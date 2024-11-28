Skip to content

microsoft/ai-agents-for-beginners

320 Commits
AI Agents for Beginners - A Course

Generative AI For Beginners

10 Lessons teaching everything you need to know to start building AI Agents

Language Support

English Chinese Simplified Chinese Traditional
Chinese Hong Kong French Japanese Korean Portuguese Brazilian Spanish German

Azure AI Discord

🌱 Getting Started

This course has 10 lessons covering the fundamentals of building AI Agents. Each lesson covers its own topic so start wherever you like!

There is multi-language support for this course. Go to our available languages here.

If this is your first time building with Generative AI models, check out our Generative AI For Beginners course, which includes 21 lessons on building with GenAI.

Don't forget to star (🌟) this repo and fork this repo to run the code.

What You Need

Each lesson in this course includes code examples, which can be found in the code_samples folder. You can fork this repo to create your own copy.

The code example in these exercises, utilize Azure AI Foundry and GitHub Model Catalogs for interacting with Language Models:

This course also uses the following AI Agent frameworks and services from Microsoft:

For more information on running the code for this course, go to the Course Setup.

🙏 Want to help?

Do you have suggestions or found spelling or code errors? Raise an issue or Create a pull request

If you get stuck or have any questions about building AI Agents, join our Azure AI Community Discord.

📂 Each lesson includes

  • A written lesson located in the README (Videos Coming March 2025)
  • Python code samples supporting Azure AI Foundry and Github Models (Free)
  • Links to extra resources to continue your learning

🗃️ Lessons

Lesson Link
Intro to AI Agents and Agent Use Cases Link
Exploring AI Agentic Frameworks Link
Understanding AI Agentic Design Patterns Link
Tool Use Design Pattern Link
Agentic RAG Link
Building Trustworthy AI Agents Link
Planning Design Pattern Link
Multi-Agent Design Pattern Link
Metacognition Design Pattern Link
AI Agents in Production Link

🌐 Multi-Language Support

Language Code Link to Translated README Last Updated
Chinese (Simplified) zh Chinese Translation 2025-02-13
Chinese (Traditional) tw Chinese Translation 2025-02-13
Chinese (Hong Kong) hk Chinese (Hong Kong) Translation 2025-02-13
French fr French Translation 2025-02-13
Japanese ja Japanese Translation 2025-02-13
Korean ko Korean Translation 2025-02-13
Portuguese pt Portuguese Translation 2025-02-13
Spanish es Spanish Translation 2025-02-13
German de German Translation 2025-02-13

🎒 Other Courses

Our team produces other courses! Check out:

🌟 Community Thanks

Thanks to Shivam Goyal for contributing important code samples demonstrating Agentic RAG.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Trademarks

This project may contain trademarks or logos for projects, products, or services. Authorized use of Microsoft trademarks or logos is subject to and must follow Microsoft's Trademark & Brand Guidelines. Use of Microsoft trademarks or logos in modified versions of this project must not cause confusion or imply Microsoft sponsorship. Any use of third-party trademarks or logos is subject to those third-parties' policies.

Languages