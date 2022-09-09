Museeks
A simple, clean and cross-platform music player. (museeks.io)
Note Museeks is on its way to a big rewrite with some major UI changes, please help shape the future of the music player in the discussions section! :]
Features
Museeks aims to be a simple and easy to use music player with a clean UI.
You will not find tons of features, as its goals is not to compete with more complete and more famous music players. Here is a little preview though:
💻Cross-platform music player (Linux, macOS and Windows) 🎧Supported formats: mp3, mp4, m4a/aac, flac, wav, ogg, 3gpp ✨Clean and polished 🌟Playlists 🎼Queue management ➰Shuffle, loop 🌄Covers 🤓Dark theme 🚤Playback speed control 😴Sleep mode blocker 🔊Minimize to tray 🔄
.m3uimport/export
Want more? Open a new issue or
Releases notes
Installation
Classic
Builds and installers can be found on this page.
Build (advanced)
Museeks is built upon:
- Node.js
- Electron (formerly atom-shell)
- React.js as UI library and Flux with Redux as data-flow pattern
Requirements:
node> 16
npm> 6
yarn1
Please consider that
master is unstable.
git clone git@github.com:martpie/museeks.git
cd museeks
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
yarn buildor
yarn dev
Package binaries (advanced)
rm -rf node_modules dist build
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
yarn build
- to test the production build:
yarn museeksor
yarn museeks:debug
-
- to test packaging
yarn package:lmw, or:
yarn package:l(linux-only)
yarn package:m(mac-only)
yarn package:w(windows-only)
-
Troubleshooting
Museeks is currently in development. This implies some things can break after an update (database schemes changes, config...).
If you encounter freezes or crashes when using the app, you can reset Museeks by following these steps:
- Go to the Museeks folder directory
- Windows:
%AppData%\museeks
- OSX:
~/Library/Application Support/museeks
- Linux:
~/.config/museeks/or
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/museeks
- Windows:
- Delete:
IndexedDBfolder
config.jsonfile
-
- Restart Museeks
If you still get problems after that, please open an issue :)
Bug report
If you want to report a bug, first, thanks a lot, that helps us a lot. Please open an issue and mention your OS, your Museeks version, and how to reproduce it. Adding a screen of the console (Menu -> View -> Toggle Developer Tools) is a big help too.
Contribute
- Fork and clone
- Master may be unstable, checkout to a tag to have a stable state of the app
yarn install --frozen-lockfile && yarn run devthen run in a separate terminal
yarn run museeks:debug
yarn run devwill launch electron and compile the app. Hot reload will work out of the box.
Please respect a few rules:
- Before making complex stuff, don't hesitate to open an issue first to discuss about it ;)
- Understandable code > short code: comment if needed
- Make sure your build pass
Then open a PR :)