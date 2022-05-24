Yoo, I'm nazha（那吒） 👋 twitter . blog
Macbook Setup Guide For Web Programmers
Setting up a new Macbook will be tough and cumbersome. Every time I get a new Macbook, I go over the same steps on how to set it up for my working experience.
I create a record of my setup, hoping it's helpful for others too!
- Get Started
- Immediate First Steps
- Install Homebrew
- Setup Terminal
- Install Alfred
- Development Tools
- Other Softwares
Get Started
Check The Machine's Serial Number
For activated products, the serial number can also provide information on the activation date, warranty period, and telephone support availability. In other words, the serial number can help you determine whether the machine is a genuine product manufactured by Apple, whether it is a domestic or international version, and whether it is a refurbished device.
To check the serial number, please visit the official Apple website at https://checkcoverage.apple.com.
Find the serial number printed on the underside of your Mac, near the regulatory markings. It’s also on the original packaging, next to the barcode label.
If your Mac has already started up, from the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose 「About This Mac」. Then find the serial number in the information shown.
Online Monitor Testing
Check if there are any defective pixels on the monitor. Defective pixels can impact the viewing experience and may worsen over time during use.
Here is a convenient online testing tool to help you complete this task. You can visit https://www.eizo.be/monitor-test.
Immediate First Steps
Enable Tap to Click
When setting up a new Macbook, one of the first changes we make is enabling the tap-to-click feature for the trackpad.
Go「System Preference -> Trackpad -> Point & Click」and enable 「Tap to click」 option.
Enable Three-finger Dragging
In general, "tap to click" on your Macbook to avoid a force-click on the trackpad. But this doesn't work when it comes to dragging and repositioning windows.
Also, I'm a big fan of tree finger dragging.
- Go 「System Preference -> Accessibility」.
- In the Accessibility sidebar, choose option 「Pointer Control」.
- Click the button 「Trackpad Options」.
- Enable dragging and select 「three-finger drag」.
Enable App Exposé with trackpad
"App Exposé" lets you show you all open and unhidden windows for your current app.
- Go 「System Preference -> Trackpad」.
- Click the 「More Gestures」.
- Enable "App Exposé" and select 「Swipe down with four fingers」.
Enable Stage Manager
Compared to multiple windows, I prefer Stage Manager. This feature arrived with macOS Ventura, and provides a little bit of ability to make your windows less cluttered.
- Click Control Center in the menu bar, then click Stage Manager.
Accelerating the Dock Animation Speed
By default, the Dock on macOS has relatively slow hide/show animations. Here's how to accelerate its speed using Terminal on your Mac.
-
Launch the built-in 「Terminal」 app on your Mac.
-
You could accelerate the animation instead of removing it through the following command.
# Set the duration of the Dock animation to 0.5 seconds.
defaults write com.apple.dock autohide-time-modifier -float 0.5 && killall Dock
# Configure the Dock to have the fastest response time.
defaults write com.apple.dock autohide-delay -int 0 && killall Dock
Recover your settings with the Restore your settings using the following commands.
defaults delete com.apple.dock autohide-time-modifier && killall Dock
defaults delete com.apple.Dock autohide-delay && killall Dock
Change Launchpad Icon Grid Layout
By default, the Launchpad app grid usually displays icons in 7 rows and 5 columns of apps, but with a little adjustment from the command line of macOS, you can switch and customize the Launchpad icon grid to any number of apps you’d like to see on the Mac.
# Specify the number of columns to be used.
defaults write com.apple.dock springboard-columns -int 10
# Specify the number of rows to be used.
defaults write com.apple.dock springboard-rows -int 8
# Restart the Dock to apply the changes.
killall Dock
Here is the current appearance of Launchpad.
To restore the default configuration, enter the following command.
defaults write com.apple.dock springboard-rows Default
defaults write com.apple.dock springboard-columns Default
killall Dock
Change Wallpaper
Visit Wallhaven to find a wonderful wallpaper and replace the default ones.
Download Edge
After discovering Chrome are eating my old Mac's battery, I turned to using Edge.
Install Homebrew
Homebrew is "The Missing Package Manager for macOS".
Simply follow their installation guide, copy
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)" to the terminal.
For GFW reasons, the Chinese users will fail to connect to github.
Just copy
/bin/zsh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://gitee.com/cunkai/HomebrewCN/raw/master/Homebrew.sh)"to your terminal. It will do the same thing when installing homebrew.
Setup Terminal
Now, I use Wrap as a macOS terminal replacement. It's simple and easier to set up.
For those who may like iTerm2 more, read the following guide.
- Use the Homebrew to install iTerm2
$ brew install --cask iterm2
- Change a few settings of iterm2
- Go 「iterm2 Preferences -> Profiles -> Default -> Window」, add transparency and blur.
- Go 「iterm2 Preferences -> Profiles -> Default -> Keys -> Key Mappings」, and replace the standard ones with the preset "Natural Text Editing".
- Install Oh My Zsh
The great thing about this is that you can customize your shell and add plugins. Unlike the old Bash shell, which does not look attractive and can make it difficult for you to use.
$ sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.github.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)"
- Choose your favorite theme
There are multiple themes you can choose from. My favorite theme is Honukai and it should look like this in the screenshot:
For a complete guide, dive into its docs.
- Add useful oh-my-zsh plugins
Oh-my-zsh is powered by plugins. I'll share my top 3 plugins.
plugins=(
git
autojump
zsh-syntax-highlighting
)
- the
gitplugin
The git plugin is enabled by default. It provides many aliases and a few useful functions.
To use it, add
git to the plugins array in your zshrc file:
plugins=(git)
- the
autojumpplugin
Use Homebrew to install autojump.
$ brew install autojump
After that, add
autojump to your zshrc file:
plugins=(... autojump)
- the
zsh-syntax-highlightingplugin
The installation of zsh-syntax-highlighting may be tedious. But it is worth the effort.
Clone the zsh-syntax-highlighting repository in oh-my-zsh's plugins directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom}/plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting
Then, activate the plugin in
~/.zshrc:
plugins=(... zsh-syntax-highlighting)
After adding the plugins to your
.zshrcfile, you have to restart zsh to activate them, using the command
source ~/.zshrc.
You can find all my settings of
.zshrchere.
Install Alfred
Raycast is also a popular option right now.
Now, it is time for Alfred - an alternative to Spotlight.
Use Spotlight Keyboard Shortcut for Alfred
when installing Alfred, the first thing I do is disable the default shortcut for Spotlight and use it for Alfred.
To do that, open System Preference -> Keyboard -> Shortcuts. Click on "Spotlight" and disable "Show Spotlight search".
Open the Alfred settings and use the freed-up
⌘ Space combination to launch Alfred.
Clipboard History
Copy and pasting is something developers do every day. Alfred ships with a clipboard manager which supports copied text, images and files.
The only thing I do is remap the shortcut
⌘ . to the Clipboard History.
Workflows
I do not have many workflows installed. One of my installed workflows is YoudaoTranslator, which provides a translation service.
Follow the official guide to enable "YoudaoTranslator".
Setting Up Your Mouse
I use Filco Majestouch 2 for typing. As a result, most of the positions in which I use my MacBook make using the touchpad very difficult.
Activate Misson Control with a mouse button
Development Tools
vscode
I prefer Vscode to code. You can use Github account to sync your settings.
My favorite font is Overpass Mono and It should look like this in the screenshot:
Launch vscode from the command line
Opening vscode from your terminal is a quick, easy way to open up new projects and begin coding faster.
Add the following text to your
.zshrc files:
code () { VSCODE_CWD="$PWD" open -n -b "com.microsoft.VSCode" --args $* ;}
After restarting the terminal or using
source ~/.zshrc, you can open Vscode by typing
code ..
Here's how this should look:
pnpm
Pnpm is fast, disk space-efficient package manager, that works as an alternative to npm.
Install pnpm using Homebrew:
$ brew install pnpm
volta
I use Volta to manage multiple Node.js versions.
Other Softwares
Dropover
It's hard to drag & drop on Mac, especially with Stage Manager enabled. Finally, this app greatly alleviates this problem.
iBar
iBar is a powerful menu bar management tool.
Whimsical
My favorite drawing app out there. Whimsical is so great that I completed most of my drawings (You can find them here and here).
Because Whimsical supports PWA already. You can install it as a normal app.
Obsidian
Obsidian is the note-taking app I use.
Notion
Notion is where I write articles.
Other Useful software
- Shottr - Screenshot tool, it is powerful and easy to use.
- Anki Notes - Memory app to learn English.
- ScreenFlow - Video editing & screen recording.
- kap - Screen recorder to generate gif.
- magnet - Window manager.
- Input Source Pro - A tool for multi-language users.