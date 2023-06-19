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Repository files navigation

Generative AI For Beginners

21 Lessons teaching everything you need to know to start building Generative AI applications

GitHub license GitHub contributors GitHub issues GitHub pull-requests PRs Welcome

GitHub watchers GitHub forks GitHub stars

Microsoft Foundry Discord

🌐 Multi-Language Support

Supported via GitHub Action (Automated & Always Up-to-Date)

Arabic | Bengali | Bulgarian | Burmese (Myanmar) | Chinese (Simplified) | Chinese (Traditional, Hong Kong) | Chinese (Traditional, Macau) | Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan) | Croatian | Czech | Danish | Dutch | Estonian | Finnish | French | German | Greek | Hebrew | Hindi | Hungarian | Indonesian | Italian | Japanese | Kannada | Khmer | Korean | Lithuanian | Malay | Malayalam | Marathi | Nepali | Nigerian Pidgin | Norwegian | Persian (Farsi) | Polish | Portuguese (Brazil) | Portuguese (Portugal) | Punjabi (Gurmukhi) | Romanian | Russian | Serbian (Cyrillic) | Slovak | Slovenian | Spanish | Swahili | Swedish | Tagalog (Filipino) | Tamil | Telugu | Thai | Turkish | Ukrainian | Urdu | Vietnamese

Prefer to Clone Locally?

This repository includes 50+ language translations which significantly increases the download size. To clone without translations, use sparse checkout:

Bash / macOS / Linux:

git clone --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/microsoft/generative-ai-for-beginners.git
cd generative-ai-for-beginners
git sparse-checkout set --no-cone '/*' '!translations' '!translated_images'

CMD (Windows):

git clone --filter=blob:none --sparse https://github.com/microsoft/generative-ai-for-beginners.git
cd generative-ai-for-beginners
git sparse-checkout set --no-cone "/*" "!translations" "!translated_images"

This gives you everything you need to complete the course with a much faster download.

Generative AI for Beginners (Version 3) - A Course

Learn the fundamentals of building Generative AI applications with our 21-lesson comprehensive course by Microsoft Cloud Advocates.

🌱 Getting Started

This course has 21 lessons. Each lesson covers its own topic so start wherever you like!

Lessons are labeled either "Learn" lessons explaining a Generative AI concept or "Build" lessons that explain a concept and code examples in both Python and TypeScript when possible.

For .NET Developers checkout Generative AI for Beginners (.NET Edition)!

Each lesson also includes a "Keep Learning" section with additional learning tools.

What You Need

To run the code of this course, you can use either:

We have created a Course Setup lesson to help you with setting up your development environment.

Don't forget to star (🌟) this repo to find it easier later.

🧠 Ready to Deploy?

If you are looking for more advanced code samples, check out our collection of Generative AI Code Samples in both Python and TypeScript.

🗣️ Meet Other Learners, Get Support

Join our official Microsoft Foundry Discord server to meet and network with other learners taking this course and get support.

Ask questions or share product feedback in our Microsoft Foundry Developer Forum on Github.

🚀 Building a Startup?

Visit Microsoft for Startups to find out how to get started building with Azure credits today.

🙏 Want to help?

Do you have suggestions or found spelling or code errors? Raise an issue or Create a pull request

📂 Each lesson includes:

  • A short video introduction to the topic
  • A written lesson located in the README
  • Python and TypeScript code samples supporting Azure OpenAI and OpenAI API
  • Links to extra resources to continue your learning

🗃️ Lessons

# Lesson Link Description Video Extra Learning
00 Course Setup Learn: How to Setup Your Development Environment Video Coming Soon Learn More
01 Introduction to Generative AI and LLMs Learn: Understanding what Generative AI is and how Large Language Models (LLMs) work. Video Learn More
02 Exploring and comparing different LLMs Learn: How to select the right model for your use case Video Learn More
03 Using Generative AI Responsibly Learn: How to build Generative AI Applications responsibly Video Learn More
04 Understanding Prompt Engineering Fundamentals Learn: Hands-on Prompt Engineering Best Practices Video Learn More
05 Creating Advanced Prompts Learn: How to apply prompt engineering techniques that improve the outcome of your prompts. Video Learn More
06 Building Text Generation Applications Build: A text generation app using Azure OpenAI / OpenAI API Video Learn More
07 Building Chat Applications Build: Techniques for efficiently building and integrating chat applications. Video Learn More
08 Building Search Apps Vector Databases Build: A search application that uses Embeddings to search for data. Video Learn More
09 Building Image Generation Applications Build: An image generation application Video Learn More
10 Building Low Code AI Applications Build: A Generative AI application using Low Code tools Video Learn More
11 Integrating External Applications with Function Calling Build: What is function calling and its use cases for applications Video Learn More
12 Designing UX for AI Applications Learn: How to apply UX design principles when developing Generative AI Applications Video Learn More
13 Securing Your Generative AI Applications Learn: The threats and risks to AI systems and methods to secure these systems. Video Learn More
14 The Generative AI Application Lifecycle Learn: The tools and metrics to manage the LLM Lifecycle and LLMOps Video Learn More
15 Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Vector Databases Build: An application using a RAG Framework to retrieve embeddings from a Vector Databases Video Learn More
16 Open Source Models and Hugging Face Build: An application using open source models available on Hugging Face Video Learn More
17 AI Agents Build: An application using an AI Agent Framework Video Learn More
18 Fine-Tuning LLMs Learn: The what, why and how of fine-tuning LLMs Video Learn More
19 Building with SLMs Learn: The benefits of building with Small Language Models Video Coming Soon Learn More
20 Building with Mistral Models Learn: The features and differences of the Mistral Family Models Video Coming Soon Learn More
21 Building with Meta Models Learn: The features and differences of the Meta Family Models Video Coming Soon Learn More

🌟 Special thanks

Special thanks to John Aziz for creating all of the GitHub Actions and workflows

Bernhard Merkle for making key contributions to each lesson to improve the learner and code experience.

🎒 Other Courses

Our team produces other courses! Check out:

LangChain

LangChain4j for Beginners LangChain.js for Beginners LangChain for Beginners

Azure / Edge / MCP / Agents

AZD for Beginners Edge AI for Beginners MCP for Beginners AI Agents for Beginners

Generative AI Series

Generative AI for Beginners Generative AI (.NET) Generative AI (Java) Generative AI (JavaScript)

Core Learning

ML for Beginners Data Science for Beginners AI for Beginners Cybersecurity for Beginners Web Dev for Beginners IoT for Beginners XR Development for Beginners

Copilot Series

Copilot for AI Paired Programming Copilot for C#/.NET Copilot Adventure

Getting Help

If you get stuck or have any questions about building AI apps. Join fellow learners and experienced developers in discussions about MCP. It's a supportive community where questions are welcome and knowledge is shared freely.

Microsoft Foundry Discord

If you have product feedback or errors while building visit:

Microsoft Foundry Developer Forum

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21 Lessons, Get Started Building with Generative AI

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