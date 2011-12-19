Skip to content

Smallest possible […] file

Smallest possible […] file

This repository aims to collect the smallest possible syntactically valid files in different programming/scripting/markup languages.

It all started with a blog post on the smallest possible HTML/XHTML files

Pull requests welcome!

Mathias

License

To the extent possible under law, the author has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work.

File types

Archives

Audio

Documents

Executables

Graphics

Languages

Markup

Video

Unsorted

About

Smallest possible syntactically valid files of different types

mathiasbynens.be/notes/minimal-html

