everywhere
The name is inspired by everything, an awesome tool to search files in your PC. But the limitation is it can only search for filename. Recently, I am developing a tool to scan the documents in PC to search for some specific kind of data. A idea hits me that if I can develop a tool where I can search the content of files. It is the creation of this tool.
I wish this tool will perform just like its name!
Changelog
For detailed changelog, please refer CHANGELOG
v0.1.3
- display the index process by a console
- fix cannot tell docx and doc for some files
- add about buton to see the website
- clear data when the search text is empty
v0.1.2
- index by each path
- modify text read method
v0.1.1
- update readme
- only click the cell instead of the whole row
v0.1
- initial the project
Usage
- Download the tool from the corresponding tag.
- Unzip the
app.zip, and run the
everywhere.exein the folder.
- The client window will show. For the first time, you should click the index button to index files in your PC(The index time depends on the number and size of your files. In my PC, it is less than 5 minutes). Then you can search everwhere
Build the exe file
- First, build the
uimodule to a jar. If you are using IDEA, you can export the
uijar like this:
- The main Class is
ClientWindow.
- JSmooth is utilized to build exe in this case.
Main features
- Indexed files include: doc, docx, xls, xslx, txt, pdf
- Nearly realtime search after index
- Now, the search supports Chinese and English words. Maybe the search still need optimization.
- There are two search types, including path and content. You can search file content and filepath.
Environment requirements
- The application is based on x64 OS JDK.
- The JRE version is 1.8. The JRE has been included in the file folder.
Main techniques
Advanced setting
There are some config options in
config.yaml. It can be used to config some environment for the application. For example, you can config
excludeFilePathList, and
fileList. However, the fileList only includes
doc, docx, xls, xslx, txt,pdf.