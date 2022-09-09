Museeks

A simple, clean and cross-platform music player. (museeks.io)

Note Museeks is on its way to a big rewrite with some major UI changes, please help shape the future of the music player in the discussions section! :]

Features

Museeks aims to be a simple and easy to use music player with a clean UI.

You will not find tons of features, as its goals is not to compete with more complete and more famous music players. Here is a little preview though:

💻 Cross-platform music player (Linux, macOS and Windows)

Cross-platform music player (Linux, macOS and Windows) 🎧 Supported formats: mp3, mp4, m4a/aac, flac, wav, ogg, 3gpp

Supported formats: mp3, mp4, m4a/aac, flac, wav, ogg, 3gpp ✨ Clean and polished

Clean and polished 🌟 Playlists

Playlists 🎼 Queue management

Queue management ➰ Shuffle, loop

Shuffle, loop 🌄 Covers

Covers 🤓 Dark theme

Dark theme 🚤 Playback speed control

Playback speed control 😴 Sleep mode blocker

Sleep mode blocker 🔊 Minimize to tray

Minimize to tray 🔄 .m3u import/export

Want more? Open a new issue or 👍 an existing one so we can talk about it.

Releases notes

Over here!

Installation

Classic

Builds and installers can be found on this page.

Build (advanced)

Museeks is built upon:

Node.js

Electron (formerly atom-shell)

React.js as UI library and Flux with Redux as data-flow pattern

Requirements:

node > 16

> 16 npm > 6

> 6 yarn 1

Please consider that master is unstable.

git clone git@github.com:martpie/museeks.git

cd museeks

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

yarn build or yarn dev

Package binaries (advanced)

rm -rf node_modules dist build

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

yarn build

to test the production build: yarn museeks or yarn museeks:debug

to test packaging yarn package:lmw , or: yarn package:l (linux-only) yarn package:m (mac-only) yarn package:w (windows-only)

, or:

Troubleshooting

Museeks is currently in development. This implies some things can break after an update (database schemes changes, config...).

If you encounter freezes or crashes when using the app, you can reset Museeks by following these steps:

Go to the Museeks folder directory Windows: %AppData%\museeks OSX: ~/Library/Application Support/museeks Linux: ~/.config/museeks/ or $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/museeks

Delete: IndexedDB folder config.json file

Restart Museeks

If you still get problems after that, please open an issue :)

Bug report

If you want to report a bug, first, thanks a lot, that helps us a lot. Please open an issue and mention your OS, your Museeks version, and how to reproduce it. Adding a screen of the console (Menu -> View -> Toggle Developer Tools) is a big help too.

Contribute

Fork and clone

Master may be unstable, checkout to a tag to have a stable state of the app

yarn install --frozen-lockfile && yarn run dev then run in a separate terminal yarn run museeks:debug

then run in a separate terminal yarn run dev will launch electron and compile the app. Hot reload will work out of the box.

Please respect a few rules:

Before making complex stuff, don't hesitate to open an issue first to discuss about it ;)

Understandable code > short code: comment if needed

Make sure your build pass

Then open a PR :)