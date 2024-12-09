Skip to content

How to re enable super preloader? #1305

New issue

Have a question about this project? Sign up for a free GitHub account to open an issue and contact its maintainers and the community.

Sign up for GitHub

By clicking “Sign up for GitHub”, you agree to our terms of service and privacy statement. We’ll occasionally send you account related emails.

Already on GitHub? Sign in to your account

Jump to bottom
Closed
pongsatond opened this issue Dec 9, 2024 · 2 comments
Closed

How to re enable super preloader? #1305

pongsatond opened this issue Dec 9, 2024 · 2 comments

Comments

@pongsatond
Copy link

pongsatond commented Dec 9, 2024
edited
Loading

Describe the bug

I accidently tick out the enable button and it disappeared forever
No way to re enable it even with delete the script and re installed it

To Reproduce
Steps to reproduce the behavior:

  1. Go any website
  2. Tick out the enable option
  3. It disappeared from that website and no way to undo it

Expected behavior
I expect it to have some way to re enable it again

Screenshots
image

Desktop (please complete the following information):

  • Brave Browser
  • Version 1.73.97 Chromium: 131.0.6778.108 (Official Build) (64-bit)
  • Tampermonkey V.5.3.2
  • Ublock Origin
  • Script version: 7.0.17

Additional context

  • Have you tried to reset the script following link
  • How? Please tell me because uninstall and reinstall doesn't work.
    image
@Killogy
Copy link

Killogy commented Dec 22, 2024
edited
Loading

Go the the website and open Inspector by pressing Ctrl + Shift + I keys combination or Right-click on the page and select "Inspect" from the context menu.

Press on Storage tab and select Local Storage then delete the cookie containing spfwset . Refresh the website and script will enable again

image

@pongsatond
Copy link
Author

Thank you.

@machsix machsix mentioned this issue Apr 26, 2025
Closed
Sign up for free to join this conversation on GitHub. Already have an account? Sign in to comment
Assignees
No one assigned
Labels
None yet
Projects
None yet
Milestone
No milestone
Development

No branches or pull requests
2 participants
@Killogy @pongsatond