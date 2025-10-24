We have a problem since the new upgrade.

"10.000-message limit reached. Messages sent before 26. September 2025 are hidden -Restore Access" appeared.

so the messages before that date can not be accessed anymore.

When was this hard restriction implemented. v11?

We are a school and have since corona this Mattermost instance with over 2000 active users and 470000 posts.

is the September 26 a calculated date with the 10000 messages or just access to the last months messages?