following information):
Additional context
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered:
Go the the website and open Inspector by pressing Ctrl + Shift + I keys combination or Right-click on the page and select "Inspect" from the context menu.
Press on Storage tab and select Local Storage then delete the cookie containing spfwset . Refresh the website and script will enable again
Thank you.
