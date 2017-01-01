GitHub Marketplace
Tools to build on and improve your workflow
Code quality
Automate your code review by testing the style, quality, security, and test‑coverage of your code.
Continuous integration
Automatically build and test your code as you push it to GitHub, preventing bugs from being deployed to production.
Monitoring
Monitor the impact of your code changes. Measure performance, track errors, and analyze your application.
Project management
Organize, manage, and track your project with tools that build on top of issues and pull requests.
ZenHub
Agile Task Boards, Epics, Estimates and Reports, all within GitHub's UI
Waffle
Automated project management powered by your GitHub issues and pull requests
Codetree
Lightweight project management for GitHub issues, and the best way to manage your issues across multiple repositories
Zube
Agile project management that lets the entire team work with developers on GItHub
