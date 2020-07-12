Skip to content

michaelengel/crosstalk

Your Name Use bash explicitly in build.sh instead on /bin/sh (some Linux versio…
5a4e2fd Jul 12, 2020
Use bash explicitly in build.sh instead on /bin/sh (some Linux versio… 
…ns use dash as /bin/sh, which doesn't know about bash functions). Also builds on Linux (Debian 10) now.
5a4e2fd

circle
Fixed library dependencies
Jul 12, 2020
docs
Version 0.2 - Raspi4 support, configurable bootmode, lib paths
Jul 11, 2020
sdboot
New kernel images in sdboot
Jul 12, 2020
smalltalk
Fixed library dependencies
Jul 12, 2020
README.md
Version 0.2 - Raspi4 support, configurable bootmode, lib paths
Jul 11, 2020
build.sh
Use bash explicitly in build.sh instead on /bin/sh (some Linux versio…
Jul 12, 2020

README.md

Smalltalk-80 for Raspberry Pi version 0.2 This is a bare metal Smalltalk-80 port to the Raspberry Pi.

See docs/Changelog.txt for updates.

Based on the Smalltalk-80 C++ implementation by Dan Banay (https://github.com/dbanay/Smalltalk) and the circle bare metal library by Rene Stange (https://github.com/rsta2/circle)

Tested hardware (known working):

  • Raspberry Pi 1B and Zero W
  • Raspberry Pi 2B V 1.1 (with BCM2836)
  • Raspberry Pi 3B V 1.2
  • Raspberry Pi 4B (4 GB version)

Tested hardware (NOT working):

  • Raspberry Pi 4 (8 GB version)

Required additional hardware:

  • HDMI screen with 1920x1080 resolution
  • USB mouse/keyboard (USB hub via OTG on Raspberry Pi Zero works)

Building is tested on MacOS X 10.14 with arm-none-eabi toolchain installed via homebrew

To build, simply execute ./build.sh in the smalltalk-raspi-circle directory. GNU make 4.0 or newer is required to build circle (install via homebrew).

This builds kernels for

  • Raspberry Pi 1B/Zero (kernel.img)
  • Raspberry Pi 2B/3B (kernel7.img)
  • Raspberry Pi 4B (kernel7l.img)

To use, copy the contents of the "sdboot" directory to the boot FAT partition of an SD card.

Enjoy! -- Michael

