Skip to content

/ ScreenOff

Sits in the taskbar, and when clicked turns off the screen.

MIT License
3 stars 0 forks
Star
Watch
master
1 branch 0 tags
Go to file
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

 

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
Properties
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
bin/Release
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
obj/Release
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
Bulb.ico
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
Bulb.png
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
LICENSE
MIT License
Mar 6, 2018
README.md
Readme
Mar 6, 2018
ScreenOff.csproj
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
ScreenOff.csproj.user
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
ScreenOff.sln
Upload
Mar 6, 2018
ScreenOffApplication.cs
Upload
Mar 6, 2018

README.md

Screen Off

Sits in the taskbar, and when clicked turns off the screen. Useful for laptops that do not have a button to turn the screen off, and if you want to keep it set to sleep when the laptop lid is closed.

About

Sits in the taskbar, and when clicked turns off the screen.

Topics

utility windows taskbar

Resources

Readme

License

MIT License

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Languages

You can’t perform that action at this time.