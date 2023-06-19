21 Lessons teaching everything you need to know to start building Generative AI applications

🌐 Multi-Language Support

Supported via GitHub Action (Automated & Always Up-to-Date)

Arabic | Bengali | Bulgarian | Burmese (Myanmar) | Chinese (Simplified) | Chinese (Traditional, Hong Kong) | Chinese (Traditional, Macau) | Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan) | Croatian | Czech | Danish | Dutch | Estonian | Finnish | French | German | Greek | Hebrew | Hindi | Hungarian | Indonesian | Italian | Japanese | Kannada | Khmer | Korean | Lithuanian | Malay | Malayalam | Marathi | Nepali | Nigerian Pidgin | Norwegian | Persian (Farsi) | Polish | Portuguese (Brazil) | Portuguese (Portugal) | Punjabi (Gurmukhi) | Romanian | Russian | Serbian (Cyrillic) | Slovak | Slovenian | Spanish | Swahili | Swedish | Tagalog (Filipino) | Tamil | Telugu | Thai | Turkish | Ukrainian | Urdu | Vietnamese

Prefer to Clone Locally? This repository includes 50+ language translations which significantly increases the download size. To clone without translations, use sparse checkout: Bash / macOS / Linux: git clone --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/microsoft/generative-ai-for-beginners.git cd generative-ai-for-beginners git sparse-checkout set --no-cone ' /* ' ' !translations ' ' !translated_images ' CMD (Windows): git clone --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/microsoft/generative-ai-for-beginners.git cd generative-ai-for-beginners git sparse-checkout set --no-cone " /* " " !translations" "! translated_images " This gives you everything you need to complete the course with a much faster download.

Generative AI for Beginners (Version 3) - A Course

Learn the fundamentals of building Generative AI applications with our 21-lesson comprehensive course by Microsoft Cloud Advocates.

🌱 Getting Started

This course has 21 lessons. Each lesson covers its own topic so start wherever you like!

Lessons are labeled either "Learn" lessons explaining a Generative AI concept or "Build" lessons that explain a concept and code examples in both Python and TypeScript when possible.

For .NET Developers checkout Generative AI for Beginners (.NET Edition)!

Each lesson also includes a "Keep Learning" section with additional learning tools.

What You Need

To run the code of this course, you can use either:

We have created a Course Setup lesson to help you with setting up your development environment.

Don't forget to star (🌟) this repo to find it easier later.

🧠 Ready to Deploy?

If you are looking for more advanced code samples, check out our collection of Generative AI Code Samples in both Python and TypeScript.

🗣️ Meet Other Learners, Get Support

Join our official Microsoft Foundry Discord server to meet and network with other learners taking this course and get support.

Ask questions or share product feedback in our Microsoft Foundry Developer Forum on Github.

🚀 Building a Startup?

Visit Microsoft for Startups to find out how to get started building with Azure credits today.

🙏 Want to help?

Do you have suggestions or found spelling or code errors? Raise an issue or Create a pull request

📂 Each lesson includes:

A short video introduction to the topic

A written lesson located in the README

Python and TypeScript code samples supporting Azure OpenAI and OpenAI API

Links to extra resources to continue your learning

🗃️ Lessons

🌟 Special thanks

Special thanks to John Aziz for creating all of the GitHub Actions and workflows

Bernhard Merkle for making key contributions to each lesson to improve the learner and code experience.

🎒 Other Courses

Our team produces other courses! Check out:

LangChain

Azure / Edge / MCP / Agents

Generative AI Series

Core Learning

Copilot Series

Getting Help

If you get stuck or have any questions about building AI apps. Join fellow learners and experienced developers in discussions about MCP. It's a supportive community where questions are welcome and knowledge is shared freely.

If you have product feedback or errors while building visit: