Smallest possible […] file

This repository aims to collect the smallest possible syntactically valid files in different programming/scripting/markup languages.

It all started with a blog post on the smallest possible HTML/XHTML files…

Pull requests welcome!

– Mathias

License

To the extent possible under law, the author has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work.

File types

Archives

Audio

Documents

Executables

Graphics

Languages

Markup

Video