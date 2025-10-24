Skip to content

Message limit 10000 team edition #34271

New issue
New issue
Open
Open
Message limit 10000 team edition#34271
Labels
kind/licenseQuestion about Mattermost license
@steffenteichmannhska

Description

@steffenteichmannhska
steffenteichmannhska
opened on Oct 24, 2025

We have a problem since the new upgrade.
"10.000-message limit reached. Messages sent before 26. September 2025 are hidden -Restore Access" appeared.
so the messages before that date can not be accessed anymore.
When was this hard restriction implemented. v11?

We are a school and have since corona this Mattermost instance with over 2000 active users and 470000 posts.

is the September 26 a calculated date with the 10000 messages or just access to the last months messages?

Metadata

Metadata

Assignees

No one assigned

    Labels

    kind/licenseQuestion about Mattermost license

    Type

    No type

    Projects

    No projects

    Milestone

    No milestone

    Relationships

    None yet

    Development

    No branches or pull requests

    Issue actions