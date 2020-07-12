Smalltalk-80 for Raspberry Pi version 0.2 This is a bare metal Smalltalk-80 port to the Raspberry Pi.

See docs/Changelog.txt for updates.

Based on the Smalltalk-80 C++ implementation by Dan Banay (https://github.com/dbanay/Smalltalk) and the circle bare metal library by Rene Stange (https://github.com/rsta2/circle)

Tested hardware (known working):

Raspberry Pi 1B and Zero W

Raspberry Pi 2B V 1.1 (with BCM2836)

Raspberry Pi 3B V 1.2

Raspberry Pi 4B (4 GB version)

Tested hardware (NOT working):

Raspberry Pi 4 (8 GB version)

Required additional hardware:

HDMI screen with 1920x1080 resolution

USB mouse/keyboard (USB hub via OTG on Raspberry Pi Zero works)

Building is tested on MacOS X 10.14 with arm-none-eabi toolchain installed via homebrew

To build, simply execute ./build.sh in the smalltalk-raspi-circle directory. GNU make 4.0 or newer is required to build circle (install via homebrew).

This builds kernels for

Raspberry Pi 1B/Zero (kernel.img)

Raspberry Pi 2B/3B (kernel7.img)

Raspberry Pi 4B (kernel7l.img)

To use, copy the contents of the "sdboot" directory to the boot FAT partition of an SD card.

Enjoy! -- Michael