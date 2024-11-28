AI Agents for Beginners - A Course

10 Lessons teaching everything you need to know to start building AI Agents

Language Support





🌱 Getting Started

This course has 10 lessons covering the fundamentals of building AI Agents. Each lesson covers its own topic so start wherever you like!

There is multi-language support for this course. Go to our available languages here.

If this is your first time building with Generative AI models, check out our Generative AI For Beginners course, which includes 21 lessons on building with GenAI.

Don't forget to star (🌟) this repo and fork this repo to run the code.

What You Need

Each lesson in this course includes code examples, which can be found in the code_samples folder. You can fork this repo to create your own copy.

The code example in these exercises, utilize Azure AI Foundry and GitHub Model Catalogs for interacting with Language Models:

Github Models - Free / Limited

Azure AI Foundry - Azure Account Required

This course also uses the following AI Agent frameworks and services from Microsoft:

For more information on running the code for this course, go to the Course Setup.

🙏 Want to help?

Do you have suggestions or found spelling or code errors? Raise an issue or Create a pull request

If you get stuck or have any questions about building AI Agents, join our Azure AI Community Discord.

📂 Each lesson includes

A written lesson located in the README (Videos Coming March 2025)

Python code samples supporting Azure AI Foundry and Github Models (Free)

Links to extra resources to continue your learning

🗃️ Lessons

Lesson Link Intro to AI Agents and Agent Use Cases Link Exploring AI Agentic Frameworks Link Understanding AI Agentic Design Patterns Link Tool Use Design Pattern Link Agentic RAG Link Building Trustworthy AI Agents Link Planning Design Pattern Link Multi-Agent Design Pattern Link Metacognition Design Pattern Link AI Agents in Production Link

🌐 Multi-Language Support

🌟 Community Thanks

Thanks to Shivam Goyal for contributing important code samples demonstrating Agentic RAG.

