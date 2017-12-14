Skip to content

everywhere 🔍 Changelog v0.1.3 ⬇️ v0.1.2 v0.1.1 v0.1 Usage Build the exe file Main features Environment requirements Main techniques Advanced setting Licene

README.md

everywhere 🔍

The name is inspired by everything, an awesome tool to search files in your PC. But the limitation is it can only search for filename. Recently, I am developing a tool to scan the documents in PC to search for some specific kind of data. A idea hits me that if I can develop a tool where I can search the content of files. It is the creation of this tool.

I wish this tool will perform just like its name!😏

qzsG6.gif

Changelog

For detailed changelog, please refer CHANGELOG

v0.1.3 ⬇️

  • display the index process by a console
  • fix cannot tell docx and doc for some files
  • add about buton to see the website
  • clear data when the search text is empty

v0.1.2

  • index by each path
  • modify text read method

v0.1.1

  • update readme
  • only click the cell instead of the whole row

v0.1

  • initial the project

Usage

  1. Download the tool from the corresponding tag.
  2. Unzip the app.zip, and run the everywhere.exe in the folder.
  3. The client window will show. For the first time, you should click the index button to index files in your PC(The index time depends on the number and size of your files. In my PC, it is less than 5 minutes). Then you can search everwhere 👊

Build the exe file

  • First, build the ui module to a jar. If you are using IDEA, you can export the ui jar like this: RHHun.md.png
  • The main Class is ClientWindow.
  • JSmooth is utilized to build exe in this case.

Main features

  • Indexed files include: doc, docx, xls, xslx, txt, pdf
  • Nearly realtime search after index
  • Now, the search supports Chinese and English words. Maybe the search still need optimization.
  • There are two search types, including path and content. You can search file content and filepath.

Environment requirements

  • The application is based on x64 OS JDK.
  • The JRE version is 1.8. The JRE has been included in the file folder.

Main techniques

Advanced setting

There are some config options in config.yaml. It can be used to config some environment for the application. For example, you can config excludeFilePathList, and fileList. However, the fileList only includes doc, docx, xls, xslx, txt,pdf.

Licene

Apache License 2.0

