Git Credential Manager Core

Branch Status master

Git Credential Manager Core (GCM Core) is a secure Git credential helper built on .NET Core that runs on Windows and macOS. Linux support is in an early preview.

Compared to Git's built-in credential helpers (Windows: wincred, macOS: osxkeychain, Linux: gnome-keyring) which provides single-factor authentication support working on any HTTP-enabled Git repository, GCM Core provides multi-factor authentication support for Azure DevOps, Azure DevOps Server (formerly Team Foundation Server), GitHub, and Bitbucket.

Git Credential Manager Core (GCM Core) replaces the .NET Framework-based Git Credential Manager for Windows (GCM), and the Java-based Git Credential Manager for Mac and Linux (Java GCM), providing a consistent authentication experience across all platforms.

Current status

Git Credential Manager Core is currently available for macOS and Windows, with Linux support in preview. If the Linux version of GCM Core is insufficient then SSH still remains an option:

Feature Windows macOS Linux Installer/uninstaller ✓ ✓ ✓** Secure platform credential storage ✓

Windows

Credential

Manager ✓

macOS Keychain ✓

1. Secret Service

2. pass /GPG

3. Plaintext files Multi-factor authentication support for Azure DevOps ✓ ✓ ✓* Two-factor authentication support for GitHub ✓ ✓* ✓* Two-factor authentication support for Bitbucket ✓ ✓* ✓* Windows Integrated Authentication (NTLM/Kerberos) support ✓ N/A N/A Basic HTTP authentication support ✓ ✓ ✓ Proxy support ✓ ✓ ✓

Notes:

(*) Currently only supported when using Git from the terminal or command line. A platform-native UI experience is not yet available, but planned.

(**) Debian package offered but not yet available on an official Microsoft feed.

Planned features

macOS/Linux native UI (#136)

Download and Install

macOS Homebrew

The preferred installation mechanism is using Homebrew; we offer a Cask in our custom Tap.

To install, run the following:

brew tap microsoft/git brew install --cask git-credential-manager-core

After installing you can stay up-to-date with new releases by running:

brew upgrade git-credential-manager-core

Git Credential Manager for Mac and Linux (Java-based GCM)

If you have an existing installation of the 'Java GCM' on macOS and you have installed this using Homebrew, this installation will be unlinked ( brew unlink git-credential-manager ) when GCM Core is installed.

Uninstall

To uninstall, run the following:

brew cask uninstall git-credential-manager-core

macOS Package

We also provide a .pkg installer with each release. To install, double-click the installation package and follow the instructions presented.

Uninstall

To uninstall, run the following:

sudo /usr/local/share/gcm-core/uninstall.sh

Linux Debian package (.deb)

Download the latest .deb package, and run the following:

sudo dpkg -i < path-to-package > git-credential-manager-core configure

Note that Linux distributions require additional configuration to use GCM Core.

Linux tarball (.tar.gz)

Download the latest tarball, and run the following:

tar -xvf < path-to-tarball > -C /usr/local/bin git-credential-manager-core configure

Windows

You can download the latest installer for Windows. To install, double-click the installation package and follow the instructions presented.

Git Credential Manager for Windows

GCM Core installs side-by-side any existing Git Credential Manager for Windows installation and will take precedence over it and use any existing credentials so you shouldn't need to re-authenticate.

Uninstall (Windows 10)

To uninstall, open the Settings app and navigate to the Apps section. Select "Git Credential Manager Core" and click "Uninstall".

Uninstall (Windows 7-8.1)

To uninstall, open Control Panel and navigate to the Programs and Features screen. Select "Git Credential Manager Core" and click "Remove".

How to use

Git Credential Manager Core is called implicitly by Git, when so configured. It is not intended to be called directly by the user. For example, when pushing ( git push ) to Azure DevOps, a window is automatically opened and an OAuth2 flow is started to get your personal access token.

Configuring a proxy

See detailed information here.

Additional Resources

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.