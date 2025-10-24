/ mattermost Public
Message limit 10000 team edition #34271
Description
We have a problem since the new upgrade.
"10.000-message limit reached. Messages sent before 26. September 2025 are hidden -Restore Access" appeared.
so the messages before that date can not be accessed anymore.
When was this hard restriction implemented. v11?
We are a school and have since corona this Mattermost instance with over 2000 active users and 470000 posts.
is the September 26 a calculated date with the 10000 messages or just access to the last months messages?