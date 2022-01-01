Skip to content

marcopaganini/sock

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
1 branch 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

 

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
src
 
 
.gitignore
 
 
AUTHORS
 
 
COPYING
 
 
ChangeLog
 
 
INSTALL
 
 
LICENSE
 
 
Makefile.am
 
 
Makefile.in
 
 
README
 
 
README.md
 
 
TODO
 
 
acconfig.h
 
 
acinclude.m4
 
 
aclocal.m4
 
 
config.guess
 
 
config.in
 
 
config.sub
 
 
configure
 
 
configure.in
 
 
install-sh
 
 
missing
 
 
mkinstalldirs
 
 
stamp-h.in
 
 
W. Richard Steven's sock program Compiling Pull requests

README.md

W. Richard Steven's sock program

This is a port of W. Richard Steven's "sock" program. This program is extensively used for exercises in his excellent TCP/IP Illustrated book (I don't make any money if you purchased this book, I'm just a fan).

The original port of sock was done by Mike Borella but didn't compile on my system (gcc 4.8.4+). I fixed all the errors and warnings and used [GNU indent] (https://www.gnu.org/software/indent/manual/indent.html) to reformat the source code consistently.

Please note that I do not hold the Copyright over this program. The program is copyrighted by Mr. Stevens, but allowed free use as long as properly attributed (see the LICENSE) file for details.

Compiling

To compile the program, just type:

$ ./configure
$ make
$ sudo make install

Pull requests

Times change, and so do compilers and systems. If you manage to patch a problem in this program, send me a pull request and I will incorporate it back into the repository. I recommend using GNU indent to reformat your sources before opening the pull request. The recommended indent invocation is:

indent -l128 --no-tabs --tab-size4 --indent-level4 --braces-on-if-line \
       --cuddle-else --braces-on-func-def-line --braces-on-struct-decl-line \
       --cuddle-do-while --no-space-after-function-call-names \ 
       --no-space-after-parentheses --dont-break-procedure-type *.c

About

W. Richard Stevens' sock program (cleaned and ported to Linux)

Resources

Readme

License

View license

Stars

4 stars

Watchers

1 watching

Forks

3 forks

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Languages