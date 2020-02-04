Replies
Did you try installing Docker Desktop with WSL2 support? Then enable it in Debian? Maybe this works.
@ad-on-is I have not. Looks interesting, I'll give it a go, thanks.
Just ran into this myself this is what I had to do: WSL2 Debian with Docker (NOT using docker for windows)
first I had to add fstab file as for some reason didn't exist or couldn't be read with:
Then per dockerd at the end regarding network controller error I had to switch from nftables to iptables for nat with
Starting docker now should work!
Thanks @sidgrafix this works for me.
Anybody knows why fstab file didn't exist under debian ?
I think I had the same problem, I installed the official docker-ce packages instead. I added the following apt source (created /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list and put it in)
And then just apt-get install docker-ce (and docker-ce-cli). Not sure where I found those instructions, but there was some post about it. Now I run docker straight up from WSL2 and don't need docker desktop, and uses the memory ballooning in WSL2.
Yeah, docker indeed works in WSL2 straight up. The only downside right now is, that you can't connect to your machine from other devices, if you wish to do so.
http://localhost on the local machine will work, but http://192.x.x.x from another device within the same network will not.
However, if you have Docker for Win installed and enable it in WSL like it's described in the docs, you can use docker within WSL (as if it was installed straight up there) and have the additional benefit of accessing your docker-services from other devices within the same network. Or even from outside of your network, if your firewall allows that ;-)
Yes, that is one pitfall with running it only in WSL2. It also only binds to the ipv6 localhost, so certain apps who default to ipv4 lookup of
Portproxy is however a builtin feature of netsh, which can be used to give external access if needed. A bit cumbersome to work with though, Docker desktop really simplifies that.
In hindsight, WSL2 for development has some horrible gotchas (filesystem access speed for one), I'm actually leaning towards going full Linux to be honest.
Oh, and also, the docker service will be stopped every time you close the last WSL2 terminal. Haven't figured out a way to make it autostart with the WSL2 virtual machine. This is also annoying.
This does not happen when using Docker Desktop.
Yep, therefore I've moved all my project-files into the WSL2s *.vhdx file... The performance is outstanding. As an example, WordPress sites load within ~500ms, while they need ~2-3 seconds to load when mounting files from C:/, D:/, etc...
Yeah, but you get similar problems the other way around, when accessing the wsl$ drive (which also is discouraged by microsoft for some reason), not to mention the slew of problems you get when then trying to use a test-runner within the IDE to execute from that drive...
It's all a huge compromise.
Not really, I'm using the VSCode remote extension, which is blazingly fast. I never work on \wsl$ directly.
It sure is.
I was having the same issue on Debian but it was working fine on Ubuntu.
Edit: the changes seem to stick after a windows reboot.
My build number is 19041.113. Im usually on the Slow Ring.
@jamiekt You now can install Docker Desktop Edge version on Windows 10 Home Insider Slow Ring.
therealkenc
133d ago
Collaborator
Debian Buster uses
Recipe that will get you there:
jamiekt
352d ago
verat a Windows Command Prompt)
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.19041.21]
I am attempting to run docker on debian buster on wsl2.
I have installed debian:
As this proves, I have buster installed
I have installed docker as per the instructions at https://linuxconfig.org/how-to-install-docker-on-debian-10-buster-linux:
and it reported a successful installation. However the canonical verification test fails:
Let's check to see if the service is running:
Its not, so let's try restarting service:
Shot in the dark, let's try creating the file that is missing then retry:
Oh dear, still not working. Let's look at the logs:
None of that means anything to me I'm afraid, so I'm stuck.
docker run hello-worldshould return: